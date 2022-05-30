2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket, regional matchups: Tennessee lands top overall seed

On Monday, the choice committee introduced the sphere of 64 for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Event, which we’ll unveil in a second.Earlier than we bounce in, it’s best to know that the construction of the NCAA Baseball Event is a bit totally different from the extra acquainted hoops variant.
Listed below are just a few takeaways on that entrance:
- The sector this yr contains 31 computerized bids through convention championships and 33 at-large entrants. The primary spherical of play is named the regional, and it is double-elimination format. Every of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional, when doable. Every of the 16 regionals are seeded one via 4. In every area, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. Three on the primary day of motion. The winners of these two video games then play one another, whereas the losers play an elimination sport.
- The winner of every regional advances to the tremendous regional. The tremendous regional, which features a complete of 16 groups, is a best-of-three collection format.
- The winners of the tremendous regionals — eight groups in all — advance to the School World Collection in Omaha, Nebraska.
- The School World Collection is a double-elimination format till the ultimate two groups are left standing. At that time, slates are cleaned, and it is a best-of-three collection to find out the nationwide champion.
The sector of 64 additionally contains eight nationwide seeds, which you’ll take into account the pre-tourney favorites to succeed in Omaha. Right here they’re for this yr, ranked so as with their regular-season report:
- Tennessee, 53-7
- Stanford, 40-14
- Oregon State, 44-14
- Virginia Tech, 41-12
- Texas A&M, 37-18
- Miami-FL, 39-18
- Oklahoma State, 39-20
- East Carolina, 42-18
If a nationwide seed wins its area, then it hosts the tremendous regional when doable. In any other case, the websites of the tremendous regionals might be introduced after the regional spherical concludes.
And now for the complete subject. Regional play will get underway on Friday, June 3. Now listed here are the match-ups for all 16 regionals — reminder that every area is seeded one via 4 and is hosted by one of many 16 nationwide seeds.
Knoxville Regional
Hosted by No. 1 nationwide seed Tennessee
- #1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. #Four Alabama State (34-23)
- #2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #Three Campbell (40-17)
Stanford Regional
Hosted by No. 2 nationwide seed Stanford
- #1 Stanford (41-14) vs. #Four Binghamton (22-28)
- #2 Texas State (45-12) vs. #Three UC-Santa Barbara (43-12)
Corvallis Regional
Hosted by No. Three nationwide seed Oregon State
- #1 Oregon St. (44-15) vs. #Four New Mexico State (24-32)
- #2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. #Three San Diego (36-18)
Blacksburg Regional
Hosted by No. Four nationwide seed Virginia Tech
- #1 Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. #Four Wright State (30-25)
- #2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. #Three Columbia (30-16)
School Station Regional
Hosted by No. 5 nationwide seed Texas A&M
- #1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. #Four Oral Roberts (38-18)
- #2 TCU (36-20) vs. #Three Louisiana (36-21)
Coral Gables Regional
Hosted by No. 6 nationwide seed Miami-FL
- #1 Miami (FL) (39-18) vs. #Four Canisius (29-23)
- #2 Arizona (37-23) vs. #Three Ole Miss (32-22)
Stillwater Regional
Hosted by No. 7 nationwide seed Oklahoma State
- #1 Oklahoma State (39-20) vs. #Four Missouri State (30-27)
- #2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. #Three Grand Canyon (41-19)
Greenville Regional
Hosted by No. eight nationwide seed East Carolina
- #1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #Four Coppin State (24-28)
- #2 Virginia (38-17) vs. #Three Coastal Carolina (36-18-1)
Austin Regional
Hosted by No. 9 nationwide seed Texas
- #1 Texas (42-19) vs. #Four Air Pressure (30-27)
- #2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #Three Dallas Baptist (34-22-1),
Chapel Hill Regional
Hosted by No. 10 nationwide seed North Carolina
- #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #Four Hofstra (30-21)
- #2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #Three VCU (40-18)
Hattiesburg Regional
Hosted by No. 11 nationwide seed Southern Mississippi
- #1 Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. #Four Military (31-23)
- #2 LSU (38-20) vs. #Three Kennesaw State (35-26)
Louisville Regional
Hosted by No. 12 nationwide seed Louisville
- #1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #Four Southeast Missouri State (37-20)
- #2 Oregon (35-23) vs. #Three Michigan (32-26)
Gainesville Regional
Hosted by No. 13 nationwide seed Florida
- #1 Florida (39-22) vs. #Four Central Michigan (42-17)
- #2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #Three Liberty (37-21)
Auburn Regional
Hosted by No. 14 nationwide seed Auburn
- #1 Auburn (37-19) vs. #Four Southeastern La. (30-29)
- #2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #Three Florida St. (33-23)
School Park Regional
Hosted by No. 15 nationwide seed Maryland
- #1 Maryland (45-12) vs. #Four Lengthy Island (37-19)
- #2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #Three UConn (46-13)
Statesboro Regional
Hosted by No. 16 nationwide seed Georgia Southern
- #1 Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. #Four UNC-Greensboro (34-28)
- #2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #Three Texas Tech (37-20)
And here’s a link to NCAA.com’s full bracket, which incorporates area vs. area pairings for the tremendous regionals.
Now for some quick-hit takeaways on the 64-team subject laid out above:
- There might be no repeat this yr, as reigning nationwide champion Mississippi State (26-30) didn’t obtain a bid. No crew has repeated as nationwide champions on the Division I degree since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
- Florida State is making its report 44th straight look within the NCAA match.
- This yr’s subject contains two groups making first-ever tourney appearances — Coppin State and Hofstra.
- On the convention degree, the SEC and ACC lead all comers with 9 bids apiece.
- Subsequent in line is the Massive 12 and Pac-12 with 5 bids apiece.
All the above leads as much as the School World Collection at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Area, which will get underway on Friday, June 17. So who ya received?
