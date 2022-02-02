2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge: LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards headline roster

The roster for the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge is set, as it was officially revealed on TNT on Tuesday night. The selections for the roster were divided into three categories: rookies, sophomores and for the first time, players from the G League Ignite.
Twelve rookies and 12 sophomores were selected for the roster, along with four players from the Ignite. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 18 during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
Here’s a look at the players that were selected:
Rookies
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Sophomores
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
G League Ignite
- MarJon Beauchamp
- Dyson Daniels
- Jaden Hardy
- Scoot Henderson
The annual exhibition will have a new format this season. Instead of Team World vs. Team USA (and Rookies vs. Sophomores before that), this year’s Rising Stars will feature three games between four teams comprised of the players from the roster in what the league is referring to as a “mini-tournament.”
The first two teams will play against each other, as will the second two teams, and the winners of those game will play against each other to determine the ultimate victor. Additionally, each team will be drafted and coached by a member of the NBA 75 team.
The event promises to be an exciting one, as it features no shortage of young talent. Many of the league’s brightest young stars will be on display, and most will be eager to make an impression on such a big stage. It will also be interesting to see how the players from the Ignite fare against the league’s first and second-year players. If you’re wondering who All-Star rosters are going to be comprised of in the near future, look no further than this event.
