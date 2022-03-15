2022 NFL Free Agency: Former Giants TE Evan Engram to sign a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been extra energetic than every other NFL team on Day 1 of the authorized tampering interval, and now, they’ve reportedly landed a brand new star tight finish. Former New York Giants offensive weapon Evan Engram intends to signal a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal price $9 million with the Jags, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With incentives, the contract might attain $10 million.

The 2020 Professional Bowler caught simply 46 passes for a career-low 408 yards and three touchdowns in 15 video games performed in 2021. The Giants have been decimated by accidents and had inconsistent quarterback play as properly, however Engram was seen as a free-agent goal who might blossom with a change of surroundings. The Ole Miss product is a flexible pass-catcher who also can line up within the slot. It’s a skillset that may make issues simpler on a creating quarterback like Trevor Lawrence. Engram burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, catching 64 passes for 722 yards and 6 touchdowns. Nevertheless, he hasn’t seen these sorts of numbers since.

Engram now joins a gaggle of gifted weapons comprised of Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Jamal Agnew, Dan Arnold, James Robinson and Travis Etienne. The previous Giants tight finish is just not the one reported offensive addition the Jaguars made on Monday, as additionally they reportedly gave former Arizona Cardinals broad receiver Christian Kirk a monster four-year deal price as much as $84 million. Jacksonville additionally reportedly added a star to the offensive line, nabbing former Washington Commanders proper guard Brandon Scherff.

It goes with out saying, however this Jaguars crew goes to look very completely different in 2022.