2022 NFL free agency rankings: The 100 best free agents, from Von Miller to Allen Robinson and more

1

He can be 31 and he’s coming off a season the place he performed solely 9 video games. Accidents have compelled him to overlook lots of time in his profession. When he is wholesome, he’s excellent. He is additionally an amazing locker room man.

2

At 32, he has just a few good years left and confirmed within the postseason for the Rams that he can nonetheless present good edge stress. The Rams would like to hold him, however which may not be doable. Go-rush needy groups ought to make a run in the event that they want assist in the brief time period.

3

The Patriots didn’t franchise him, so he hits the market. Jackson has turn out to be an excellent, high quality nook who can excel in man protection. He has a nostril for the soccer.

4

He’s 32, so age is beginning to turn out to be a problem. He is an effective cross rusher, however after getting 5 sacks within the opener final season he cooled down in a giant means. Even so, he’ll get lots of motion since he can rush the passer.

5

He’s lengthy nook who can lock up one other group’s high receiver. He missed time final season with an damage, however he’s nonetheless a youthful nook on the age of 25 who can turn out to be a Professional Bowl participant.

6

He’s the most effective guard out there and a participant who can enhance any offensive line. The Commanders possible will not hold him, which suggests a proficient youthful lineman is there for the taking.

7

He’s coming off a formidable 2021 season, which is able to assist his standing in the marketplace. At 25, he’s creating right into a significantly better participant on the again finish than earlier in his profession when his aggressiveness generally price him.

8

He’s a giant, robust receiver who has performed with lots of dangerous quarterbacks in his profession. He is not a burner, however he can win these 50-50 balls in addition to any receiver within the league.

9

He’s an explosive edge rusher, however accidents slowed him final season and he is had some off-field points which have stored him out at instances in his profession as properly. However when he is on the sphere, he could be a good edge rusher.

10

He signed a one-year take care of the Packers and proved to be considered one of their greatest defensive gamers. He’s an energetic linebacker who can keep on the sphere for all three downs.

11

He has made regular enchancment the final two seasons, becoming in completely within the San Francisco type of offense. He is an effective run blocker who can be an early signing when the interval opens.

12

That is the kind of free agent I might signal if I have been a GM. He is a rising participant who’s simply now hitting his peak on the age of 25. He has by no means been the highest receiver on his group, however the abilities are there. He’s coming off a 77-catch season.

13

After beginning his profession as an inside linebacker, he has blossomed since transferring exterior as a rusher. The Panthers would really like him again, however the worth would possibly get too excessive. He has 23.5 sacks the previous two seasons.

14

He can play each middle and guard, two positions the place he is began for the Bears. He is additionally a younger participant at 24, which brings worth. He can be signed early.

15

He is not the identical participant he was just a few years in the past, however in a corner-needy league he’ll get motion. He’s stated to be in search of $15 million a 12 months. He isn’t price that on a long-term deal, however he can nonetheless be an excellent starter.

16

Lots of groups are in search of a man who can play the center of the sphere, and Diggs is that man. Whilst groups transfer to extra split-safety appears, he matches in any scheme. He has the vary you want since he is a former nook.

17

After a big-time season in 2020, his play dropped off just a little bit final season. He is nonetheless an excellent No. 2 nook on any group who can excel in zone protection. He’s brief at 5-9.

18

He’s a nasty, powerful participant who anchored the Tampa Bay line. He can have an excellent market if he would not return to Tampa since so many groups want inside assist.

19

The Seahawks launched him Tuesday as a result of he is getting up within the years and they’re in rebuild mode. He is not the identical participant he was just a few years in the past, however he can nonetheless assist a group along with his smarts in the midst of a protection.

20

This veteran continues to be a succesful participant who can do lots of issues for a protection. That, coupled along with his smarts and his work ethic, will make him a pleasant addition to any protection.

21

He began his profession slowly, however since coming to the Dolphins he has emerged as an excellent defensive finish. He is not going to simply line up and win along with his velocity, however he has turn out to be a significantly better cross rusher the previous two years.

22

At 25, he has an opportunity to actually hit it massive on this market. He is not a No. 1 nook, however he matches as a No. 2 nook along with his potential to play man protection. He has good dimension at 6-1, 195 kilos.

23

He’s an enormous proper sort out who performed properly final season for the Patriots. He may play the left aspect as an excellent cross blocker. He can have worth on this market.

