2022 NFL Draft Combine: The 10 fastest 40-yard dash times in the history of the combine

The 40-yard dash is always a highlight of the NFL Combine. While the event does not tell the whole story of how a player will be on the field (with equipment and opposing players impacting speeds) it can be a good way for fans and teams to evaluate individual players ahead of the NFL Draft.
Plus, it’s a fun event to watch.
This year, we saw some serious speed during the 40-yard dash. Kalon Barnes, a cornerback out of Baylor, ran a blistering 4.23 at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
That Barnes time is good for the second-fastest 40-time in the history of the event, coming just 1/100th of a second from John Ross’ record setting of 4.22 in 2017.
As such, let’s take a look at the all-time top 10 40-yard dash times:
- No. 1: John Ross, 4.22 seconds in 2017
- No. 2: Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 seconds in 2022
- No. 3: Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 seconds in 2008
- No. 4: Rondel Melendez, WR, 4.24 seconds in 1999
- No. 5: Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 seconds in 2014
- No. 6: Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 seconds in 2022
- No. 7: Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 seconds in 2005
- No. 8: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 seconds in 2013
- No. 9: Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 seconds in 2005
- No. 10: Henry Ruggs III, WR 4.27 seconds in 2020
