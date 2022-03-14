2022 NFL free agency: Packers sign pass rusher Preston Smith to four-year, $52.5M extension, per report

Aaron Rodgers is not the one distinguished participant returning to the Packers in 2022. Two days earlier than the official begin of free company, Inexperienced Bay has signed cross rusher Preston Smith to a four-year, $52.5 million extension, in line with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old defender was initially due near $20 million within the ultimate yr of his contract coming into 2022, prompting hypothesis of a possible commerce or launch. As an alternative, Smith is now locked up with the Packers by 2026, celebrating Monday’s deal by calling himself a Inexperienced Bay “lifer.”

Smith was one of many Packers’ prime free agent additions again in 2019, when he inked a four-year, $52M deal. He is been one of many group’s steadiest defensive starters since then, totaling 25 sacks, three compelled fumbles and three fumble recoveries in three seasons. He is additionally performed in all however one recreation throughout that stretch. Smith could have been a casualty of the Packers’ tight wage cap scenario if he hadn’t rebounded from a quieter 2020 marketing campaign, logging 9 sacks in 2021 throughout Inexperienced Bay’s playoff run.

His new deal, which pays roughly a mean of $13M per season, will decrease his 2022 cap hit, saving the Packers cash up entrance. It may be a precursor to the group parting methods with Smith’s working mate, Za’Darius Smith, who bought his personal profitable free-agent deal in 2019 — a four-year, $66M pact that may value the Packers over $26M simply this yr. The latter Smith starred off the sting in his first two seasons with Inexperienced Bay however missed all however one recreation in 2021 as a result of a lingering again harm.

Preston Smith spent the primary 4 seasons of his NFL profession in Washington, the place he totaled 24.5 sacks as a second-round select of Mississippi State. He figures to open 2022 within the beginning lineup reverse Rashan Gary, who led the group with 9.5 sacks final season whereas filling in for Za’Darius Smith.