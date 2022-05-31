2022 NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Magic at No. 1 ahead of Chet Holmgren; Bennedict Mathurin into top five

Auburn • Fr • 6’10” / 220 lbs Projected Workforce

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

16.9 RPG

7.4 APG

2 3P%

42% You most likely cannot go flawed with any of the highest three on this draft, however Smith has the very best ceiling as a scorer, and Orlando desperately wants some punch added to a feeble offense that has completed second-to-last in every of the previous two seasons. Smith can area the ground as a 3-point shooter, create his personal offense and reliably slot right into a Magic protection stuffed with size and flexibility. There’s debate as as to whether Smith is the most effective participant within the draft, nevertheless it’s clear that he is a powerful match for Orlando with the No. 1 decide.

Gonzaga • Fr • 7’0″ / 195 lbs PPG

14.1 RPG

9.9 APG

1.9 3P%

39% You could not design a participant in a lab extra suited to the present iteration of the Thunder than Holmgren. Based mostly on ability alone, he’d doubtless be the consensus prime decide on this draft, however issues about his slight body aren’t with out benefit. Personally, I am not too involved in regards to the lack of dimension given the offense-friendly officiating within the trendy NBA, and Holmgren’s uncommon mixture of rim safety, capturing capacity, rebounding and basketball IQ may finally make him a perennial All-Star. He might have time, however OKC has no drawback with that.

Duke • Fr • 6’10” / 250 lbs Projected Workforce

Houston PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

1st PPG

17.2 RPG

7.8 APG

3.2 3P%

33.8% While you watch Banchero’s movie, it is onerous to consider he is not the hands-down prime decide on this draft. A participant of that dimension along with his mobility, deal with, contact and playmaking capacity is extraordinarily onerous to seek out. The one factor holding him again is his 3-point shot, however he actually has the mechanics and confidence to finally develop that a part of his recreation with the proper teaching workers. Houston will gladly take him at No. Three as one other foundational piece to pair with dynamic guard Jalen Inexperienced.

Purdue • Soph • 6’4″ / 195 lbs Projected Workforce

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st PPG

17.3 RPG

4.9 APG

3.1 3P%

35.8% The Kings parted methods with Tyrese Haliburton to get large man Domantas Sabonis, and so they’ll doubtless be ready to get a worthy substitute in Ivey — a dynamic, explosive guard within the vein of Ja Morant. Ivey will slot in properly as a combo guard subsequent to both De’Aaron Fox or Davion Mitchell, and can assist push the tempo for a group that was within the prime 10 in tempo final season. If Ivey’s shot develops, he’s proper there with the highest three on this draft when it comes to ceiling.

Arizona • Soph • 6’6″ / 210 lbs Projected Workforce

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

17.7 RPG

5.6 APG

2.5 3P%

36.9% I used to be in love with Mathurin as a prospect earlier than he determined to return to Arizona final yr. With the event he displayed this season when it comes to capturing and protection, he is now worthy of a top-five decide in my view. Mathurin is the right complement to Cade Cunningham — a sensible cutter, explosive finisher, transition menace and spot-up 3-point risk all rolled into one. He additionally has the size and dimension to be a wonderful change defender to assist Detroit’s 24th-ranked protection.

Iowa • Soph • 6’8″ / 225 lbs Projected Workforce

Indiana PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

third PPG

23.5 RPG

8.7 APG

1.5 3P%

39.8% One among Murray’s few weaknesses as a prospect is his lack of shot creation within the half-court, and he will not have to fret about that subsequent to Tyrese Haliburton with the Pacers. Murray is the right participant to place alongside him, able to pulling down 3-pointers, ending on the rim and getting out in transition. He is additionally probably a flexible and switchable defender — one thing Indiana is in dire want of as they work out which path to take their roster.

Kentucky • Fr • 6’6″ / 200 lbs Projected Workforce

Portland PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

2nd Sharpe is sensible for the Blazers for a few causes. In the event that they find yourself maintaining the decide, he is essentially the most intriguing prospect at this level within the draft to dangle as a possible commerce sweetener for a win-now participant or two. Secondly, if Portland finally decides to half methods with Damian Lillard and begin a full rebuild, Sharpe is strictly the kind of younger participant you’d need to construct round — an elite athlete with dimension, ending capacity and large shot-creating and playmaking potential.

Duke • Fr • 6’6″ / 222 lbs Projected Workforce

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

1st PPG

10.4 RPG

3.9 APG

1 3P%

44.7% It is best to not overthink this. The Pelicans must encompass Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum with as a lot capturing as attainable, and Griffin knocked down practically half of his 3-pointers in his freshman yr at Duke. Including to his intrigue, he would not flip 19 till August and already has an NBA-ready physique. Griffin has additionally proven the flexibility to create his personal offense and, whereas the protection wasn’t fairly there at Duke, he has the body and wingspan to finally excel on that finish.

Kentucky • Fr • 6’3″ / 197 lbs Projected Workforce

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

1st PPG

12.5 RPG

3.5 APG

3.9 3P%

35% The Spurs clearly want a secondary ball-handler subsequent to Dejounte Murray, and Washington is a wonderful selection along with his capacity to create offense for each himself and for others. He is additionally greater than succesful as an off-ball 3-point shooter, permitting him to each play alongside Murray and function the backup level guard.

Baylor • Fr • 6’9″ / 230 lbs Projected Workforce

Washington PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

9.2 RPG

6.4 APG

1.8 3P%

29.6% With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis main the cost offensively, the Wizards can be joyful to make use of the No. 10 decide on Sochan, a 6-9 ahead who initiatives as a plus defender given his versatility and skill to change onto smaller gamers. He would make an instantaneous impression on Washington’s 25th-ranked protection, and likewise has some intriguing potential as a short-roll playmaker and finisher across the rim.



Dyson Daniels



SG

G League Ignite • 6’6″ / 175 lbs Projected Workforce

New York PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

11.3 RPG

5.9 APG

4.4 3P%

25.5% Let’s get one factor out of the best way: I really like Daniels as a prospect. His pure capacity to play at his personal tempo as a 6-7 guard and get his teammates concerned jumps off the display screen when watching his video. He’d be an awesome match for the Knicks, in determined want of a lead guard who can facilitate. Daniels may end on the rim or pull up quick with a silky floater. His soar shot is a piece in progress and can decide the peak of his ceiling, however there’s quite a bit to love when it comes to basketball IQ and savvy for a younger participant.

Memphis • Fr • 6’11” / 250 lbs PPG

12 RPG

8.1 APG

1.3 3P%

0% The one factor lacking from OKC’s rebuild is a real large man, and Duren looks as if the right match. He will not flip 19 till November, including to his potential development, however he is already a monster on the boards and as a rim protector along with his huge 7-5 wingspan. He has some untapped playmaking potential, however on the very least Duren goes to be an uber-athletic shot-blocker and a lob risk so as to add to the Thunder’s arsenal of younger expertise.

Kansas • Sr • 6’5″ / 215 lbs Projected Workforce

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

third PPG

18.8 RPG

5.1 APG

1.6 3P%

40.9% At 22 years outdated, Agbaji ought to have the ability to slot in instantly for a Charlotte group that has playoff aspirations. He is confirmed himself as a prototypical 3-and-D wing, able to guarding a number of positions and pulling down nook 3-pointers off the catch. His 6-10 wingspan permits him to be disruptive on the defensive finish and end above the rim on backdoor cuts offensively. He ought to profit from a simplified function within the NBA.

Wisconsin • Soph • 6’5″ / 194 lbs Projected Workforce

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

19.7 RPG

8.2 APG

2.1 3P%

30.6% Relying on what they do with Collin Sexton, the Cavs may use an additional playmaker and shot creator outdoors of Darius Garland, and that is precisely what Davis is. He is adept within the pick-and-roll, with the flexibility to complete with each fingers, draw fouls or pull up for mid-range jumpers. His 6-9 wingspan provides him probably elite defensive upside as nicely, so he’d be a formidable prospect for Cleveland to nab at No. 14.

Duke • Soph • 7’0″ / 242 lbs Projected Workforce

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

third PPG

11.2 RPG

7.4 APG

0.9 3P%

0% Who is aware of if the Hornets will choose at each 13 and 15, but when they do, why not take one other stab at a dependable middle? Williams is an absolute beast at 7-foot with a 7-7 wingspan, and he is one of the ferocious dunkers the faculty recreation has ever seen. He is tailored for his function within the NBA as a shot-blocker and rim-runner — he not often shot outdoors the paint at Duke — and it is tantalizing to think about what LaMelo Ball may do with a middle of Williams’ athleticism and energy.