24

Accidents slowed him final season, however when he was on the sphere he was nonetheless a drive inside. He is an influence participant who is hard to single block. He’s getting up within the years at 32, however he can nonetheless play at a excessive degree.

25

He led the NFL in tackles final season and is a type of off-the-ball linebackers who appear to point out up quite a bit on tape. He can run and he can keep on the sphere for all three downs, which brings worth.

26

He is not a No. 1 cross rusher, however when you pair him with a dominant edge participant he could be a productive cross rusher. He is actually good towards the run, however you do not pay high greenback for that talent set.

27

Age is changing into a problem for him at 36, however he’s coming off one other stable season. He excels in cross safety on the left aspect, which supplies him worth on this market, even at his age.

28

This former middle has made a pleasant transition to proper guard, beginning all the Rams’ video games there the previous two seasons. He was an excellent run blocker of their zone scheme, however he has had some pass-protection points at instances (see 49ers Week 18 sport).

29

If he performs — he would possibly retire — he’ll discover a house someplace. He confirmed final 12 months that he can nonetheless be a productive tight finish, even when he is not what he was just a few years in the past.

30

He has performed each guard and middle for the Ravens, which supplies him worth on this market. He turns 28 in November and he’s coming off an excellent season at middle for the Ravens. The market needs to be stable.

31

He lastly seemed to be again to his pre-injury self final 12 months down the stretch, however then suffered one other main knee damage within the Tremendous Bowl. That is why he is down this low.

32

Barnett is an effective, stable participant, however he will not wow you along with his pass-rush abilities. He does play onerous, and he is good within the run sport. He’s a succesful starter with lots of begins on his resume.

33

He was traded from the Steelers to the Chiefs final season and helped solidify that Kansas Metropolis protection. He’s an influence participant who holds up towards the run and might nonetheless affect the quarterback. He could be a pleasant second edge participant on most rosters.

34

He stuffed in at left sort out when Andrew Whitworth missed time final season and performed properly in his three begins. He’s good in cross safety. The Rams want to have him again, particularly if Whitworth retires.

35

He is likely one of the high deep threats in the marketplace, one of many true “velocity” guys on this class. When he is on the sphere, groups must defend in another way. He’s a house run risk. I most likely rank him larger than most, however I like exterior velocity in an offense.

36

He suffered an ankle damage in Week Four that minimize brief his 2021 season. He’s an even bigger receiver who can run, which is able to assist his worth. The Jaguars might carry him again.

37

He’s a smallish nook at 5-9, however he’s feisty and can battle. He has match taking part in in Seattle’s zone scheme, however his top would possibly damage him on the skin as a person participant.

38

I believe he is one of many most-underrated gamers on this class. Pop within the tape within the 49ers’ season finale towards the Rams and see why that’s the case.

39

He has 46 begins over the past three seasons, making him one other younger guard in the marketplace with expertise. He is an effective run participant who can generally battle in cross safety.

40

He’s getting back from a serious damage that compelled him to overlook most of 2021, however he seems to be making nice progress. There’s a good probability he goes again to the Saints.

41

He’s stated to be searching for a deal that may pay him $15 million a 12 months, which is just a little dear. However he is been an honest starter who will get motion in the marketplace in a cornerback-needy league.

42

Any group in search of a energy proper sort out ought to check out Moses. He excels as a run blocker and performed properly for the Jets final season.

43

His one 12 months with the Vikings was a combined bag. He missed time with a hamstring damage, which damage. He nonetheless flashes the expertise that made him a high nook with Arizona, however he isn’t the identical participant he as soon as was. He can nonetheless be a starter.

44

He is an honest starter who will get motion in the marketplace as a result of he is solely 24 and has 51 begins on his resume. Search for him to be one of many early signings due to line desperation within the league.

45

At 31, age is changing into a problem. Even so, he regarded significantly better with the Cardinals final season than he did in his final years with the Eagles. He’s a pass-catching risk who can nonetheless assist any offense inside.

46

If you’re in search of an underrated edge participant, that is the man. His greatest soccer may be forward of him, however he has to show he can do it when there is not a Joey Bosa on the opposite aspect.

47

He is a tricky, bodily security who will present up with some massive hits and within the run sport. When he missed time final season, it confirmed up within the Tampa Bay secondary.

48

He has performed properly of their zone scheme, however at instances he has points in cross safety. He can transfer, which is why he matches their system. I believe he may be pushed round at instances in cross safety.

