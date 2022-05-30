2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, Game 1 picks from model on 88-59 run

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors conflict in Recreation 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday evening. Boston defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Warmth on their technique to the finals. On the opposite aspect, Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks to make their sixth finals within the final eight years.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Middle. Golden State is favored by 3.5 factors within the newest Celtics vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is 211.5. Earlier than making any Warriors vs. Celtics picks, be sure you see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and has returned properly over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters the 2022 NBA Finals on a shocking 88-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,200. Anybody following it has seen big returns.

Now, the mannequin has locked in its Warriors vs. Celtics picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Now, listed below are a number of NBA odds and betting traits for Celtics vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Celtics unfold: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 211.5

Warriors vs. Celtics cash line: Warriors -160, Celtics +140

Warriors vs. Celtics tickets: See tickets at StubHub

GSW: Warriors are 4-Zero ATS of their final 4 video games as favorites

BOS: Celtics are 4-Zero ATS of their final 4 Thursday video games

Featured Recreation | Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Warriors can cowl

Guard Stephen Curry is an offensive wizard with a plethora of strikes. Curry’s capturing is elite from all around the flooring whereas having stable courtroom imaginative and prescient. The eight-time All-Star has excellent one-on-one strikes to beat his defender and is fearless when attacking the basket. Curry is averaging a team-high 25.9 factors with 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per recreation within the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Guard Klay Thompson joins his splash brother within the backcourt as they chase one other championship title. Thompson is a pure shooter with an easy capturing stroke from the perimeter. The five-time All-Star has stable defensive instincts with a knack for steals. Thompson is placing up 19.eight factors, 4.Three rebounds and one steal per recreation throughout the postseason. He is additionally capturing 40 % from downtown.

Why the Celtics can cowl

Ahead Jayson Tatum has been outstanding throughout this playoff run. Tatum is a gifted and versatile offensive playmaker for Boston. He has sensational footwork that enables him to get previous his defender and consistently create area. The Duke product is also a stable rebounder and passer within the frontcourt. Tatum leads the workforce in scoring (27) together with 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per recreation.

Middle Al Horford can be energized enjoying in his first NBA Finals. The veteran large is lengthy and bodily within the paint. On offense, Horford takes excessive proportion pictures whereas with the ability to area the ground because of his clean jumper. The Florida product is a team-first man with calm management expertise. He is been averaging 11.9 factors, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per recreation throughout the playoffs.

The best way to make Celtics vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning over on the purpose whole, projecting the groups to mix for 212 factors. The mannequin additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits in properly over 60 % of simulations. You can only get that NBA Finals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Celtics? And which aspect of the unfold hits in properly over 60 % of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and discover out.