2022 NFL free agency: Von Miller hints at Broncos return; Chargers, Packers also interested, per report

Von Miller returned to Pro Bowl form during the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021. But the veteran pass rusher could be playing elsewhere in 2022. A week before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period ahead of free agency, Miller has hinted at a potential return to the Broncos, on Monday posting pictures of himself from his Denver career on Instagram. Meanwhile, despite mutual interest in a new deal with the Rams, the three-time All-Pro is also a top target of the Chargers and Packers, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

The 32-year-old Miller, who totaled nine sacks in 12 games with the Rams (including playoffs), could net up to $20 million per year on a new contract, per Wilson, and is expected to test free agency regardless of his interest in re-signing with Los Angeles. The Chargers are eager to “soften the blow” of potentially losing 25-year-old linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in free agency, with Miller as a prospective running mate for Joey Bosa. The Packers could be sacrificing other pass rushers in order to save salary cap space. And the Broncos, who traded Miller last November, could use another starter opposite Bradley Chubb.

A Denver reunion “isn’t necessarily Miller’s first choice in free agency,” per Wilson. But Miller himself has indicated otherwise. On Tuesday, he shared two separate photos of him wearing a Broncos uniform, asking fans whether he would wear his old No. 58 or new No. 40 jersey if he returned to Denver, then asking if he’d get his old locker back. Later, on Twitter, the former Super Bowl MVP teased a Broncos return again: “I kinda want that old thing back,” he wrote, adding “5280” — a reference to Mile High City’s elevation above sea level.