49

He missed most of final season with shoulder surgical procedure, however he did return to play within the playoffs, so he is wholesome. He’s a possession receiver who may help a group in search of assist inside.

50

He tore an Achilles tendon final season in Week 9, which ended his season. As he recovers, groups may be reluctant to present him a big-money deal. He is an effective participant who can play deep and close to the road of scrimmage.

51

He is an excellent beginning middle who excels within the run sport. He has additionally began at guard in his profession. At 32, he’s getting up there in years.

52

He has turned his profession round in Tampa after being minimize by the Jaguars. He’s an influence runner who will not make many individuals miss, however he has developed into an excellent cross catcher.

53

After being thought-about a bust for a lot of his early profession, Patterson was a pleasant addition for the Falcons final 12 months. He performed operating again and receiver, displaying off his versatile abilities. He can also return kicks.

54

He regarded like a star when he got here into the league, however accidents have slowed that prepare down some. He does flash that potential at instances, however the consistency is not there. Even so, he could be a succesful starter for any group.

55

He performed properly final season on a one-year deal for the Raiders. He excels as a zone participant, which is okay since he is getting up in years on the age of 32.

56

He’s the kind of participant groups ought to concentrate on in free company. He had his breakout season final 12 months when Irv Smith Jr. went down, displaying he could be a starter within the league. He’s solely 26.

57

After tearing an Achilles tendon late in 2020 with the Chiefs, he settled in and did a pleasant job for the Colts final season. He is not a man who can be All-Professional, however he’s a succesful starter.

58

He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered late final season, however the speak is he can be prepared for the opener in September — regardless of the place he performs. The Cowboys are anticipated to push to get him again.

59

He’s an influence nostril who can maintain up towards the run. He’s coming off an excellent season the place he did simply that. He is not a lot as a cross rusher, however groups in want of a run-stuffing inside participant ought to give him a tough look.

60

The Payments have seemingly regarded to interchange him every of the previous two seasons, however he remained the starter. He’s a No. 2 nook who must be paired with a high man. He excels taking part in zone protection greater than man.

61

He began 13 video games final season, however he was suspended for one sport by the group for a disagreement with coaches. At instances he has regarded like a Professional Bowl security, however inconsistency has been a problem. Perhaps a change of surroundings could be good.

62

He’s a giant tight finish who can catch the soccer in the midst of the sphere. He is additionally a stable blocker, though not an amazing one. He was an ideal complement to their receiving group final season.

63

He stepped in final season and performed properly as their slot receiver. He’s good after the catch, which he confirmed final season. At 26, his greatest soccer is in entrance of him.

64

This former nook has made a pleasant transition to security and is a brilliant, heady participant who can cowl tight ends when requested to take action. He would add a veteran presence to any secondary.

65

Many would possibly bear in mind him for his drop of a positive interception within the NFC Championship Sport, however he is been a stable starter for the 49ers for just a few seasons. He is not flashy, however he is aware of the way to play the sport and is aware of his function.

66

He tore a pec muscle final season that compelled him to overlook time. When he is on the sphere, he is an excellent run participant. He is not an amazing cross rusher.

67

If a group is in search of a rising participant who did not play quite a bit as a result of he performed behind good gamers, Settle is that man. He is an effective inside rusher and may be prepared for an even bigger function with a brand new group.

68

He began all 17 video games for the Vikings final season, getting three picks and 108 tackles. They raved about him in camp final season, and he responded with a stable season.

69

With the Calvin Ridley information, the Falcons could be clever to carry him again. He confirmed final season, after Ridley left the group for private causes, that he may very well be a pleasant participant of their offense. They want him now.

70

He’s coming off his greatest season in 2021 with 42 catches and 5 touchdowns. He’s a type of rising gamers who may help an offense in want of a receiver. He’s just a little older at 28.

71

Any group in search of a veteran edge participant ought to give Hughes a glance. He is not the identical participant he was just a few years in the past, however as a situational participant he may help a group.

72

It is humorous how his fame has modified after one 12 months as a backup with the Payments. He was an honest starter with the Bears, however nothing extra. Now he may be the highest quarterback in the marketplace. Wonderful.

73

He’s coming off an excellent season for the Cardinals as a rotational again with Chase Edmunds. He’s an influence runner who can also catch the ball if wanted. He will not rip off the large runs, however he strikes the chains.

