2022 NFL Draft Combine: The 10 fastest 40-yard dash times in the history of the combine

The 40-yard dash is always a highlight of the NFL Combine. While the event does not tell the whole story of how a player will be on the field (with equipment and opposing players impacting speeds) it can be a good way for fans and teams to evaluate individual players ahead of the NFL Draft.

Plus, it’s a fun event to watch.

This year, we saw some serious speed during the 40-yard dash. Kalon Barnes, a cornerback out of Baylor, ran a blistering 4.23 at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

That Barnes time is good for the second-fastest 40-time in the history of the event, coming just 1/100th of a second from John Ross’ record setting of 4.22 in 2017.

As such, let’s take a look at the all-time top 10 40-yard dash times: