2022 NBA playoffs: Bracket, games today, schedule, TV channel, live stream as Celtics even series against Heat

The conference finals are in full swing in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to even the series but failed to defend their home floor in Game 3. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors own a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals after rallying past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2.
The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below.
This week’s playoff schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Thursday, May 19
Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102
Friday, May 20
Game 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117
Saturday, May 21
Game 3: Heat 109, Celtics 103
Sunday, May 22
Game 3: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Monday, May 23
Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)
Tuesday, May 24
Game 4: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Wednesday, May 25
Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)
Thursday, May 26
*Game 5: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