74

The veteran linebacker did not play as properly final season after opting out in 2020. He is slowed down some, which isn’t an excellent factor in a league that spreads individuals out.

75

The 35-year-old Campbell continues to be an excellent run defender who can maintain the purpose. He did miss time final 12 months with a calf damage, so that could be a concern. However he is an amazing teammate to have on any roster.

76

The talent set would make you consider he is among the best receiving tight ends within the league. But it hasn’t occurred for him. He is been a giant tease. The expertise is there. The difficulty can be whether or not someone can get it out of him.

77

He’ll be 31 in October, however he’s coming off an honest season in 2021. He is an effective run blocker, however his cross safety may be dangerous at instances. The Jaguars wish to improve at guard, which is telling.

78

He tore a pec muscle in Week 6 that ended his season. However when he is been on the sphere, he is an excellent beginning linebacker.

79

He’s coming off his greatest season in his solely 12 months with the Packers. He was excellent taking part in the ball final season, trying significantly better than he did in his different stops. The query is whether or not that was a fluke or not.

80

In his solely season with the Bengals, he was a giant a part of why the protection improved. He did get damage late and missed the playoffs, however he performed properly for his or her entrance final season.

81

He has performed a bunch of various spots for the Bears, being a dependable starter at instances. He will not wow anyone, however he’s a pleasant participant to have in your rotation.

82

He hasn’t lived as much as the hype of when he was a first-round choose. However he has the instruments to be a pleasant beginning tight finish, with pass-catching being his main attraction.

83

At 25, he’s a starter getting into his prime. However he would not actually excel in any space. He is an honest starter, however not rather more than that.

84

He has been a starter at two completely different spots the previous two seasons, but right here he’s again in the marketplace. He is an effective teammate, however he appears to play too conservatively at instances. Even so, he might find yourself as a starter for a group in want.

85

He is an effective run participant who has improved as a cross rusher. When Larry Ogunjobi went down late final season, Hill stepped in through the playoffs and performed properly for the Bengals.

86

He completed 2021 trying like among the best runners within the league. After coping with a bunch of accidents in his profession, he lastly regarded just like the first-round choose he was for Seattle. However the damage historical past must be a priority.

87

He’s a smallish linebacker — a transformed security actually — who can run and chase, however has bother at instances on the level within the run sport. His type matches with the fashionable sport.

88

In his one season with the Seahawks, he caught 48 passes with 4 touchdowns. He turns 28 this summer season, so there may be nonetheless lots of good soccer left in him. He would not present a lot as a blocker, however he can create alternatives within the passing sport.

89

He emerged final 12 months as a weapon for the Jets as a slot receiver and kick return man. He was an All-Professional for the latter.

90

He is been an excellent nickel nook in his profession, however accidents restricted him final season. Even so, groups are all the time in search of good inside protection gamers.

91

He signed a one-year take care of the Bengals final season and performed OK for them at proper sort out earlier than happening late within the season with an ankle damage. He was missed in a giant means within the postseason.

92

He suffered a torn pec muscle in 2020 and missed time to open final season. However he got here again to once more be an excellent participant on a nasty protection. He won’t be the participant he was just a few years in the past, however he can nonetheless assist a group in search of a veteran linebacker who is nice towards the run.

93

Accidents restricted him to 11 video games final season and he is getting up within the years. So these are each issues. However when he is on the sphere, he is nonetheless greater than able to being an above-average nook.

94

He performed properly in his solely season with the 49ers after opening his profession with the Raiders. He can play inside and outside and supply stress. He signed a one-year deal final season and can parlay that into extra this time round.

95

The veteran shocked some along with his stable season for the Cardinals in 2021. He had 54 catches with three touchdowns, which is not nice however he confirmed he might nonetheless be a stable No. 2 or No. Three receiver.

96

In 2020, he appeared on his method to changing into one of many league’s higher tight ends. However he began slowly final season after which suffered a torn ACL halfway via the season. That can damage his market.

97

When he is on the sphere, he is an explosive runner able to the large play. He match the 49ers’ offense to perfection, however he is needed to battle a litany of accidents in his profession. Perhaps he joins Mike McDaniel in Miami.

98

He performed 13 video games for the Ravens final season and had disappointing numbers, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one landing. He’s a velocity receiver, however he did not play to that final season.

99

This veteran has 74 profession begins, together with 46 the previous three seasons for one of many higher offensive strains within the league. He turns 30 this 12 months, so he nonetheless has some good soccer left in him.

100