2022 NBA Mock Draft: Duke’s AJ Griffin and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis move up in projected first round

Gonzaga • Fr • 7’0″ / 195 lbs Projected Group

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st PPG

14.2 RPG

9.6 BPG

3.6 3P%

41.2% Weighing in at lower than 200 kilos regardless of a 7-foot body, there are legit questions on Chet Holmgren’s long-term sturdiness that add some murkiness to his long-term prospects. And it is a massive motive why he is No. 2, not No. 1, on my Massive Board. However Holmgren’s skill to house the ground, create, and defend the rim at an elite stage — all on full show this season at Gonzaga — could also be too tantalizing to move on right here given his all-around affect on each ends. He is one of the distinctive draft prospects of the final decade and he is enjoying at an All-American stage as a freshman regardless of the rail-thin body.

Auburn • Fr • 6’10” / 220 lbs Projected Group

Houston PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

17.1 RPG

7 APG

1.9 3P%

42.8% The son of a former NBA participant, Jabari Smith has a powerful pedigree and five-star pre-college credentials. Greater than that, although, his stellar season with Auburn is what has thrust him squarely into the dialog at No. 1. He is hitting above 40% from 3-point vary and among the many top-10 SEC gamers in scoring, rebounding and blocks — regardless of enjoying fewer than 30 minutes per recreation for the contending Tigers. His growth over the season as a shooter and shot-creator ought to provide some actual encouragement for groups betting on his upside.

Duke • Fr • 6’10” / 250 lbs Projected Group

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

17 RPG

7.8 APG

3.1 3P%

30.6% Banchero is somebody who seems able to producing straight away as a flexible scorer and rebounder, a rarity for somebody as tall as he’s and a part of what makes him such an alluring expertise. He is lots polished sufficient to be a scorer early in his profession and has a pleasant, protected flooring, although questions on his protection and out of doors shot might knock him down a rung within the race for this yr’s No. 1 choose.

Purdue • Soph • 6’4″ / 195 lbs PPG

17.4 RPG

4.9 APG

3.2 3P%

35.6% Cliche as it might sound, Jaden Ivey’s obtained a particular “it” issue and exudes confidence and swagger. It meshes completely together with his on-court recreation as arguably essentially the most explosive athlete on this draft class. And he is aware of the way to convert that athleticism into energy by punishing defenders, attacking downhill to stress the rim and attending to the cup at will. The No. 1 expertise on my massive board, he is a main goal for a crew in search of a lead guard on this draft, although his decision-making and passing are nonetheless growing.

Duke • Fr • 6’6″ / 222 lbs Projected Group

Portland PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

10.4 RPG

3.8 APG

1 3P%

46.7% We’ve not actually seen consistency from AJ Griffin this season after beginning the yr banged up, however we now have seen some good flashes — and the flashes are fairly nice. In a draft that lacks star potential round this vary it is simple to see how he might climb anyplace from No. Four to No. 10. The wing is a bulldog defender with a giant body who’s hitting almost half of his 3s as a freshman at Duke. His emergence late within the season has proven he is able to creating and there is nonetheless a number of untapped potential in his recreation, too.

Wisconsin • Soph • 6’5″ / 194 lbs Projected Group

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

1st PPG

19.7 RPG

8.2 APG

2.2 3P%

31.7% Johnny Davis’ sophomore breakout has been nothing in need of spectacular for Wisconsin. He is averaging 20 factors and eight boards per recreation for Wisconsin and shouldering the load as the first scorer, doing so at a excessive stage regardless of drawing many of the consideration because the crew’s clear No. 1. His shot-making and creation is what has actually catapulted him into the top-10 dialogue. Want to see his taking pictures numbers tick up a bit, particularly from 3, however we have to take note of his state of affairs and the truth that he is No. 1 on opposing groups’ scouting experiences.

