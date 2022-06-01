2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, Game 1 picks from proven model on 88-59 run

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in Sport 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston is coming off a grueling seven-game collection in opposition to the Miami Warmth within the Japanese Convention finals. In the meantime, the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in 5 video games. Golden State has gained 11 consecutive video games at dwelling, whereas the Celtics are 13-6 of their final 19 general.

Tipoff is about for 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the three.5-point favourite within the newest Warriors vs. Celtics odds, whereas the over-under for complete factors scored is about at 212.5. Earlier than making any Celtics vs. Warriors picks, be sure you see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Celtics unfold: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 212.5

Warriors vs. Celtics cash line: Warriors -160, Celtics +140

GSW: Warriors are 4-Zero ATS of their final 4 video games as favorites

BOS: Celtics are 4-Zero ATS of their final 4 Thursday video games

Why the Warriors can cowl

Ahead Andrew Wiggins is an athletic presence within the entrance court docket who performs his function extraordinarily properly. Wiggins is not the primary or second possibility on the ground however is aware of the right way to create his personal shot. The Kansas product is clean and explosive when attacking the paint whereas proudly owning a pleasant jumper from the perimeter. Wiggins has the lateral quickness, agility, and power to play sound protection as properly. He logs 15.Eight factors and 7 rebounds per recreation.

Ahead Draymond Inexperienced is the unquestioned emotional chief for this crew. Inexperienced performs with excessive ardour and is an everyday triple-double menace. He is among the finest defenders within the league with the flexibleness to defend any place on the ground. The four-time All-Star can run level and set the offense up for Golden State. Throughout the postseason, he is averaging 8.7 factors, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.Three assists per recreation.

Why the Celtics can cowl

Ahead Jaylen Brown is a scoring menace within the backcourt with excellent athletic skill. The California product is extraordinarily explosive and might rise over any defender. Brown additionally owns a dependable jumper to accompany his driving skill. The 2021 All-Star has been a constant offensive plug for this squad. He is second on the crew in scoring (22.9) with 6.Eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals.

Derrick White offers Boston with a guard off the bench who can create his personal shot. White is well-rounded on the offensive finish and has the court docket imaginative and prescient to set his teammates up. The Colorado product has the pace and quickness to persistently get into the paint and end across the rim. White scored 13-plus in three consecutive video games throughout the convention finals.

