2022 NBA Finals: Three reasons why Celtics can beat Warriors, including Boston hunting Stephen Curry

With the Boston Celtics’ Sport 7 victory over the Miami Warmth on Sunday, the 2022 NBA Finals matchup is ready. The Celtics, the East’s No. 2 seed, with face the Golden State Warriors, the West’s No. Three seed.
Sport 1 is ready for Thursday in San Francisco. The Warriors are favored (-155 to Boston’s +135, per Caesars Sportsbook), however I am taking the Celtics in seven. I feel they match up very effectively with Golden State. Listed here are three areas the Celtics can work to their benefit to return out with the 2022 NBA championship.
1. Celtics switching vs. Warriors motion
Not solely is that this Celtics protection arguably probably the greatest in trendy historical past, it’s completely suited to fight all Golden State’s off-ball motion. Boston switches every part, which makes life for Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole tough as they give the impression of being to return clear off screens and misdirections. This has been mirrored within the numbers.
The Warriors aren’t an enormous matchup-hunting group, which is nice, as a result of there’s actually no weak hyperlink to hunt on Boston’s protection (you may argue, perhaps, Grant Williams in house). It will be robust sledding for the Warriors to create constant high quality appears to be like within the half-court. Marcus Good, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, all these guys can fairly trouble Curry in one-on-one conditions, and Al Horford is okay defending on the perimeter, so it would not actually matter what matchup Curry or Poole find yourself with in late-clock conditions.
Golden State will wish to function early within the shot clock, however with how effectively Boston recovers to shooters quite a lot of possessions may drag out longer than the Warriors would love — at which level, benefit Boston.
And that is to say nothing of Golden State’s propensity to show the ball over. Boston goes to place quite a lot of strain on the ball. They will chase and double and get better and change. They will seize and maintain the best way Miami grabbed and held them. Will the Warriors be capable to discover sufficient house over the course of the collection to essentially get their pictures going? In spurts, in fact. However over the lengthy haul, I feel Boston’s protection offers Golden State quite a lot of issues.
2. Open season on Steph
Whereas the Celtics do not provide a weak defensive hyperlink for the Warriors to focus on (relying on how a lot time Payton Pritchard sees on this collection), Boston goes to go proper at Curry, and certain Poole, too.
Boston spent a good period of time searching most well-liked matchups towards Miami, and the group discovered success. Golden State dealt with it effectively when Luka Doncic incessantly focused Curry final spherical with decide and rolls; they did not wish to change Curry onto Doncic simply as they will not wish to go away him to defend Tatum or Brown within the Finals, so they’d Curry present/hedge on Doncic simply lengthy sufficient to halt his momentum so the unique defender may get better as Curry raced again to his task.
There’s vulnerability in these break up seconds of restoration. All this hedging and and wing reinforcements sinking into driving lanes will open up shooters and secondary playmakers for Boston, which is simply higher geared up to punish Golden State on this regard than Dallas was. Jalen Brunson will not be Brown, even whenever you think about Brown’s incapacity to coherently dribble at instances. Good, White, all these guys are going to make performs off the dribble in the event that they’re constantly catching with leverage of their favor. Boston will get into the paint with nice success when it’s decided to take action.
If Tatum, who was superior creating pictures for teammates down the stretch in Sport 7, and Brown are ready to make use of the eye they draw to arrange teammates for clear appears to be like, the Warriors, who do not prefer to double group, are going to have a dilemma on their palms asking Curry and/or Poole to protect straight up, whereas Boston has far fewer defensive strain factors (I might argue it would not have any) for Golden State to press on.
3. Dimension issues
The Warriors have, statistically, been a greater rebounding group than the Celtics within the postseason, however take a look at the matchups. Golden State performed a small Dallas group and a Memphis group that was with out Steven Adams for half the collection (when Adams did play, he harm them on the glass throughout his minutes with 12 offensive rebounds over Video games four and 5 ). Boston has needed to take care of the Bucks and Warmth, who crash rather a lot tougher than their small lineups recommend.
On this matchup, the Celtics — with Horford and relying on the well being of Robert Williams — can play larger than Golden State, which has gotten nice play out of Kevon Looney (who fully flipped the script on Adams within the Sport 6 clincher with 22 boards together with 11 offensive to only one for Adams) however will clearly go small with Draymond Inexperienced on the 5 very often.
No one on the Celtics hunts offensive rebounds like Adams, however nonetheless, if Looney has to play huge minutes to maintain Boston in verify on the glass, that dampens Golden State’s offensive firepower, and actually, what number of minutes can Looney log battling Horford and the 2 Williams’ over a seven-game collection? Additionally, Horford will largely stretch Looney out of the paint in single-big lineups.
Draymond Inexperienced goes to battle, clearly, and Andrew Wiggins is a stable positional rebounder (as is Curry), and the Warriors are greater than able to holding their very own and even successful the rebounding battle on this matchup (offensive rebounding has by no means been tougher to forecast with all of the lengthy rebounds off 3-point pictures).
However Boston, on paper, does have an opportunity to say some bodily dominance on the boards (whereas understanding it is going to be making an attempt to stability getting again in transition to find Golden State’s shooters). And if it does, creating constant second-chance alternatives, mixed with the two-way perimeter dimension Boston boasts, provides up over a collection in an enormous method.
