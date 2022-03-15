2022 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on where the top 100 free agents are signing

The 2022 NFL offseason is formally right here. A handful of big-name quarterbacks have already moved, however we have nonetheless received dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. With the wage cap returning to kind after 2021’s pandemic-affected market, loads of groups may very well be in for some high-priced spending.

The place are the highest free brokers headed? Who’s nonetheless accessible? We have got you lined with every part you might want to know proper right here. Under, you will discover a working tracker of the highest 100 free brokers of 2022, compiled from senior author Pete Prisco’s annual rating of the very best vets in the marketplace. Test again usually for updates all through the offseason: