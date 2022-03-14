2022 NFL free agency rankings: The 100 best free agents, from Von Miller to Randy Gregory and more

1

He will likely be 31 and he’s coming off a season the place he performed solely 9 video games. Accidents have compelled him to overlook numerous time in his profession. When he is wholesome, he’s excellent. He is additionally an important locker room man.

2

At 32, he has just a few good years left and confirmed within the postseason for the Rams that he can nonetheless present good edge stress. The Rams would like to preserve him, however that may not be attainable. Go-rush needy groups ought to make a run in the event that they want assist in the brief time period.

3

The Patriots didn’t franchise him, so he hits the market. Jackson has develop into an excellent, high quality nook who can excel in man protection. He has a nostril for the soccer.

4

He’s 32, so age is beginning to develop into a difficulty. He is an effective cross rusher, however after getting 5 sacks within the opener final season he cooled down in an enormous approach. Even so, he’ll get numerous motion since he can rush the passer.

5

He’s lengthy nook who can lock up one other staff’s prime receiver. He missed time final season with an harm, however he’s nonetheless a youthful nook on the age of 25 who can develop into a Professional Bowl participant.

6

He’s the very best guard available in the market and a participant who can enhance any offensive line. The Commanders seemingly will not preserve him, which implies a proficient youthful lineman is there for the taking.

7

He’s coming off a powerful 2021 season, which can assist his standing in the marketplace. At 25, he’s growing right into a significantly better participant on the again finish than earlier in his profession when his aggressiveness typically price him.

8

He’s an enormous, robust receiver who has performed with numerous unhealthy quarterbacks in his profession. He is not a burner, however he can win these 50-50 balls in addition to any receiver within the league.

9

He’s an explosive edge rusher, however accidents slowed him final season and he is had some off-field points which have stored him out at instances in his profession as effectively. However when he is on the sector, he is usually a good edge rusher.

10

He signed a one-year take care of the Packers and proved to be considered one of their finest defensive gamers. He’s an lively linebacker who can keep on the sector for all three downs.

11

He has made regular enchancment the final two seasons, becoming in completely within the San Francisco type of offense. He is an effective run blocker who will likely be an early signing when the interval opens.

12

That is the kind of free agent I’d signal if I have been a GM. He is a rising participant who’s simply now hitting his peak on the age of 25. He has by no means been the highest receiver on his staff, however the expertise are there. He’s coming off a 77-catch season.

13

After beginning his profession as an inside linebacker, he has blossomed since shifting outdoors as a rusher. The Panthers would love him again, however the worth would possibly get too excessive. He has 23.5 sacks the previous two seasons.

14

He can play each heart and guard, two positions the place he is began for the Bears. He is additionally a younger participant at 24, which brings worth. He will likely be signed early.

15

He is not the identical participant he was just a few years in the past, however in a corner-needy league he’ll get motion. He’s mentioned to be in search of $15 million a 12 months. He is not value that on a long-term deal, however he can nonetheless be an excellent starter.

16

Lots of groups are in search of a man who can play the center of the sector, and Diggs is that man. At the same time as groups transfer to extra split-safety appears, he suits in any scheme. He has the vary you want since he is a former nook.

17

After a big-time season in 2020, his play dropped off somewhat bit final season. He is nonetheless an excellent No. 2 nook on any staff who can excel in zone protection. He’s brief at 5-9.

18

He’s a nasty, robust participant who anchored the Tampa Bay line. He may have an excellent market if he would not return to Tampa since so many groups want inside assist.

19

The Seahawks launched him Tuesday as a result of he is getting up within the years and they’re in rebuild mode. He is not the identical participant he was just a few years in the past, however he can nonetheless assist a staff together with his smarts in the midst of a protection.

20

This veteran continues to be a succesful participant who can do numerous issues for a protection. That, coupled together with his smarts and his work ethic, will make him a pleasant addition to any protection.

21

He began his profession slowly, however since coming to the Dolphins he has emerged as an excellent defensive finish. He is not going to simply line up and win together with his pace, however he has develop into a significantly better cross rusher the previous two years.

22

At 25, he has an opportunity to actually hit it massive on this market. He is not a No. 1 nook, however he suits as a No. 2 nook together with his means to play man protection. He has good measurement at 6-1, 195 kilos.

23

He’s a large proper deal with who performed effectively final season for the Patriots. He may also play the left facet as an excellent cross blocker. He may have worth on this market.

