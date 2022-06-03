Sports

2022 NBA Finals schedule, scores: Warriors vs. Celtics dates, times, TV channel as Boston takes Game 1

June 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
The Boston Celtics have a 1-Zero lead within the 2022 NBA Finals towards the Golden State Warriors. Boston surprised Golden State in San Francisco on Thursday night time in Recreation 1, utilizing a dominant fourth quarter for a come-from-behind win. Al Horford led the Celtics with 26 factors, as Boston outscored the Warriors 40-16 within the closing 12 minutes. Stephen Curry had 34 factors in Recreation 1 — together with 21 within the first quarter — nevertheless it was not sufficient because the Warriors misplaced at dwelling for the primary time within the postseason.

So can Golden State bounce again in Recreation 2? Or will the Celtics take a 2-Zero result in Boston? We’ll discover out Sunday night time in Recreation 2.

All accessible dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule will be discovered beneath. 

NBA Finals scores, schedule

(All instances U.S./Japanese)

Thursday, June 2
Recreation 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Sunday, June 5
Recreation 2: Warriors vs. Celtics, Eight p.m., ABC    

Wednesday, June 8
Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m., ABC    

Friday, June 10
Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 13
*Recreation 5: Warriors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m., ABC

Thursday, June 16
*Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 19
*Recreation 7: Warriors vs. Celtics, Eight p.m., ABC

*If crucial

NBA playoff scores, outcomes

Sunday, Might 29
Recreation 7: Celtics 100, Warmth 96

Friday, Might 27
Recreation 6: Warmth 111, Celtics 103

Thursday, Might 26
Recreation 5: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110  

Wednesday, Might 25
Recreation 5: Celtics 93, Warmth 80

Tuesday, Might 24
Recreation 4: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109  

Monday, Might 23
Recreation 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 82

Sunday, Might 22
Recreation 3: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100

Saturday, Might 21
Recreation 3: Warmth 109, Celtics 103

Friday, Might 20
Recreation 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117  

Thursday, Might 19
Recreation 2: Celtics 127, Warmth 102  

Wednesday, Might 18
Recreation 1: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87

Tuesday, Might 17
Recreation 1: Warmth 118, Celtics 107

Sunday, Might 15
Recreation 7: Celtics 109, Bucks 81
Recreation 7: Mavericks 123, Suns 90

Friday, Might 13
Recreation 6: Celtics 108, Bucks 95
Recreation 6: Warriors 100, Grizzlies 96

Thursday, Might 12
Recreation 6: Warmth 99, 76ers 90
Recreation 6: Mavericks 113, Suns 86   

Wednesday, Might 11
Recreation 5: Bucks 110, Celtics 107    
Recreation 5: Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95

Tuesday, Might 10
Recreation 5: Warmth 120, 76ers 85
Recreation 5: Suns 110, Mavericks 80

Monday, Might 9
Recreation 4: Celtics 116, Bucks 108  
Recreation 4: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98

Sunday, Might 8
Recreation 4: Mavericks 111, Suns 101
Recreation 4: 76ers 116, Warmth 108

Saturday, Might 7
Recreation 3: Bucks 103, Celtics 101
Recreation 3: Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112

Friday, Might 6
Recreation 3: 76ers 99, Warmth 79
Recreation 3: Mavericks 103, Suns 94

Wednesday, Might 4
Recreation 2: Warmth 119, 76ers 103
Recreation 2: Suns 129, Mavericks 109

Tuesday, Might 3
Recreation 2: Celtics 109, Bucks 86
Recreation 2: Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101 

Monday, Might 2
Recreation 1: Warmth 106, 76ers 92
Recreation 1: Suns 121, Mavericks 114

Sunday, Might 1
Recreation 1: Bucks 101, Celtics 89
Recreation 1: Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116

Friday, April 29
Recreation 6: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106

Thursday, April 28
Recreation 6: 76ers 132, Raptors 97
Recreation 6: Suns 115, Pelicans 109
Recreation 6: Mavericks 98, Jazz 96  

Wednesday, April 27
Recreation 5: Bucks 116, Bulls 100  
Recreation 5: Warriors 102, Nuggets 98

Tuesday, April 26
Recreation 5: Warmth 97, Hawks 94
Recreation 5: Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109
Recreation 5: Suns 112, Pelicans 97

Monday, April 25
Recreation 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112
Recreation 5: Raptors 101, 76ers 88 
Recreation 5: Jazz 102, Mavericks 77

Sunday, April 24
Recreation 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
Recreation 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121
Recreation 4: Warmth 110, Hawks 86
Recreation 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103

Saturday, April 23
Recreation 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102
Recreation 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99
Recreation 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103
Recreation 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

Friday, April 22
Recreation 3: Hawks 111, Warmth 110
Recreation 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
Recreation 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111

Thursday, April 21
Recreation 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95
Recreation 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118
Recreation 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113

Wednesday, April 20
Recreation 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107
Recreation 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)
Recreation 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110

Tuesday, April 19
Recreation 2: Warmth 115, Hawks 105
Recreation 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96
Recreation 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Monday, April 18
Recreation 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97
Recreation 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104
Recreation 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Sunday, April 17
Recreation 1: Warmth 115, Hawks 91
Recreation 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114
Recreation 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Recreation 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Saturday, April 16 (Begin of NBA playoffs)
Recreation 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
Recreation 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
Recreation 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111
Recreation 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Friday, April 15 (Play-in event)
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Pelicans 105, Clippers 101

Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in event)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in event)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104



