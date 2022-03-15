2022 NFL free agency winners and losers: Jaguars embark on shopping spree on first day of legal tampering

The NFL’s authorized tampering interval kicked off at midday on Monday, and it did not take lengthy for gamers to start out “agreeing to phrases” with different groups. The primary large transfer of the day concerned the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, as they agreed to phrases with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa on a four-year deal. Shortly after, the Miami Dolphins reportedly stole working again Chase Edmonds from the Arizona Cardinals, agreeing to a two-year deal. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars took over and began spending like there was no tomorrow.

It was actually a wild first day, so let’s check out some winners and losers.

Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars hit the bottom working on Day 1, they usually might afford to take action with the cash that they had at their disposal. They broke the financial institution for broad receiver Christian Kirk — who might be the third-highest paid receiver within the NFL if he receives the entire max $84 million deal he signed — and likewise reportedly landed the versatile Evan Engram and Zay Jones. The Jags additionally reportedly spent a mixed $75 million on two defenders in Foye Oluokun and Foley Fatukasi.

Oluokun, the star linebacker previously of the Atlanta Falcons, signed a three-year, $45 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He led the NFL with 192 tackles final season, which was the seventh-highest whole ever recorded in a single season. Fatukasi, the defensive lineman who has spent his profession with the New York Jets, reportedly acquired a three-year, $30 million take care of $20 million assured, according to Mike Garafolo. He recorded 46 mixed tackles in 15 begins final season.

One other participant the Jags reportedly grabbed was former Washington Commanders star offensive guard Brandon Scherff, who has made 5 Professional Bowls in seven seasons. He was one of many high inside offensive linemen obtainable on this free company class, and he reportedly acquired paid like one too. With the Jaguars inserting the franchise tag on Cam Robinson and signing Scherff, possibly they’ll go go rusher with the No. 1 general decide.

The Jaguars shelled out a ton of cash on the primary day of authorized tampering, but in addition landed authentic starters. All six gamers are immediate-impact guys who will assist Doug Pederson in turning this franchise round.

Loser: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are searching for a brand new beginning quarterback after buying and selling Carson Wentz to the Commanders, however Monday took away some choices. Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly headed to the Dolphins and Mitchell Trubisky is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. To make issues worse, the Houston Texans declined the Colts’ try to talk with Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This wasn’t shocking within the slightest with Indy being a division rival, however notable nonetheless.

The Colts not signing Bridgewater or Trubisky is not heartbreaking, however what’s Indianapolis going to do at quarterback? Buying and selling for Jimmy Garoppolo in all probability is not going to gentle the fan base on hearth, they usually haven’t got a first-round decide within the upcoming draft. If I used to be normal supervisor, I am focusing on Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston now. Nevertheless, Winston might be set on re-signing with the New Orleans Saints if a Watson commerce falls via. It appears increasingly more seemingly the Colts might be the final workforce within the NFL to determine their quarterback state of affairs.

Winner: WR Christian Kirk

Kirk was actually seen as a free agent broad receiver who has his greatest soccer days forward of him, however not many noticed him as a participant who deserved a deal that would probably flip him right into a high three highest-paid receiver within the NFL.

The Jaguars agreed to phrases with Kirk on a four-year deal price as much as $84 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly price $72 million ($18M yearly) with a max of $84 million. This implies Kirk is now within the high 10 of highest-paid receivers on the subject of AAV, but when he is ready to juice the Jags for the complete $84 million, that might make Kirk the third-highest-paid receiver within the NFL, per Over The Cap. That $21 million per 12 months would rank third behind DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones.

The Jaguars should actually like Kirk, as a result of they made him a rich man this week.

Loser: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks did conform to phrases on a brand new take care of security Quandre Diggs Monday to maintain him in Seattle, however even that small win could not be celebrated with followers nonetheless processing the Russell Wilson commerce. Together with 5 picks, together with two first-rounders, the Seahawks acquired three gamers from the Denver Broncos in quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight finish Noah Fant. It is Fant who might be the participant price getting essentially the most enthusiastic about since he is a flexible tight finish who can put on completely different hats in an offense if you wish to characteristic him. Nicely, then why did the Seahawks reportedly re-sign tight finish Will Dissly to a three-year, $24 million deal?

Dissly is a younger, proficient blocking tight finish who hasn’t surpassed 262 receiving yards in a single season in 4 years, however is actually price an extension. But giving him $eight million a 12 months — an AAV larger than Darren Waller — is fairly shocking. Dissly goes to get loads of taking part in time as TE2, however that is an overpay.

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are having simply as spectacular of an offseason as anybody, discovering a strategy to retain broad receiver Mike Williams and buying and selling for go rusher Khalil Mack. We’re solely at some point in, but it surely’s secure to say that success carried into free company. The Chargers landed the most effective cornerback within the class in J.C. Jackson, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million take care of $40 million assured.

L.A. had the third-worst run protection within the NFL final season and the Chargers tried to handle that as properly, reportedly touchdown Austin Johnson after a career-year (two-year deal, up to $14 million), and stealing defensive deal with Sebastian Joseph-Day from the rival Rams (three-year deal, $24 million, $15 million guaranteed). This fan base is worked up.

Winner: Cincinnati Bengals



The Bengals made what was the primary reported transfer of the authorized tampering interval, taking Cappa from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Not lengthy after, they reportedly agreed to phrases with Ted Karras of the New England Patriots. This was one thing the Bengals needed to deal with this offseason, as Cincy’s offensive line allowed 19 sacks within the postseason, which broke a document. Joe Burrow was sacked a complete of 70 occasions final 12 months, which was the third most in a single season because the merger.

Cincinnati did lose Larry Ogunjobi to the Chicago Bears on Monday, however the Bengals had been capable of retain B.J. Hill.