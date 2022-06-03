2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, Game 2 picks from model on 88-59 run

The 2022 NBA Finals proceed on Sunday night with a high-profile matchup at Chase Heart. The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Recreation 2, with Boston main 1-Zero within the collection. The Celtics exploded within the fourth quarter of Recreation 1, taking home-court benefit within the course of. The Warriors purpose to carry serve at house in Recreation 2 as they seek for a series-evening victory.

Tipoff is at Eight p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State because the four-point house favourite, whereas the over-under, or complete variety of factors Vegas thinks might be scored, is 215.5 within the newest Warriors vs. Celtics odds. Earlier than making any Celtics vs. Warriors picks, be sure you see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Celtics unfold: Warriors -4

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 215.5

Warriors vs. Celtics cash line: Warriors -170, Celtics +145

GSW: The Celtics are 13-6 in opposition to the unfold in playoff video games

BOS: The Warriors are 9-Eight in opposition to the unfold in playoff video games

Why the Celtics can cowl

Boston is understood for its super protection, however the Celtics received Recreation 1 on the offensive finish. The Celtics scored 1.29 factors per possession within the collection opener, catching fireplace with 40 factors within the fourth quarter. Boston shot 51 p.c from the ground and 21-41 from 3-point vary on Thursday, with the Celtics helping on 76.7 p.c of subject objectives. Boston generated 33 assists within the sport, and the Celtics grabbed 30 p.c of missed photographs on the offensive glass. Al Horford was super, scoring 26 factors and hitting six 3-pointers in his first NBA Finals sport, and Boston was capable of win regardless of a poor capturing evening from celebrity Jayson Tatum.

Within the playoffs total, Boston is capturing 37 p.c from 3-point vary and producing a 66.1 p.c help fee, and the Celtics are additionally profiting from the free throw line. Boston is capturing 81.Zero p.c on 23.Eight free throw makes an attempt per sport within the playoffs, and the Celtics stay stout on protection, giving up fewer than 1.06 factors per possession throughout the prolonged postseason run.

Why the Warriors can cowl

The Warriors scuffled within the fourth quarter of Recreation 1, however there’s lots to be inspired by for Golden State. The Warriors transformed 19 3-pointers within the collection opener, placing stress on the Celtics in consequence, and Golden State additionally dominated the offensive glass. The Warriors secured greater than 35 p.c of missed photographs within the sport, producing 26 second-chance factors. In zooming out, Golden State has been the perfect offensive group within the 2022 postseason, scoring 1.16 factors per possession. The Warriors additionally cleared the path with a 66.6 p.c help fee and 28.1 assists per sport.

Golden State can be an elite capturing group, together with 49 p.c from the ground and 38.2 p.c from 3-point vary within the playoffs. With the projection of an elite offensive rebounding clip within the collection and gamers like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson launching from 3-point vary, the Warriors ought to be in a powerful place. Lastly, Golden State has just one house loss within the postseason, and Chase Heart is a pleasant house atmosphere for the Warriors.

