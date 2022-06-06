2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket, scores, schedule for regionals, TV times

Final week, the choice committee introduced the sphere of 64 for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Match, which we’ll unveil in a second. Earlier than we leap in, you must know that the construction of the NCAA Baseball Match is a bit completely different from the extra acquainted hoops variant.
Listed here are a number of takeaways on that entrance:
- The sector this 12 months consists of 31 computerized bids by way of convention championships and 33 at-large entrants. The primary spherical of play is named the regional, and it is double-elimination format. Every of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional, when potential. Every of the 16 regionals are seeded one via 4. In every area, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. Three on the primary day of motion. The winners of these two video games then play one another, whereas the losers play an elimination recreation.
- The winner of every regional advances to the tremendous regional. The tremendous regional, which features a complete of 16 groups, is a best-of-three collection format.
- The winners of the tremendous regionals — eight groups in all — advance to the School World Collection in Omaha, Nebraska.
- The School World Collection is a double-elimination format till the ultimate two groups are left standing. At that time, slates are cleaned, and it is a best-of-three collection to find out the nationwide champion.
The sector of 64 additionally consists of eight nationwide seeds, which you’ll contemplate the pre-tourney favorites to succeed in Omaha. Right here they’re for this 12 months, ranked so as with their regular-season document:
- Tennessee, 53-7
- Stanford, 40-14
- Oregon State, 44-14
- Virginia Tech, 41-12
- Texas A&M, 37-18
- Miami-FL, 39-18
- Oklahoma State, 39-20
- East Carolina, 42-18
If a nationwide seed wins its area, then it hosts the tremendous regional when potential. In any other case, the websites of the tremendous regionals will probably be introduced after the regional spherical concludes.
And now for the total discipline. Regional play will get underway on Friday, June 3. Now listed below are the match-ups for all 16 regionals — a reminder that every area is seeded one via 4 and is hosted by one of many 16 nationwide seeds.
NCAA baseball event schedule
- Regionals: Begins Friday, June 3; ends Monday, June 6
- Tremendous Regionals: Begins Friday, June 10; ends Monday, June 13
- School World Collection opener: Friday, June 17
- School World Collection Finals (finest of three): Begins Saturday, June 25
Full bracket
And here’s a link to NCAA.com’s full bracket, which incorporates area vs. area pairings for the tremendous regionals.
Knoxville Regional
Hosted by No. 1 nationwide seed Tennessee.
Friday, June 3
- Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8
- Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0
Saturday, June 4
- Georgia Tech 13, Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eradicated)
- Tennessee 12, Campbell 7
Sunday, June 5
- Georgia Tech 16, Campbell 5 (Campbell eradicated)
- Tennessee 9, Georgia Tech 6 (Tennessee advances, Georgia Tech eradicated)
Auburn Regional
Hosted by No. 14 nationwide seed Auburn.
Friday, June 3
- Florida St. 5, UCLA 3
- Auburn 19, Southeastern La. 7
Saturday, June 4
- UCLA 16, Southeastern La. 2 (Southeastern La. eradicated)
- Auburn 21, Florida St. 7
Sunday, June 5
- UCLA 2, Florida State 1 (Florida State eradicated)
Blacksburg Regional
Hosted by No. Four nationwide seed Virginia Tech.
Friday, June 3
- Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2
- Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9
Saturday, June 4
- Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9 (Wright State eradicated)
- Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4
Sunday, June 5
- Columbia 15, Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eradicated)
- Virginia Tech 7, Columbia 2 (Virginia Tech advances, Columbia eradicated)
Stillwater Regional
Hosted by No. 7 nationwide seed Oklahoma State.
Friday, June 3
- Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1
- Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5
Saturday, June 4
- Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7 (Grand Canyon eradicated)
- Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12
Sunday, June 5
- Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eradicated)
- Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10
Greenville Regional
Hosted by No. Eight nationwide seed East Carolina.
Friday, June 3
- East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1
- Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2
Saturday, June 4
- Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eradicated)
- East Carolina 4, Virginia 2
Sunday, June 5
- Coastal Carolina 7, Virginia 6 (Virginia eradicated)
- Coastal Carolina 9, East Carolina 1
Gainesville Regional
Hosted by No. 13 nationwide seed Florida.
Friday, June 3
- Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3
- Florida 7, Central Michigan 3
Saturday, June 4
- Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (Liberty eradicated)
- Oklahoma 9, Florida 4
Sunday, June 5
- Florida 6, Central Michigan 5 (Central Michigan eradicated)
- Florida 7, Oklahoma 2
School Park Regional
Hosted by No. 15 nationwide seed Maryland.
