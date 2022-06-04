2022 NFL free agency: D’Ernest Johnson re-signs with Browns for one year, $2.4 million, per report

The Cleveland Browns have their full secure of operating backs again within the fold for the 2022 season. In response to a number of stories, restricted free-agent D’Ernest Johnson has re-signed with the staff on a one-year deal value roughly $2.Four million.

The contract pays Johnson the identical quantity because the restricted free-agent tenure, solely it accommodates $900,000 in assured cash, according to the Chronicle-Telegram.

Given an opportunity to start out a number of video games final season, Johnson shined in reduction of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. In two begins, he carried 41 occasions for 245 yards and a landing, whereas additionally catching 9 of 10 passes thrown his method for 80 further yards. He didn’t begin the staff’s regular-season finale, however did carry 25 occasions for 123 yards and a rating in that contest.

On the yr, Johnson averaged 5.three yards per keep it up 100 totes, surpassing Hunt’s per-carry common (4.9) and falling simply in need of Chubb’s (5.5). His catch fee of 76 p.c was on par with that of the 2 extra heavily-utilized backs as properly.

With Hunt headed into the ultimate season of his deal, it is potential the Browns might look to Johnson to be the 1B to Chubb’s 1A in 2023 and past. Chubb is locked up on a long-term contract, and the Browns will seemingly want cheaper choices to fill out the roster sooner or later after signing Deshaun Watson to an astronomical, fully-guaranteed contract after buying and selling for him earlier this offseason.