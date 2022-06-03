2022 NBA Finals schedule, scores: Warriors vs. Celtics dates, times, TV channel as Boston takes Game 1

The Boston Celtics have a 1-Zero lead within the 2022 NBA Finals towards the Golden State Warriors. Boston surprised Golden State in San Francisco on Thursday night time in Recreation 1, utilizing a dominant fourth quarter for a come-from-behind win. Al Horford led the Celtics with 26 factors, as Boston outscored the Warriors 40-16 within the closing 12 minutes. Stephen Curry had 34 factors in Recreation 1 — together with 21 within the first quarter — nevertheless it was not sufficient because the Warriors misplaced at dwelling for the primary time within the postseason.
So can Golden State bounce again in Recreation 2? Or will the Celtics take a 2-Zero result in Boston? We’ll discover out Sunday night time in Recreation 2.
All accessible dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule will be discovered beneath.
NBA Finals scores, schedule
(All instances U.S./Japanese)
Thursday, June 2
Recreation 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108
Sunday, June 5
Recreation 2: Warriors vs. Celtics, Eight p.m., ABC
Wednesday, June 8
Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m., ABC
Friday, June 10
Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m., ABC
Monday, June 13
*Recreation 5: Warriors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m., ABC
Thursday, June 16
*Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m., ABC
Sunday, June 19
*Recreation 7: Warriors vs. Celtics, Eight p.m., ABC
*If crucial
NBA playoff scores, outcomes
Sunday, Might 29
Recreation 7: Celtics 100, Warmth 96
Friday, Might 27
Recreation 6: Warmth 111, Celtics 103
Thursday, Might 26
Recreation 5: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110
Wednesday, Might 25
Recreation 5: Celtics 93, Warmth 80
Tuesday, Might 24
Recreation 4: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109
Monday, Might 23
Recreation 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 82
Sunday, Might 22
Recreation 3: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100
Saturday, Might 21
Recreation 3: Warmth 109, Celtics 103
Friday, Might 20
Recreation 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117
Thursday, Might 19
Recreation 2: Celtics 127, Warmth 102
Wednesday, Might 18
Recreation 1: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87
Tuesday, Might 17
Recreation 1: Warmth 118, Celtics 107
Sunday, Might 15
Recreation 7: Celtics 109, Bucks 81
Recreation 7: Mavericks 123, Suns 90
Friday, Might 13
Recreation 6: Celtics 108, Bucks 95
Recreation 6: Warriors 100, Grizzlies 96
Thursday, Might 12
Recreation 6: Warmth 99, 76ers 90
Recreation 6: Mavericks 113, Suns 86
Wednesday, Might 11
Recreation 5: Bucks 110, Celtics 107
Recreation 5: Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95
Tuesday, Might 10
Recreation 5: Warmth 120, 76ers 85
Recreation 5: Suns 110, Mavericks 80
Monday, Might 9
Recreation 4: Celtics 116, Bucks 108
Recreation 4: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98
Sunday, Might 8
Recreation 4: Mavericks 111, Suns 101
Recreation 4: 76ers 116, Warmth 108
Saturday, Might 7
Recreation 3: Bucks 103, Celtics 101
Recreation 3: Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112
Friday, Might 6
Recreation 3: 76ers 99, Warmth 79
Recreation 3: Mavericks 103, Suns 94
Wednesday, Might 4
Recreation 2: Warmth 119, 76ers 103
Recreation 2: Suns 129, Mavericks 109
Tuesday, Might 3
Recreation 2: Celtics 109, Bucks 86
Recreation 2: Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101
Monday, Might 2
Recreation 1: Warmth 106, 76ers 92
Recreation 1: Suns 121, Mavericks 114
Sunday, Might 1
Recreation 1: Bucks 101, Celtics 89
Recreation 1: Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116
Friday, April 29
Recreation 6: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106
Thursday, April 28
Recreation 6: 76ers 132, Raptors 97
Recreation 6: Suns 115, Pelicans 109
Recreation 6: Mavericks 98, Jazz 96
Wednesday, April 27
Recreation 5: Bucks 116, Bulls 100
Recreation 5: Warriors 102, Nuggets 98
Tuesday, April 26
Recreation 5: Warmth 97, Hawks 94
Recreation 5: Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109
Recreation 5: Suns 112, Pelicans 97
Monday, April 25
Recreation 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112
Recreation 5: Raptors 101, 76ers 88
Recreation 5: Jazz 102, Mavericks 77
Sunday, April 24
Recreation 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
Recreation 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121
Recreation 4: Warmth 110, Hawks 86
Recreation 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Saturday, April 23
Recreation 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102
Recreation 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99
Recreation 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103
Recreation 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118
Friday, April 22
Recreation 3: Hawks 111, Warmth 110
Recreation 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
Recreation 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111
Thursday, April 21
Recreation 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95
Recreation 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118
Recreation 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113
Wednesday, April 20
Recreation 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107
Recreation 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)
Recreation 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
Tuesday, April 19
Recreation 2: Warmth 115, Hawks 105
Recreation 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96
Recreation 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Monday, April 18
Recreation 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97
Recreation 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104
Recreation 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106
Sunday, April 17
Recreation 1: Warmth 115, Hawks 91
Recreation 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114
Recreation 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Recreation 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99
Saturday, April 16 (Begin of NBA playoffs)
Recreation 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
Recreation 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
Recreation 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111
Recreation 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107
Friday, April 15 (Play-in event)
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Pelicans 105, Clippers 101
Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in event)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103
Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in event)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104