24

Accidents slowed him final season, however when he was on the sector he was nonetheless a drive inside. He is an influence participant who is hard to single block. He’s getting up within the years at 32, however he can nonetheless play at a excessive degree.

25

He led the NFL in tackles final season and is a type of off-the-ball linebackers who appear to indicate up quite a bit on tape. He can run and he can keep on the sector for all three downs, which brings worth.

26

He is not a No. 1 cross rusher, however in the event you pair him with a dominant edge participant he is usually a productive cross rusher. He is actually good in opposition to the run, however you do not pay prime greenback for that talent set.

27

Age is changing into a difficulty for him at 36, however he’s coming off one other stable season. He excels in cross safety on the left facet, which provides him worth on this market, even at his age.

28

This former heart has made a pleasant transition to proper guard, beginning the entire Rams’ video games there the previous two seasons. He was an excellent run blocker of their zone scheme, however he has had some pass-protection points at instances (see 49ers Week 18 recreation).

29

If he performs — he would possibly retire — he’ll discover a dwelling someplace. He confirmed final 12 months that he can nonetheless be a productive tight finish, even when he is not what he was just a few years in the past.

30

He has performed each guard and heart for the Ravens, which provides him worth on this market. He turns 28 in November and he’s coming off an excellent season at heart for the Ravens. The market must be stable.

31

He lastly seemed to be again to his pre-injury self final 12 months down the stretch, however then suffered one other main knee harm within the Tremendous Bowl. That is why he is down this low.

32

Barnett is an effective, stable participant, however he will not wow you together with his pass-rush expertise. He does play arduous, and he is good within the run recreation. He’s a succesful starter with numerous begins on his resume.

33

He was traded from the Steelers to the Chiefs final season and helped solidify that Kansas Metropolis protection. He’s an influence participant who holds up in opposition to the run and may nonetheless affect the quarterback. He can be a pleasant second edge participant on most rosters.

34

He crammed in at left deal with when Andrew Whitworth missed time final season and performed effectively in his three begins. He’s good in cross safety. The Rams want to have him again, particularly if Whitworth retires.

35

He is without doubt one of the prime deep threats in the marketplace, one of many true “pace” guys on this class. When he is on the sector, groups should defend otherwise. He’s a house run risk. I in all probability rank him larger than most, however I like outdoors pace in an offense.

36

He suffered an ankle harm in Week Four that lower brief his 2021 season. He’s an even bigger receiver who can run, which can assist his worth. The Jaguars may carry him again.

37

He’s a smallish nook at 5-9, however he’s feisty and can battle. He has match taking part in in Seattle’s zone scheme, however his top would possibly damage him on the surface as a person participant.

38

I believe he is one of many most-underrated gamers on this class. Pop within the tape within the 49ers’ season finale in opposition to the Rams and see why that’s the case.

39

He has 46 begins over the past three seasons, making him one other younger guard in the marketplace with expertise. He is an effective run participant who can typically wrestle in cross safety.

40

He’s getting back from a serious harm that compelled him to overlook most of 2021, however he seems to be making nice progress. There’s a good probability he goes again to the Saints.

41

He’s mentioned to be looking for a deal that can pay him $15 million a 12 months, which is somewhat expensive. However he is been an honest starter who will get motion in the marketplace in a cornerback-needy league.

42

Any staff in search of a energy proper deal with ought to check out Moses. He excels as a run blocker and performed effectively for the Jets final season.

43

His one 12 months with the Vikings was a combined bag. He missed time with a hamstring harm, which damage. He nonetheless flashes the expertise that made him a prime nook with Arizona, however he isn’t the identical participant he as soon as was. He can nonetheless be a starter.

44

He is an honest starter who will get motion in the marketplace as a result of he is solely 24 and has 51 begins on his resume. Search for him to be one of many early signings due to line desperation within the league.

45

At 31, age is changing into a difficulty. Even so, he regarded significantly better with the Cardinals final season than he did in his final years with the Eagles. He’s a pass-catching risk who can nonetheless assist any offense inside.

46

In case you are in search of an underrated edge participant, that is the man. His finest soccer is likely to be forward of him, however he has to show he can do it when there is not a Joey Bosa on the opposite facet.

47

He is a troublesome, bodily security who will present up with some massive hits and within the run recreation. When he missed time final season, it confirmed up within the Tampa Bay secondary.

48

He has performed effectively of their zone scheme, however at instances he has points in cross safety. He can transfer, which is why he suits their system. I believe he might be pushed round at instances in cross safety.

