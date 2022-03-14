2022 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on where the top 100 free agents will sign

The 2022 NFL offseason is formally right here. A handful of big-name quarterbacks have already moved, however we have nonetheless bought dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. With the wage cap returning to type after 2021’s pandemic-affected market, loads of groups might be in for some high-priced spending.

The place are the highest free brokers headed? Who’s nonetheless obtainable? We have you lined with the whole lot it’s worthwhile to know proper right here. Under, you may discover a working tracker of the highest 100 free brokers of 2022, compiled from senior author Pete Prisco’s annual rating of the very best vets in the marketplace. Examine again repeatedly for updates all through the offseason: