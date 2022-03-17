2022 NFL free agency Day 3 winners and losers: Raiders score while Baker Mayfield’s future in doubt

The brand new league yr has begun, and all of the transactions we now have heard about by way of the primary few days of authorized tampering can lastly turn into official. It was additionally a day when the large trades which have been reported lastly got here to fruition. Russell Wilson was launched in Denver as the latest member of the Broncos and Carson Wentz is scheduled to talk with Washington Commanders reporters tomorrow.

Offers are starting to fly, and we had among the high free brokers come off the board Wednesday. There’s loads of motion but to come back, however let’s break down some winners and losers from Day three of NFL free company.

Winner: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have been most likely the large winner from Wednesday. They agreed to phrases with among the best out there pass-rushers, giving former Arizona Cardinals defensive finish Chandler Jones a three-year deal within the neighborhood of $51 million, based on NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Jones could also be 32-years-old, however he hasn’t appeared prefer it. He notched 10.5 sacks in 2021 — making it the sixth season in seven years the place he is recorded double-digit sacks. The one season Jones did not, he performed simply 5 video games. Pairing Jones with Maxx Crosby goes to be must-watch TV.

With Vegas placing the jackpot in Jones, some instantly puzzled what would occur with Yannick Ngakoue. Followers did not have to attend lengthy for a solution, because the Raiders shipped him to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in a uncommon player-for-player commerce. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports activities graded the commerce an ‘A’ for the Raiders. This is what he needed to say about Ya-Sin and the transaction:

“He’ll be 26-years-old by the beginning of subsequent season and turned in a stable 2021 season in Indy. In accordance with PFF, he allowed a reception share of simply 56.5% whereas opposing quarterbacks had a 93.four passer ranking in opposition to him, which have been the most effective totals of his profession. He additionally logged seven cross breakups. “For the Raiders, they upgraded at one in all their pass-rushing spots and have been in a position so as to add a younger nook to their secondary, which must be checked out as a constructive with this division persevering with so as to add offensive firepower.”

Loser: Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are one of many 4 groups pitching Deshaun Watson, which suggests Baker Mayfield may very well be on the best way out. Even when the Browns do not land Watson, it is nonetheless potential they transfer on from their beginning quarterback.

The previous No. 1 general choose obtained into his feels on Tuesday evening, posting what gave the impression to be a goodbye and thanks to town of Cleveland. One of many first sentences learn “this isn’t a message with hidden that means,” however the message mentioned lots:

Issues simply obtained worse after that. Mayfield tweeted the message out at 10:03 p.m., and fewer than 20 minutes later, his former teammate, working again Duke Johnson, posted a gif of a prepare wreck on Twitter.

The following day, Wednesday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen mentioned he was informed issues have modified as of late, and that the Browns need what they contemplate to be “an grownup” at that place. Yikes. The Browns will not be the “favourite” to land Watson per se, nevertheless it appears to be like like a divorce is coming with Mayfield.

Winner: Von Miller

Von Miller was thought-about by many to be the highest defensive free agent to hit the market this offseason, and he obtained paid like one. Wednesday, the previous Tremendous Bowl MVP agreed to terms with the Buffalo Payments on a monster six-year deal value $120 million that features $51.345 million assured, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is backloaded, with Miller averaging $17.5 million over the first four years.

Miller turns 33 later this month, however he confirmed final yr he is nonetheless an affect participant and is not slowing down simply but. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Tremendous Bowl final season, and goes to attempt to do the identical for the Payments subsequent yr — as a really rich man.

Loser: New England Patriots

It is actually not time to panic in New England, nevertheless it seems not a lot is happening for the Patriots whereas they’re leaking oil. Take a look at who they’ve misplaced or traded away so far: cornerback J.C. Jackson, middle Ted Karras, offensive guard Shaq Mason, working again Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson. All of the Pats have added are Mack Wilson within the Chase Winovich commerce and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

To make issues worse, proper deal with Trent Brown is visiting the Seattle Seahawks Thursday. He informed CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson that the Patriots are nonetheless within the combine, however him leaving would mark simply one more huge loss. Shedding key gamers and watching different groups in your convention and your division enhance instantly is an unsettling feeling.

Winner: Washington Commanders



This isn’t a narrative that grabbed main headlines, however the Commanders had one of many weirder issues occur with them in free company.

Tuesday, it was reported the Payments had agreed to phrases with Washington working again J.D. McKissic on a two-year, $7 million deal that had a max of $eight million. This was curious, as Washington mentioned re-signing McKissic this offseason was a precedence, per NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, however Washington by no means made a proposal to attempt to hold him, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

So, what occurred? In accordance with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington certainly didn’t supply McKissic a deal — till he agreed to go away for Buffalo. As soon as McKissic and his camp heard Washington was prepared to match that provide, he determined to stay in D.C.

Seems the Commanders do not plan on being very “commanding” in free company in the case of the gamers they wish to retain. They’re fortunate McKissic determined to return. Some gamers would take that lack of communication personally.

Loser: Carson Wentz’s first day of college image