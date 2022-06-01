2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament printable bracket, schedule, regional matchups: Tennessee No. 1 overall seed

On Monday, the choice committee introduced the sphere of 64 for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Event, which we’ll unveil in a second.Earlier than we bounce in, it’s best to know that the construction of the NCAA Baseball Event is a bit completely different from the extra acquainted hoops variant.
Listed below are a number of takeaways on that entrance:
- The sector this yr consists of 31 automated bids through convention championships and 33 at-large entrants. The primary spherical of play is named the regional, and it is double-elimination format. Every of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional, when doable. Every of the 16 regionals are seeded one via 4. In every area, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. Three on the primary day of motion. The winners of these two video games then play one another, whereas the losers play an elimination sport.
- The winner of every regional advances to the tremendous regional. The tremendous regional, which features a whole of 16 groups, is a best-of-three sequence format.
- The winners of the tremendous regionals — eight groups in all — advance to the School World Collection in Omaha, Nebraska.
- The School World Collection is a double-elimination format till the ultimate two groups are left standing. At that time, slates are cleaned, and it is a best-of-three sequence to find out the nationwide champion.
The sector of 64 additionally consists of eight nationwide seeds, which you’ll contemplate the pre-tourney favorites to succeed in Omaha. Right here they’re for this yr, ranked so as with their regular-season document:
- Tennessee, 53-7
- Stanford, 40-14
- Oregon State, 44-14
- Virginia Tech, 41-12
- Texas A&M, 37-18
- Miami-FL, 39-18
- Oklahoma State, 39-20
- East Carolina, 42-18
If a nationwide seed wins its area, then it hosts the tremendous regional when doable. In any other case, the websites of the tremendous regionals will probably be introduced after the regional spherical concludes.
And now for the complete discipline. Regional play will get underway on Friday, June 3. Now listed here are the match-ups for all 16 regionals — reminder that every area is seeded one via 4 and is hosted by one of many 16 nationwide seeds.
NCAA baseball match schedule
- Regionals: Begins Friday, June 3; ends Monday, June 6
- Tremendous Regionals: Begins Friday, June 10; ends Monday, June 13
- School World Collection opener: Friday, June 17
- School World Collection Finals (finest of three): Begins Saturday, June 25
Full bracket
And here’s a link to NCAA.com’s full bracket, which incorporates area vs. area pairings for the tremendous regionals.
Knoxville Regional
Hosted by No. 1 nationwide seed Tennessee
- 1. Tennessee (53-7) vs. 4. Alabama State (34-23)
- 2. Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. 3. Campbell (40-17)
Stanford Regional
Hosted by No. 2 nationwide seed Stanford
- 1. Stanford (41-14) vs. 4. Binghamton (22-28)
- 2. Texas State (45-12) vs. 3. UC-Santa Barbara (43-12)
Corvallis Regional
Hosted by No. Three nationwide seed Oregon State
- 1. Oregon St. (44-15) vs. 4. New Mexico State (24-32)
- 2. Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. 3. San Diego (36-18)
Blacksburg Regional
Hosted by No. Four nationwide seed Virginia Tech
- 1. Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. 4. Wright State (30-25)
- 2. Gonzaga (36-17) vs. 3. Columbia (30-16)
School Station Regional
Hosted by No. 5 nationwide seed Texas A&M
- 1. Texas A&M (37-18) vs. 4. Oral Roberts (38-18)
- 2. TCU (36-20) vs. 3. Louisiana (36-21)
Coral Gables Regional
Hosted by No. 6 nationwide seed Miami-FL
- 1. Miami (FL) (39-18) vs. 4. Canisius (29-23)
- 2. Arizona (37-23) vs. 3. Ole Miss (32-22)
Stillwater Regional
Hosted by No. 7 nationwide seed Oklahoma State
- 1. Oklahoma State (39-20) vs. 4. Missouri State (30-27)
- 2. Arkansas (38-18) vs. 3. Grand Canyon (41-19)
Greenville Regional
Hosted by No. eight nationwide seed East Carolina
- 1. East Carolina (42-18) vs. 4. Coppin State (24-28)
- 2. Virginia (38-17) vs. 3. Coastal Carolina (36-18-1)
Austin Regional
Hosted by No. 9 nationwide seed Texas
- 1. Texas (42-19) vs. 4. Air Drive (30-27)
- 2. Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. 3. Dallas Baptist (34-22-1),
Chapel Hill Regional
Hosted by No. 10 nationwide seed North Carolina
- 1. North Carolina (38-19) vs. 4. Hofstra (30-21)
- 2. Georgia (35-21) vs. 3. VCU (40-18)
Hattiesburg Regional
Hosted by No. 11 nationwide seed Southern Mississippi
- 1. Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. 4. Military (31-23)
- 2. LSU (38-20) vs. 3. Kennesaw State (35-26)
Louisville Regional
Hosted by No. 12 nationwide seed Louisville
- 1. Louisville (38-18-1) vs. 4. Southeast Missouri State (37-20)
- 2. Oregon (35-23) vs. 3. Michigan (32-26)
Gainesville Regional
Hosted by No. 13 nationwide seed Florida
- 1. Florida (39-22) vs. 4. Central Michigan (42-17)
- 2. Oklahoma (37-20) vs. 3. Liberty (37-21)
Auburn Regional
Hosted by No. 14 nationwide seed Auburn
- 1. Auburn (37-19) vs. 4. Southeastern La. (30-29)
- 2. UCLA (38-22) vs. 3. Florida St. (33-23)
School Park Regional
Hosted by No. 15 nationwide seed Maryland
- 1. Maryland (45-12) vs. 4. Lengthy Island (37-19)
- 2. Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. 3. UConn (46-13)
Statesboro Regional
Hosted by No. 16 nationwide seed Georgia Southern
- 1. Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. 4. UNC-Greensboro (34-28)
- 2. Notre Dame (35-14) vs. 3. Texas Tech (37-20)
Now for some quick-hit takeaways on the 64-team discipline laid out above:
- There will probably be no repeat this yr, as reigning nationwide champion Mississippi State (26-30) didn’t obtain a bid. No group has repeated as nationwide champions on the Division I degree since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
- Florida State is making its document 44th straight look within the NCAA match.
- This yr’s discipline consists of two groups making first-ever tourney appearances — Coppin State and Hofstra.
- On the convention degree, the SEC and ACC lead all comers with 9 bids apiece.
- Subsequent in line is the Large 12 and Pac-12 with 5 bids apiece.
The entire above leads as much as the School World Collection at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Subject, which will get underway on Friday, June 17. So who ya bought?
