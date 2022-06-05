2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, Game 2 picks from proven model on 88-59 run

The Boston Celtics will try and take a stranglehold on the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Celtics upset the Golden State Warriors in Thursday’s Sport 1, getting back from a double-digit deficit within the second half. Sport 2 awaits for each groups at Chase Middle in San Francisco. The Warriors will look to even the collection and re-establish some stage of momentum after dropping home-court benefit.
Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as a four-point dwelling favourite, and tip-off is scheduled for Eight p.m. ET. The overall variety of factors Vegas thinks can be scored, or the Over-Beneath, is 215.5 within the newest Celtics vs. Warriors odds. Earlier than you make any NBA predictions with the Celtics vs. Warriors match-up, make sure you see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.
The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has returned properly over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters the 2022 NBA Finals on a surprising 88-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,200. Anybody following it has seen large returns.
Now, the mannequin has locked in its Warriors vs. Celtics picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NBA odds and betting traits for Celtics vs. Warriors:
- Warriors vs. Celtics unfold: Warriors -4
- Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 215.5
- Warriors vs. Celtics cash line: Warriors -190, Celtics +160
- GSW: The Celtics are 13-6 in opposition to the unfold in playoff video games
- BOS: The Warriors are 9-Eight in opposition to the unfold in playoff video games
Featured Sport | Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
Why the Celtics can cowl
Boston’s protection stays uber-elite. The Celtics led the league in defensive effectivity through the common season, and Boston is permitting solely 105.7 factors per 100 possessions within the 2022 NBA playoffs. Boston had six blocked photographs and 7 steals in Sport 1, and the Celtics held the Warriors to solely 26 factors within the paint within the opener. Opponents are capturing solely 43.Three % from the sphere and 32.Four % from three-point vary in opposition to Boston within the postseason, and the Celtics are permitting solely 20.2 assists per contest.
The Celtics additionally led the league in discipline aim share allowed (43.Four %), three-point share allowed (33.9 %), two-point share allowed (49.7 %), and assists allowed (21.6 per sport) through the 82-game common season marathon. Boston additionally created 13.Eight turnovers per sport in 2021-22, with Golden State having the second-worst offensive turnover price (15.zero %) within the league this season.
Why the Warriors can cowl
Golden State has the higher offense on this matchup. Even in a loss, the Warriors related on 19 of 45 3-point makes an attempt in Sport 1, and Golden State produced 26 second-chance factors. Within the playoffs general, the Warriors are capturing 49 % from the sphere and 38.2 % from past the 3-point arc, and Golden State is averaging 15.2 second-chance factors per sport with a 28.7 % offensive rebound price.
The Warriors transfer the ball at an elite stage, as evidenced by a league-leading help price (66.9 %) through the common season and 28.1 assists per sport within the playoffs. Golden State additionally has a dynamic weapon in Stephen Curry, who’s averaging 26.Four factors per sport within the playoffs whereas burying 39 % of 10.1 3-point makes an attempt per sport. The Warriors additionally ranked within the prime 10 in myriad offensive classes through the 82-game common season, together with discipline aim share, 2-point share, 3-pointers per sport, 3-point accuracy and quick break factors per sport.
Find out how to make Celtics vs. Warriors picks