Kentucky • Fr • 6’3″ / 197 lbs Projected Group

Indiana PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

1st PPG

12.8 RPG

3.5 APG

4 3P%

34.7% Whereas Georgia switch Sahvir Wheeler is working as the first level guard for Kentucky this season, TyTy Washington, a lead guard prospect, has nonetheless discovered a strategy to thrive as a scorer and part-time facilitator, averaging 37% from deep and greater than 13 factors per recreation for the Wildcats. He is a dynamic offensive weapon that groups are actually going to be digging on this vary due to his skills in an expanded function on the ball. His manufacturing and effectivity as a freshman enjoying off the ball provides actual encouragement that he is removed from a one-trick pony.

Memphis • Fr • 6’11” / 250 lbs Projected Group

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

12.2 RPG

8.1 APG

1.3 3P%

0% Memphis has performed its manner into the NCAA Match image late within the season in no small half due to Jalen Duren’s late-season dominance. The previous No. 1 prospect (earlier than reclassifying) is averaging almost 14 factors, eight rebounds and two blocks per recreation over his final 10 video games whereas flashing some fascinating playmaking potential and persevering with to do what he does greatest as a board-crashing massive who can end above the rim and act as a relentless lob risk.

Arizona • Fr • 6’6″ / 210 lbs Projected Group

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

17.4 RPG

5.6 APG

2.6 3P%

37.6% Bennedict Mathurin, like Johnny Davis, can also be within the midst of a sophomore star flip — he is averaging greater than 17 factors per recreation for soon-to-be No. 1 seed Arizona and hitting above 37% from 3-point vary on good quantity. Some NBA crew within the lottery will fortunately scoop him up as a high-end shooter with good dimension and defensive upside.

Kansas • Sr • 6’5″ / 215 lbs Projected Group

New York PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

third PPG

19.7 RPG

5.1 APG

1.6 3P%

40.5% Agbaji is among the older prospects in our first spherical projections — he’ll be 22 by the draft — however that should not preserve him from slipping outdoors the lottery. He is made a considerable leap this season as a junior into the No. 1 function for Kansas this season and executed so whereas nonetheless sustaining effectivity. His 41.1% hit price from 3-point vary ought to translate into him being a knockdown shooter within the NBA.

Iowa • Soph • 6’8″ / 225 lbs Projected Group

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

23.6 RPG

8.6 APG

1.5 3P%

40.5% Keegan Murray is averaging a Massive Ten-leading 22.Three factors per recreation and hitting 34% from past the arc this season as a sophomore. He is one of the dynamic offensive weapons within the draft for his dimension, and there ought to be a strong marketplace for him on this vary given his taking pictures and scoring skill at his top.



Dyson Daniels



SG

G League Ignite • 6’6″ / 175 lbs Projected Group

Washington PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

third PPG

11.3 RPG

6.2 APG

4.4 3P%

25.5% The numbers aren’t completely overwhelming for Daniels within the G League — he is averaging only a tick over 11 factors and never taking pictures it significantly effectively — however the 6–6 18-year-old has the ability set of a giant guard with good passing abilities and the flexibility to protect up and down the lineup. Ought to the shot begin falling he has 3-and-D upside as an NBA function participant with the potential so as to add extra on offense as a creator and slasher.

Baylor • Fr • 6’8″ / 205 lbs Projected Group

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

third PPG

10 RPG

4.9 APG

1.9 3P%

38.9% With a 6-Eight body, lengthy wingspan and unimaginable defensive instruments, Kendall Brown this season has emerged as a possible top-10 expertise for Baylor. Does a bit of every thing for the Bears on each ends of the court docket and fortunately fills his spot as a role-player. Must be a very coveted prospect as soon as groups dive into him and see his two-way potential. NBA groups cannot get sufficient of lengthy wings like Brown who can add taking pictures the way in which he can.

Duke • Soph • 7’0″ / 242 lbs Projected Group

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

third PPG

10.9 RPG

7.4 APG

0.9 3P%

0% A dominant stretch to finish final season has carried over for Mark Williams this season at Duke after which some. He has a whopping 12.1% block price (prime 15 amongst all school gamers) and has been extremely efficient and environment friendly as a scorer, too. A giant like him who can present rim safety and end across the rim ought to fairly precious in a draft that is comparatively skinny at heart and there is virtually all the time a job ready for 7-footers together with his kind of ability set.

