2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers traded; Senior Bowl stars Jalen Pitre, Perrion Winfrey sneak into Round 1

Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cross is flying under the radar now because he’s a young prospect. But, let me tell you, the upside is through the roof with this Mississippi State product. It wouldn’t be crazy if he went No. 1 overall.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hutchinson feels like the best option here for the Lions. Major talent, big-time value and fits the chippy Dan Campbell culture in Detroit.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Stingley has All-Pro talent at a valuable position. The Texans secondary is in dire need of a star.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Hamilton is the closest thing we’ve seen to Derwin James at the safety spot. The Jets are likely going to have a huge hole at that position by April.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Neal’s film isn’t spectacular, but he’s a spectacular specimen with freaky athleticism. The Giants have to continue to build their offensive line for Mr. Daniel Dimes.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pickett and Matt Rhule were connected in the past when the passer was a recruit, and the Panthers coach understands he has to right the quarterback spot to keep his job.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
New GM Joe Schoen will look to add weapons for Jones, and Wilson is a dynamic playmaker at the receiver spot.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons are happy to end Thibodeaux’s fall. He has all the talent to eventually be a top 5 edge rusher in the NFL. There’s just some rawness to his game.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Burks has some A.J. Brown to his game and is a little bigger than the Titans star. A weapon for Jordan Love.
NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ekwonu is a devastating masher with outstanding balance. The Jets get more protection for Zach Wilson.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders have to get more talent into their quarterback room. Willis has supreme gifts.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Gardner is a tall, Gumby-like cornerback who enters the NFL after a lockdown career at Cincinnati. The Vikings have to shore up the secondary.
USC
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
London separates a lot better than most 6-foot-5 wideouts and plays like Vince Carter on the field.
Auburn
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
McCreary has short arms. That’s the only legitimate knock on his game. He’s disruptive, stays in-phase down the field, and has deceptive quicks.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Linderbaum is a the rightful heir to the center position in Philadelphia after the dazzling Jason Kelce era.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Booth is a springy cornerback who’ll thrive in the Eagles zone-happy scheme.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Karlaftis and Joey Bosa would wreak havoc together in Los Angeles.
Ole Miss
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
Corral has some rough edges that need to be smoothed out, but the athleticism and arm talent can’t be ignored. The Saints are kinda-sorta in rebuild mode now.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
Johnson rides a monstrous Senior Bowl well into the first round, and the Eagles would love to pair him with the also long and explosive Josh Sweat on their defensive line.
Cincinnati
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
5th
Ridder doesn’t have to start immediately, but he’ll give the Steelers a young, experienced, and athletic option for the future at quarterback.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Lloyd is a rocket to the football and will be a tremendous blitzer in Bill Belichick’s defense.
Florida
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
8th
Elam wins with length and physicality at the line. The Raiders have to strengthen the outside positions in their defensive backfield.
Oklahoma
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 292 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
9th
Winfrey had the best overall week of anyone at the Senior Bowl. The tall, long rusher who wins with impressive first-step quickness is the type of defensive lineman the Cardinals love.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Dean may fall because, to some teams, he’s a bit undersized. The Cowboys should, and likely would, jump at this opportunity.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 189 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills are ecstatic with Williams falling to them at No. 25. When healthy, he proved to be a dangerous wideout at all three levels of the field because of his suddenness, speed, and ball skills.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
14th
At 6-6 and 330 pounds with a punishing attitude on the field, Penning fits the exact mold Tennessee wants in its offense.
Boston College
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 316 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
8th
Johnson is an experience interior lineman with versatility. The Buccaneers may have to rebuild parts of their blocking unit his offseason.
Washington
• Soph
• 5’11”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Packers add more youth to their secondary, as they could lose some pieces there in free agency. McDuffie is a big-time athlete who enjoyed a steady career at Washington.
Central Michigan
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
Raimann has to get stronger, but he already plays with the balance needed to be a quality edge protector.
Baylor
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 197 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pitre is a hyper-twitchy, instinctive safety that would formulate a tremendous pairing with Tyrann Mathieu or replace him in Kansas City.
Texas A&M
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 325 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
Green played multiple positions during his college career but projects best inside to guard where his power is more showcased than on the edge.
Washington
• Soph
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
7th
Gordon is a super-smooth cornerback who’d give the Lions a playmaker who can stay with high-end separators.
