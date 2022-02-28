2022 NFL combine: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral will not throw this week due to ankle injury, per report

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class will not be throwing at the NFL combine, as Matt Corral of Ole Miss will sit out due to the ankle injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Corral reportedly started some light throwing two weeks ago, but the plan is for him to be 100% for his Pro Day on March 23.

Corral was carted off the field against Baylor after injuring his right ankle in the Rebels’ bowl game on Jan. 1. X-rays came back negative, but he did suffer a high-ankle sprain. It was an unfortunate end to a successful campaign, as Corral threw for 3,343 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games played while Ole Miss went 10-3.

Corral is seen by some as the top quarterback in this class. All four of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have him going in the first round, with the New Orleans Saints at No. 18 overall and Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall being popular landing spots. During a recent interview on CBS Sports’ Pick Six Podcast, Corral said he thinks he did enough to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Absolutely. I think where I separate myself is my work ethic and my ability to dissect the X’s and O’s part of the game. Lebby and Kiffin did a great job of that. I have talked to a lot of guys that have been in the same position. I am not necessarily content with where I am but I am in a good spot,” Corral said.

While Corral won’t throw this week, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Nevada quarterback Carson Strong are two who will throw in front of scouts, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.