49

He missed most of final season with shoulder surgical procedure, however he did return to play within the playoffs, so he is wholesome. He’s a possession receiver who will help a staff in search of assist inside.

50

He tore an Achilles tendon final season in Week 9, which ended his season. As he recovers, groups is likely to be reluctant to provide him a big-money deal. He is an effective participant who can play deep and close to the road of scrimmage.

51

He is an excellent beginning heart who excels within the run recreation. He has additionally began at guard in his profession. At 32, he’s getting up there in years.

52

He has turned his profession round in Tampa after being lower by the Jaguars. He’s an influence runner who will not make many individuals miss, however he has developed into an excellent cross catcher.

53

After being thought-about a bust for a lot of his early profession, Patterson was a pleasant addition for the Falcons final 12 months. He performed operating again and receiver, displaying off his versatile expertise. He can also return kicks.

54

He regarded like a star when he got here into the league, however accidents have slowed that practice down some. He does flash that means at instances, however the consistency is not there. Even so, he is usually a succesful starter for any staff.

55

He performed effectively final season on a one-year deal for the Raiders. He excels as a zone participant, which is okay since he is getting up in years on the age of 32.

56

He’s the kind of participant groups ought to concentrate on in free company. He had his breakout season final 12 months when Irv Smith Jr. went down, displaying he is usually a starter within the league. He’s solely 26.

57

After tearing an Achilles tendon late in 2020 with the Chiefs, he settled in and did a pleasant job for the Colts final season. He is not a man who will likely be All-Professional, however he’s a succesful starter.

58

He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered late final season, however the speak is he will likely be prepared for the opener in September — regardless of the place he performs. The Cowboys are anticipated to push to get him again.

59

He’s an influence nostril who can maintain up in opposition to the run. He’s coming off an excellent season the place he did simply that. He is not a lot as a cross rusher, however groups in want of a run-stuffing inside participant ought to give him a tough look.

60

The Payments have seemingly regarded to exchange him every of the previous two seasons, however he remained the starter. He’s a No. 2 nook who must be paired with a prime man. He excels taking part in zone protection greater than man.

61

He began 13 video games final season, however he was suspended for one recreation by the staff for a disagreement with coaches. At instances he has regarded like a Professional Bowl security, however inconsistency has been a difficulty. Possibly a change of surroundings can be good.

62

He’s an enormous tight finish who can catch the soccer in the midst of the sector. He is additionally a stable blocker, though not an important one. He was an ideal complement to their receiving group final season.

63

He stepped in final season and performed effectively as their slot receiver. He’s good after the catch, which he confirmed final season. At 26, his finest soccer is in entrance of him.

64

This former nook has made a pleasant transition to security and is a brilliant, heady participant who can cowl tight ends when requested to take action. He would add a veteran presence to any secondary.

65

Many would possibly bear in mind him for his drop of a positive interception within the NFC Championship Sport, however he is been a stable starter for the 49ers for just a few seasons. He is not flashy, however he is aware of tips on how to play the sport and is aware of his function.

66

He tore a pec muscle final season that compelled him to overlook time. When he is on the sector, he is an excellent run participant. He is not an important cross rusher.

67

If a staff is in search of a rising participant who did not play quite a bit as a result of he performed behind good gamers, Settle is that man. He is an effective inside rusher and is likely to be prepared for an even bigger function with a brand new staff.

68

He began all 17 video games for the Vikings final season, getting three picks and 108 tackles. They raved about him in camp final season, and he responded with a stable season.

69

With the Calvin Ridley information, the Falcons can be smart to carry him again. He confirmed final season, after Ridley left the staff for private causes, that he could possibly be a pleasant participant of their offense. They want him now.

70

He’s coming off his finest season in 2021 with 42 catches and 5 touchdowns. He’s a type of rising gamers who will help an offense in want of a receiver. He’s somewhat older at 28.

71

Any staff in search of a veteran edge participant ought to give Hughes a glance. He is not the identical participant he was just a few years in the past, however as a situational participant he will help a staff.

72

It is humorous how his popularity has modified after one 12 months as a backup with the Payments. He was an honest starter with the Bears, however nothing extra. Now he is likely to be the highest quarterback in the marketplace. Superb.

73

He’s coming off an excellent season for the Cardinals as a rotational again with Chase Edmunds. He’s an influence runner who can also catch the ball if wanted. He will not rip off the large runs, however he strikes the chains.

