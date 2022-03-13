2022 NFL free agency rumors roundup: Patriots like D.J. Chark, Colts eyeing Marcus Mariota, and more news

The 2022 NFL offseason has already featured a number of blockbuster strikes, from the Broncos reportedly touchdown Russell Wilson to the Chargers including Khalil Mack to the Colts dealing Carson Wentz. On Monday, nonetheless, issues would possibly escalate much more. That is when the league’s authorized tampering interval formally begins, paving the way in which without cost brokers to barter with different groups. Signings and trades cannot grow to be official till Wednesday, the precise begin of the league yr, however the exercise will kick into excessive gear.

With that in thoughts, here is a have a look at a number of the newest rumors forward of the authorized tampering interval:

Patriots, Raiders enthusiastic about D.J. Chark

The Jaguars huge receiver has not less than two notable suitors within the AFC, in response to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Regardless of an injury-riddled 2021, Chark might web one thing like $12.5 million per yr as one of many prime play-making targets set to hit the market. New England simply tendered restricted free agent wideout Jakobi Meyers however might use extra pace for younger quarterback Mac Jones. Las Vegas, in the meantime, has been searching for big-play assist since shedding Henry Ruggs III in 2021.

Colts contemplating Marcus Mariota at QB

Indianapolis has a gaping gap beneath middle after agreeing to deal Wentz to the Commanders, and Mariota is one in all their most buzzed-about alternative choices amid league circles, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The veteran Raiders reserve spent the primary 5 years of his profession within the Colts’ division with the Titans. It is unclear, nonetheless, if Indy views Mariota as extra of a bridge/stopgap at QB reasonably than a surefire Opening Day fill-in. He hasn’t been a full-time starter since early in 2019.

Broncos might goal Chandler Jones, Von Miller

The Broncos’ prime want after buying QB Russell Wilson is cross rusher, they usually comprehend it, in response to NFL Media’s James Palmer, who studies Jones is without doubt one of the largest names on Denver’s radar. The Cardinals veteran might command over $15M per yr as a short-term choice. The Broncos additionally “have not closed the door” on a reunion with Miller, who’s trying to money in after a half-season with the Rams and lately hinted at a return to Denver.

Chargers eyeing J.C. Jackson

Even after dealing for star edge rusher Khalil Mack, Los Angeles won’t be achieved including to its protection, with NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reporting the Chargers are anticipated to be “closely concerned” in pursuit of Jackson, the Patriots’ turnover magnet at cornerback. Jackson is broadly thought of the highest veteran at his place in free company, and will web near $20M per yr.