2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers traded; Senior Bowl stars Jalen Pitre, Perrion Winfrey sneak into Round 1

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Cross is flying under the radar now because he’s a young prospect. But, let me tell you, the upside is through the roof with this Mississippi State product. It wouldn’t be crazy if he went No. 1 overall.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

2nd Hutchinson feels like the best option here for the Lions. Major talent, big-time value and fits the chippy Dan Campbell culture in Detroit.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Stingley has All-Pro talent at a valuable position. The Texans secondary is in dire need of a star.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Hamilton is the closest thing we’ve seen to Derwin James at the safety spot. The Jets are likely going to have a huge hole at that position by April.

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd Neal’s film isn’t spectacular, but he’s a spectacular specimen with freaky athleticism. The Giants have to continue to build their offensive line for Mr. Daniel Dimes.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Pickett and Matt Rhule were connected in the past when the passer was a recruit, and the Panthers coach understands he has to right the quarterback spot to keep his job.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st New GM Joe Schoen will look to add weapons for Jones, and Wilson is a dynamic playmaker at the receiver spot.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st The Falcons are happy to end Thibodeaux’s fall. He has all the talent to eventually be a top 5 edge rusher in the NFL. There’s just some rawness to his game.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd Burks has some A.J. Brown to his game and is a little bigger than the Titans star. A weapon for Jordan Love.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th Ekwonu is a devastating masher with outstanding balance. The Jets get more protection for Zach Wilson.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd The Commanders have to get more talent into their quarterback room. Willis has supreme gifts.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

5th Gardner is a tall, Gumby-like cornerback who enters the NFL after a lockdown career at Cincinnati. The Vikings have to shore up the secondary.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

5th London separates a lot better than most 6-foot-5 wideouts and plays like Vince Carter on the field.

Auburn • Sr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

6th McCreary has short arms. That’s the only legitimate knock on his game. He’s disruptive, stays in-phase down the field, and has deceptive quicks.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Linderbaum is a the rightful heir to the center position in Philadelphia after the dazzling Jason Kelce era.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

2nd Booth is a springy cornerback who’ll thrive in the Eagles zone-happy scheme.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Karlaftis and Joey Bosa would wreak havoc together in Los Angeles.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

1st Corral has some rough edges that need to be smoothed out, but the athleticism and arm talent can’t be ignored. The Saints are kinda-sorta in rebuild mode now.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

6th Johnson rides a monstrous Senior Bowl well into the first round, and the Eagles would love to pair him with the also long and explosive Josh Sweat on their defensive line.

Cincinnati • Sr • 6’4″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

51st POSITION RNK

5th Ridder doesn’t have to start immediately, but he’ll give the Steelers a young, experienced, and athletic option for the future at quarterback.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

2nd Lloyd is a rocket to the football and will be a tremendous blitzer in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Florida • Jr • 6’2″ / 196 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

8th Elam wins with length and physicality at the line. The Raiders have to strengthen the outside positions in their defensive backfield.

Oklahoma • Sr • 6’4″ / 292 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

78th POSITION RNK

9th Winfrey had the best overall week of anyone at the Senior Bowl. The tall, long rusher who wins with impressive first-step quickness is the type of defensive lineman the Cardinals love.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st Dean may fall because, to some teams, he’s a bit undersized. The Cowboys should, and likely would, jump at this opportunity.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd The Bills are ecstatic with Williams falling to them at No. 25. When healthy, he proved to be a dangerous wideout at all three levels of the field because of his suddenness, speed, and ball skills.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

75th POSITION RNK

14th At 6-6 and 330 pounds with a punishing attitude on the field, Penning fits the exact mold Tennessee wants in its offense.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

8th Johnson is an experience interior lineman with versatility. The Buccaneers may have to rebuild parts of their blocking unit his offseason.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

3rd The Packers add more youth to their secondary, as they could lose some pieces there in free agency. McDuffie is a big-time athlete who enjoyed a steady career at Washington.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

7th Raimann has to get stronger, but he already plays with the balance needed to be a quality edge protector.

Baylor • Sr • 6’0″ / 197 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

33rd POSITION RNK

2nd Pitre is a hyper-twitchy, instinctive safety that would formulate a tremendous pairing with Tyrann Mathieu or replace him in Kansas City.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

5th Green played multiple positions during his college career but projects best inside to guard where his power is more showcased than on the edge.