74

The veteran linebacker did not play as effectively final season after opting out in 2020. He is slowed down some, which is rarely an excellent factor in a league that spreads individuals out.

75

The 35-year-old Campbell continues to be an excellent run defender who can maintain the purpose. He did miss time final 12 months with a calf harm, so that could be a concern. However he is an important teammate to have on any roster.

76

The talent set would make you imagine he is among the finest receiving tight ends within the league. But it hasn’t occurred for him. He is been an enormous tease. The expertise is there. The problem will likely be whether or not anyone can get it out of him.

77

He’ll be 31 in October, however he’s coming off an honest season in 2021. He is an effective run blocker, however his cross safety might be unhealthy at instances. The Jaguars need to improve at guard, which is telling.

78

He tore a pec muscle in Week 6 that ended his season. However when he is been on the sector, he is an excellent beginning linebacker.

79

He’s coming off his finest season in his solely 12 months with the Packers. He was excellent taking part in the ball final season, wanting significantly better than he did in his different stops. The query is whether or not that was a fluke or not.

80

In his solely season with the Bengals, he was an enormous a part of why the protection improved. He did get damage late and missed the playoffs, however he performed effectively for his or her entrance final season.

81

He has performed a bunch of various spots for the Bears, being a dependable starter at instances. He will not wow anyone, however he’s a pleasant participant to have in your rotation.

82

He hasn’t lived as much as the hype of when he was a first-round choose. However he has the instruments to be a pleasant beginning tight finish, with pass-catching being his major attraction.

83

At 25, he’s a starter getting into his prime. However he would not actually excel in any space. He is an honest starter, however not rather more than that.

84

He has been a starter at two totally different spots the previous two seasons, but right here he’s again in the marketplace. He is an effective teammate, however he appears to play too conservatively at instances. Even so, he may find yourself as a starter for a staff in want.

85

He is an effective run participant who has improved as a cross rusher. When Larry Ogunjobi went down late final season, Hill stepped in in the course of the playoffs and performed effectively for the Bengals.

86

He completed 2021 wanting like among the finest runners within the league. After coping with a bunch of accidents in his profession, he lastly regarded just like the first-round choose he was for Seattle. However the harm historical past needs to be a priority.

87

He’s a smallish linebacker — a transformed security in reality — who can run and chase, however has hassle at instances on the level within the run recreation. His type suits with the trendy recreation.

88

In his one season with the Seahawks, he caught 48 passes with 4 touchdowns. He turns 28 this summer season, so there may be nonetheless numerous good soccer left in him. He would not present a lot as a blocker, however he can create alternatives within the passing recreation.

89

He emerged final 12 months as a weapon for the Jets as a slot receiver and kick return man. He was an All-Professional for the latter.

90

He is been an excellent nickel nook in his profession, however accidents restricted him final season. Even so, groups are at all times in search of good inside protection gamers.

91

He signed a one-year take care of the Bengals final season and performed OK for them at proper deal with earlier than taking place late within the season with an ankle harm. He was missed in an enormous approach within the postseason.

92

He suffered a torn pec muscle in 2020 and missed time to open final season. However he got here again to once more be an excellent participant on a nasty protection. He won’t be the participant he was just a few years in the past, however he can nonetheless assist a staff in search of a veteran linebacker who is nice in opposition to the run.

93

Accidents restricted him to 11 video games final season and he is getting up within the years. So these are each issues. However when he is on the sector, he is nonetheless greater than able to being an above-average nook.

94

He performed effectively in his solely season with the 49ers after opening his profession with the Raiders. He can play inside and outside and supply stress. He signed a one-year deal final season and can parlay that into extra this time round.

95

The veteran stunned some together with his stable season for the Cardinals in 2021. He had 54 catches with three touchdowns, which is not nice however he confirmed he may nonetheless be a stable No. 2 or No. Three receiver.

96

In 2020, he appeared on his technique to changing into one of many league’s higher tight ends. However he began slowly final season after which suffered a torn ACL halfway via the season. That may damage his market.

97

When he is on the sector, he is an explosive runner able to the large play. He match the 49ers’ offense to perfection, however he is needed to battle a litany of accidents in his profession. Possibly he joins Mike McDaniel in Miami.

98

He performed 13 video games for the Ravens final season and had disappointing numbers, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one landing. He’s a pace receiver, however he did not play to that final season.

99

This veteran has 74 profession begins, together with 46 the previous three seasons for one of many higher offensive strains within the league. He turns 30 this 12 months, so he nonetheless has some good soccer left in him.

100