Baylor • Fr • 6’9″ / 230 lbs PPG

8.8 RPG

6.2 APG

1.7 3P%

29.2% Accidents have thrust Jeremy Sochan into an even bigger function with Baylor within the second half of the season and he is validated first-round buzz due to his lengthy body, relentless vitality, and switchable protection. Most of all, his playmaking at his top actually stands out, as does his skill to defend a number of positions and the potential of him working as a small-ball massive on the subsequent stage.



MarJon Beauchamp



SF

G League Ignite • 6’6″ / 199 lbs Projected Group

Houston PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

sixth PPG

15.1 RPG

7.3 APG

2.5 3P%

24.2% The oldest of the G League Ignite blue-chip skills, Beauchamp this season at 20 years outdated is using a powerful season into first-round consideration. He is obtained nice dimension, very athletic, simply wants to enhance the shot. It is encouraging his prowess as a scorer has at the least been confirmed at a excessive stage after averaging greater than 30 factors per recreation a yr in the past for Yakima Valley Faculty, however the NBA is a special animal fully. The scale and defensive basis to his recreation might assist him sufficient to get chosen on the hope that the shot develops in time.



Jean Montero



SG

Extra time Elite • 6’2″ / 180 lbs Projected Group

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

eighth Jean Montero might be the perfect prospect concerned with the Extra time Elite league this season. The lead guard performs with pizazz and his playmaking pops as each a creator and shooter. He loves attacking downhill and has the know-how to drag up on a dime.

LSU • Soph • 6’8″ / 216 lbs Projected Group

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

sixth PPG

16.9 RPG

6.7 APG

1 3P%

35.5% Whereas the shot is not fairly there and will by no means be a energy, Tari Eason this season has confirmed his NBA potential as a do-it-all defender and rebounder, and he is obtained followers within the league who suppose he has lottery potential. He is in all probability a developmental play at this stage due to the shot however you would do worse right here hoping that it develops alongside his elite defensive instruments.



Jaden Hardy



SG

G League Ignite • 6’4″ / 185 lbs Projected Group

Indiana PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

sixth PPG

17.7 RPG

4.6 APG

3.2 3P%

26.9% We might have over-shot expectations with Jaden Hardy — coming into the season he was top-five for me — however there’s nonetheless lots to love right here. Sure, he is been fairly inefficient, and sure, his decision-making as a playmaker in all probability wants fine-tuning, however he is been very productive for G League Ignite and stays a really gifted scorer and creator with room to develop. He will not flip 20 till later this summer season.

Milwaukee • Fr • 6’9″ / 220 lbs Projected Group

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

12.1 RPG

5.7 APG

1.5 3P%

26.6% It was one thing of a misplaced season for Patrick Baldwin Jr., the previous No. 1 general prospect in his recruiting class. He performed in solely 11 video games and missed many of the final month of the season due to a bout with COVID and an harm. Moreover, he did not overwhelm within the Horizon League, the place he shot 26.6% from Three and 41.8% from the ground. The promoting level with him has all the time been his outdoors taking pictures skill as a jumbo-sized wing however the lack of tape as a freshman mixed with the struggles when wholesome have dinged his inventory outdoors the lottery for now if he winds up declaring.

Notre Dame • Fr • 6’5″ / 181 lbs Projected Group

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

14.6 RPG

3.6 APG

2.5 3P%

31.8% Wesley’s major enchantment out of Notre Dame is his scoring skill from the guard spot and his mature body. He is adept at attending to his spots, creating with the ball in his palms and attending to the road by pressuring the rim. His effectivity has taken successful of late on the entire and he is nonetheless lots uncooked as a prospect however there’s lots to love right here for somebody who continues to be 18.

Duke • Fr • 6’4″ / 221 lbs Projected Group

Denver PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

seventh PPG

11.8 RPG

3.7 APG

3.1 3P%

32.1% Trevor Keels has not lived as much as the top-10 potential he flashed in his season-opener in opposition to Kentucky the place he poured in 25 factors. He is been inconsistent as considered one of Duke’s younger studs, and has actually been overtaken by A.J. Griffin because the No. Three within the crew’s pecking order. However at 6-foot-Four with a mature body and an engaged defensive mindset there’s lots to love in regards to the basis of his recreation and the potential that he develops into one thing of a 3-and-D participant on the subsequent stage.

