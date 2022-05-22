2022 NBA playoffs: Bracket, games today, schedule, TV channel, live stream as Celtics even series against Heat

The conference finals are in full swing in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to even the series but failed to defend their home floor in Game 3. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors own a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals after rallying past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week’s schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week’s playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, May 19

Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102

Friday, May 20

Game 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Heat 109, Celtics 103

Sunday, May 22

Game 3: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Thursday, May 26

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)