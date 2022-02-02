2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham headline roster

The roster for the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge is set, as it was officially revealed on TNT on Tuesday night. The selections for the roster were divided into three categories: rookies, sophomores and for the first time, players from the G League Ignite.

Twelve rookies and twelve sophomores were selected for the roster, along with four players from the Ignite. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 18 during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the players that were selected:

Rookies

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Sophomores

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp

Dyson Daniels

Jaden Hardy

Scoot Henderson

The annual exhibition will have a new format this season. Instead of Team World vs. Team USA (and Rookies vs. Sophomores before that), this year’s Rising Stars will feature three games between four teams comprised of the players from the roster in what the league is referring to as a “mini-tournament.”

The first two teams will play against each other, as will the second two teams, and the winners of those game will play against each other to determine the ultimate victor. Additionally, each team will be drafted and coached by a member of the NBA 75 team.

The event promises to be an exciting one, as it features no shortage of young talent. Many of the league’s brightest young stars will be on display, and most will be eager to make an impression on such a big stage. It will also be interesting to see how the players from the Ignite fare against the league’s first and second-year players. If you’re wondering who All-Star rosters are going to be comprised of in the near future, look no farther than this event.