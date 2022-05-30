2022 NBA playoffs: Bracket, games today, schedule, scores with Celtics facing Warriors in Finals

The Golden State Warriors are again within the NBA Finals. For the sixth time in eight years and the primary time since 2019, the Warriors gained the Western Convention. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in 5 video games, closing out the West finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 2.

So who will the Warriors face? The Boston Celtics, who survived the Miami Warmth for a 100-96 Sport 7 win within the Japanese Convention finals.

The total 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week’s schedule could be discovered beneath. Each sport on ESPN or ABC could be streamed through fuboTV (Get entry now).

This week’s playoff schedule

(All occasions U.S./Japanese)

Sunday, Might 29

Sport 7: Celtics 100, Warmth 96

Thursday, June 2

Sport 1: Warriors vs. Celtics/Warmth, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 5

Sport 2: Warriors vs. Celtics/Warmth, Eight p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Wednesday, June 8

Sport 3: Celtics/Warmth vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Friday, June 10

Sport 4: Celtics/Warmth vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)