Michigan • Fr • 6’8″ / 205 lbs Projected Group

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

10.5 RPG

4 APG

1.4 3P%

36.6% A considerably inconsistent freshman season for Caleb Houstan has not essentially been rid fully from his repertoire. He typically reveals up in massive video games and has had some promising taking pictures performances, however continues to be vulnerable to a stinker, like his exhibiting in opposition to Ohio State the place he didn’t rating in 33 minutes of motion. The body and out of doors taking pictures contact might and may preserve him in first spherical consideration, although. Excellent size and instruments to be a giant wing within the NBA.

Stanford • Fr • 6’8″ / 230 lbs Projected Group

Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

10.5 RPG

6.7 APG

3 3P%

31.3% A protracted wing with uncooked potential, Harrison Ingram might play his manner into going one-and-done due to what was a powerful freshman season at Stanford. He flashed some actual potential as a giant wing who might house the ground, defend and even create, although he struggled down the stretch as a shooter and wasn’t an enormous outdoors risk.

Tennessee • Fr • 6’0″ / 171 lbs Projected Group

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

13.8 RPG

3.2 APG

4.6 3P%

37.2% Kennedy Chandler is a former five-star recruit with a powerful pedigree who has had a fairly good freshman season on the entire. He is main the Vols in scoring and assists and producing at a fairly respectable stage with respect to his taking pictures numbers. Moreover, his downhill driving skill and fast burst has actually opened up Tennessee’s offense. I am not satisfied he is obtained the juice to be a beginning caliber lead guard within the NBA due to some decision-making questions and his smaller body however he is a fiery competitor on each ends and has held up nicely in a system below Rick Barnes that hasn’t essentially been variety to different freshmen lately.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’7″ / 240 lbs Projected Group

Memphis PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

ninth PPG

19.6 RPG

7.9 APG

2.5 3P%

37.6% E.J. Liddell would not match into a conventional bucket as a prospect — he is a tad undersized for a giant — nevertheless it’s onerous to disregard his manufacturing. He is a gifted scorer who finds methods to supply and he ranks among the many prime 5 of all Massive Ten gamers in blocks and scoring. His improved outdoors shot ought to assist him stick within the league.

Alabama • Fr • 6’3″ / 195 lbs Projected Group

Miami PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

third PPG

8.5 RPG

4.8 APG

4.2 3P%

29.3% Whereas the flashes of athleticism and bounce for Davison this season have genuinely been superior, they’ve additionally been few and much between. He is typically struggled to seek out his function inside Alabama’s system and underwhelmed given his five-star expectations as somebody who had lottery potential. The shot and the general scoring simply hasn’t fairly been there, however in a crowded, outdated backcourt, groups might even see the context of his state of affairs and be keen to guess on his potential given his robust pedigree, pace and burst.

Ohio State • Fr • 6’5″ / 180 lbs Projected Group

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

seventh PPG

13.3 RPG

3.6 APG

1.9 3P%

42.5% Late-rising freshman who’s charging into the primary spherical combine if he decides to declare. Malaki Branham has been unimaginable for OSU as a scorer and creator, averaging 21.Three factors in his final seven together with a 31 level explosion vs. then-No. 15 Illinois in an 86-83 win. Nice dimension and scoring instruments.

Auburn • Soph • 7’1″ / 245 lbs Projected Group

Memphis PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

11.7 RPG

8.2 APG

0.9 3P%

20.4% I have been a skeptic of Walker Kessler’s NBA potential too lengthy and am prepared to consider him as a first-rounder at this level. The manufacturing is just too good to disregard. He is second amongst all school gamers in blocked photographs per recreation, first in block price and genuinely a nightmare defender for opponents in and across the paint. He is additionally been very environment friendly as a scorer, rating top-20 nationally in efficient discipline purpose proportion.