LSU • Soph • 6’8″ / 216 lbs Projected Workforce

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

16.9 RPG

6.6 APG

1 3P%

35.9% The Hawks’ protection fell off a cliff final season, and Eason will assist with that instantly along with his pterodactyl-like 7-2 wingspan. He averaged three mixed steals and blocks per recreation at LSU and needs to be able to contribute instantly as a 21-year-old. He is a great distance from being a constant 3-point shooter, however he can be a wonderful working mate for Trae Younger within the open flooring, with the flexibility to complete above the rim.



Ousmane Dieng



SF

France • 6’9″ / 185 lbs Projected Workforce

Houston PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

sixth PPG

8.9 RPG

3.2 APG

1.1 3P%

27.1% The Rockets aren’t going to compete for a title any time quickly, so taking a giant swing right here on Dieng appears affordable. The upside is large for the 6-10 wing with unimaginable ball-handling, playmaking and shot-creating potential, however it’ll be some time till the 19-year-old is able to contribute on a constant foundation within the NBA. That is simply nice for the Rockets, who’re within the asset assortment enterprise for the foreseeable future.

Ohio State • Fr • 6’5″ / 180 lbs Projected Workforce

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

third PPG

13.7 RPG

3.6 APG

2 3P%

41.6% The Bulls are in determined want of wings, and so they’ll be lucky if Branham falls to them at No. 18. The Ohio State product is a knock-down 3-point shooter with a wonderful mid-range recreation, and he initiatives as a switchable, plus defender along with his 6-10 wingspan and 6-6 body. Chicago is within the hunt for a top-four playoff spot within the East so they will not have a lot tolerance for studying on the fly, however Branham may carve out a task sooner fairly than later given his ability set.

Notre Dame • Fr • 6’5″ / 181 lbs Projected Workforce

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

10th PPG

14.4 RPG

3.7 APG

2.4 3P%

30.3% Minnesota wants assistance on the wing (would not everybody?) and I actually like Wesley’s match right here even when he is listed a bit decrease on a variety of specialists’ large boards. His poor capturing percentages are the product of a variety of iso creation and playmaking that he will not should do in NBA — a minimum of to not begin. The Timberwolves would simplify his function, limiting his offense to 3-point capturing (largely from the corners) and slicing, which I believe would vastly enhance his effectivity. He additionally picked up a variety of steals at Notre Dame and may finally have the ability to defend a number of positions on the NBA stage.

Milwaukee • Fr • 6’9″ / 220 lbs Projected Workforce

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

ninth PPG

12.1 RPG

5.8 APG

1.5 3P%

26.6% Baldwin was one of many prime recruits within the nation popping out of highschool, however his draft inventory plummeted after a horrific season at Milwaukee. The Spurs are simply the kind of group to learn by the noise and see a 6-9 bucket-getter with a 7-2 wingspan who has superior capturing and scoring potential to associate with a “finest participant on the ground” kind of confidence. Baldwin may find yourself being an enormous steal if he falls this far, and San Antonio might be glad to get him in its program.

Santa Clara • Jr • 6’6″ / 195 lbs Projected Workforce

Denver PROSPECT RNK

51st POSITION RNK

16th PPG

18 RPG

4.4 APG

4.2 3P%

39.6% The Nuggets are recognized for locating hidden gems late within the draft, and it could be onerous to move up Williams at this juncture if he is nonetheless on the board. The 21-year-old wing needs to be able to contribute instantly, along with his 7-2 wingspan permitting him to protect a number of positions. He is a knock-down 3-point shooter who will also be a secondary creator along with his passing and pick-and-roll proficiency, which is able to turn out to be useful for a group that wants assistance on the wing.



Jaden Hardy



SG

G League Ignite • 6’4″ / 185 lbs Projected Workforce

Memphis PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

sixth PPG

17.7 RPG

4.6 APG

3.2 3P%

26.9% Hardy’s ability set is apparent — his shot creation and pull-up 3-point vary are among the many finest within the draft class — however what makes him an ideal match for Memphis is his angle. This man thinks he is the most effective participant on the ground always, and he performs prefer it, which is able to endear him to the up-and-coming Grizzlies. Sure, protection and shot choice are main points, however the Memphis improvement workers has executed an awesome job, in a short time, with different younger, gifted gamers.

Ohio St. • Jr • 6’7″ / 240 lbs Projected Workforce

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

eighth PPG

19.4 RPG

7.9 APG

2.5 3P%

37.4% Liddell is sensible for the Nets for a couple of causes. As a 21-year-old he ought to have the ability to contribute instantly to a group in championship-or-bust mode. He is also a flexible, defensive-minded ahead with an unimaginable motor, who will get a ton of blocks and steals as a result of his 7-foot wingspan and instincts. Offensively he can area the ground as a 3-point shooter and likewise function as a playmaker briefly roll conditions. Total, Liddell looks as if the proper man for Brooklyn if he is nonetheless round at No. 23.



Nikola Jovic



SF

Serbia • 6’10” / 210 lbs Projected Workforce

Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

fifth Given their roster, the Bucks most likely aren’t going to seek out somebody to contribute straight away at this level within the draft, in order that they’d be finest served to take a giant swing on Jovic, a legit prospect who goes nicely past having a particularly related title to the reigning two-time MVP. Jovic is extraordinarily uncooked, however the upside is apparent. At 6-10, he handles the ball like a guard in transition and has deep 3-point vary with a constant, fast launch. He must work on getting his physique NBA prepared, however the Bucks have the luxurious of persistence.

Wake Forest • Jr • 6’8″ / 235 lbs Projected Workforce

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

seventh PPG

14.6 RPG

6.6 APG

3.7 3P%

38.4% LaRavia simply appears to do every thing nicely — a trait that Gregg Popovich would doubtless discover helpful. The 6-Eight ahead has nice instincts on each ends of the ground, and initiatives as a knock-down 3-point shooter, significantly from the corners. He additionally has some point-forward potential given his passing capacity.



MarJon Beauchamp



SF

G League Ignite • 6’6″ / 199 lbs Projected Workforce

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

10th PPG

15.1 RPG

7.3 APG

2.3 3P%

24.2% The Mavs must top off on wings to place round Luka Doncic, and Beauchamp is a strong athlete able to getting out in transition who additionally has upside as a half-court creator. He must work on his 3-point consistency and defensive method if he will play instantly, however he has an NBA-ready physique to associate with his 7-1 wingspan.



Jean Montero



SG

Time beyond regulation Elite • 6’2″ / 180 lbs Projected Workforce

Miami PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

seventh PPG

16.9 RPG

7.3 APG

4.7 3P%

27.5% Montero is as large a thriller as anybody within the draft, however his potential as a lead guard is extremely tantalizing. He is a blur within the open flooring with a good deal with, and he is adept at navigating pick-and-rolls — both ending himself or establishing teammates. As with most younger guards, his protection wants a variety of work, however the Warmth are in place to maintain him on the bench whereas he learns the ins and outs of the NBA.

Duke • Jr • 6’5″ / 213 lbs Projected Workforce

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

seventh PPG

13.4 RPG

5.3 APG

4.4 3P%

41.3% Moore appears tailored for the Warriors as a 3-and-D wing with a excessive basketball IQ. He is a sensible cutter and passer and a knock-down 3-point shooter, particularly from the corners. He may get out in transition for a group that likes to play quick and assault earlier than the protection can get set. If Moore’s nonetheless round at No. 28, he makes a variety of sense for Golden State.

Tennessee • Fr • 6’0″ / 171 lbs Projected Workforce

Memphis PROSPECT RNK

34th POSITION RNK

third PPG

13.9 RPG

3.2 APG

4.7 3P%

38.3% With Tyus Jones getting into free company (and probably incomes a giant payday), the Grizzlies would possibly use this spot to draft a possible backup level guard, and Chandler is as rock-solid as they arrive. He is lightning-quick and has an awesome really feel within the pick-and-roll as each a scorer and a distributor. He is additionally an excellent catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter and places in an incredible effort on the defensive finish to make up for his lack of dimension.