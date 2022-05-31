2022 NFL Draft: Every Team’s Best-Value Selection | Bleacher Report

2 of 32

B/R Rank: No. 17

The Atlanta Falcons might have gotten probably the greatest steals of the 2022 draft after they landed the B/R Scouting Division’s No. 1 quarterback and a top-20 prospect general within the third spherical.

Desmond Ridder spent the final 4 seasons as a starter for Cincinnati and is coming off a implausible senior season. He racked up 3,334 passing yards and 30 touchdowns whereas including one other 355 yards and 6 scores on the bottom.

Ridder would not have an incredible body for a professional quarterback—tipping the scales at simply 211 kilos regardless of measuring up at over 6’3″—however he makes up for that together with his competitiveness, elite athleticism, arm energy, motion and soccer IQ.

Regardless of his on-field success—he made historical past by main the Bearcats to the Faculty Soccer Playoff, making them the primary Group of 5 program to succeed in it—and very good traits, there have been some doubts about his capability to translate his recreation to the professionals.

Ridder ended up being the second signal-caller taken, however there was an enormous hole between him and Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 general decide. The quarterback wasn’t pleased about his fall, saying it “should not have taken this lengthy” to obtain a name.

The Cincinnati star might have dropped as a result of he tends to overlook some straightforward throws and might get into hassle attempting to make one thing occur when nothing’s there. He has notably improved with regards to standing within the pocket and discovering the open man, nonetheless, and has performed in a sophisticated offense that ought to assist him from the soar.

Count on Ridder to push veteran Marcus Mariota for the beginning job this offseason, creating an actual quarterback competitors to fill the void left by the Matt Ryan commerce.