Friday, June 3
- UConn 8, Wake Forest 7
- Maryland 23, Lengthy Island 2
Saturday, June 4
- Wake Forest 10, Lengthy Island 4 (Lengthy Island eradicated)
- UConn 10, Maryland 5
Sunday, June 5
- Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eradicated)
- Maryland 7, UConn 6
School Station Regional
Hosted by No. 5 nationwide seed Texas A&M.
Friday, June 3
- Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2
- Louisiana 7, TCU 6
Saturday, June 4
- TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eradicated)
- Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6
Sunday, June 5
- TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eradicated)
Austin Regional
Hosted by No. 9 nationwide seed Texas.
Friday, June 3
- Texas 11, Air Power 3
- Louisiana Tech 12, Dallas Baptist 5
Saturday, June 4
- Air Power 5, Dallas Baptist 1 (Dallas Baptist eradicated)
- Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2
Sunday, June 5
- Air Power 9, Louisiana Tech 7
- Texas 10, Air Power 1 (Texas advances, Air Power eradicated)
Chapel Hill Regional
Hosted by No. 10 nationwide seed North Carolina.
Friday, June 3
- North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4
- VCU 8, Georgia 1
Saturday, June 4
- Georgia 24, Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eradicated)
- VCU 4, North Carolina 3
Sunday, June 5
- North Carolina 6, Georgia 5 (Georgia eradicated)
- North Carolina 19, VCU 8
Hattiesburg Regional
Hosted by No. 11 nationwide seed Southern Mississippi.
Friday, June 3
- Southern Miss. 2, Military 0
- LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11
Saturday, June 4
- Kennesaw State 9, Military 8 (Military eradicated)
- LSU 7, Southern Miss 6
Sunday, June 5
- Southern Miss 4, Kennesaw State 3 (Kennesaw State eradicated)
- Southern Miss 8, LSU 4
Louisville Regional
Hosted by No. 12 nationwide seed Louisville.
Friday, June 3
- Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2
- Michigan 8, Oregon 6
Saturday, June 4
- Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri State 6 (Southeast Missouri State eradicated)
- Michigan 7, Louisville 3
Sunday, June 5
- Louisville 8, Oregon 5 (Oregon eradicated)
- Louisville 20, Michigan 1
Statesboro Regional
Hosted by No. 16 nationwide seed Georgia Southern.
Friday, June 3
- Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2
Saturday, June 4
- Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0
- Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eradicated)
- Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4
Sunday, June 5
- Texas Tech 3, Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eradicated)
- Notre Dame 2, Texas Tech 1 (Notre Dame advances, Texas Tech eradicated)
Stanford Regional
Hosted by No. 2 nationwide seed Stanford.
Friday, June 3
- Stanford 20, Binghamton 7
- Texas State 7, UC-Santa Barbara 3
Saturday, June 4
- UC-Santa Barbara 9, Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eradicated)
- Texas State 5, Stanford 2
Sunday, June 5
- Stanford 8, UC-Santa Barbara 4 (UCSB eradicated)
Corvallis Regional
Hosted by No. Three nationwide seed Oregon State.
Friday, June 3
- Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 (F/10)
- San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2
Saturday, June 4
- Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1 (New Mexico State eradicated)
- Oregon State 12, San Diego 3
Sunday, June 5
- Vanderbilt 14, San Diego 4 (San Diego eradicated)
Coral Gables Regional
Hosted by No. 6 nationwide seed Miami-FL. Video games in Miami have been postponed from Friday to Saturday as a result of a Tropical Storm Warning within the area.
Saturday, June 4
- Miami 11, Canisius 6
- Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4
Sunday, June 5
- Arizona 7, Canisius 5 (Canisius eradicated)
- Ole Miss 2, Miami 1
- Arizona 4, Miami 3 (Miami eradicated)
Now for some quick-hit takeaways on the 64-team discipline laid out above:
- There will probably be no repeat this 12 months, as reigning nationwide champion Mississippi State (26-30) didn’t obtain a bid. No staff has repeated as nationwide champions on the Division I stage since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
- Florida State is making its document 44th straight look within the NCAA event.
- This 12 months’s discipline consists of two groups making first-ever tourney appearances — Coppin State and Hofstra.
- On the convention stage, the SEC and ACC lead all comers with 9 bids apiece.
- Subsequent in line is the Massive 12 and Pac-12 with 5 bids apiece.
The entire above leads as much as the School World Collection at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Subject, which will get underway on Friday, June 17. So who ya acquired?
