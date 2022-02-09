NFL Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers traded; Senior Bowl stars Jalen Pitre, Perrion Winfrey sneak into Round 1

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Cross is flying under the radar now because he’s a young prospect. But, let me tell you, the upside is through the roof with this Mississippi State product. It wouldn’t be crazy if he went No. 1 overall.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

Hutchinson feels like the best option here for the Lions. Major talent, big-time value and fits the chippy Dan Campbell culture in Detroit.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

Stingley has All-Pro talent at a valuable position. The Texans secondary is in dire need of a star.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Hamilton is the closest thing we’ve seen to Derwin James at the safety spot. The Jets are likely going to have a huge hole at that position by April.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Neal’s film isn’t spectacular, but he’s a spectacular specimen with freaky athleticism. The Giants have to continue to build their offensive line for Mr. Daniel Dimes.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

Pickett and Matt Rhule were connected in the past when the passer was a recruit, and the Panthers coach understands he has to right the quarterback spot to keep his job.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

1st

New GM Joe Schoen will look to add weapons for Jones, and Wilson is a dynamic playmaker at the receiver spot.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

The Falcons are happy to end Thibodeaux’s fall. He has all the talent to eventually be a top 5 edge rusher in the NFL. There’s just some rawness to his game.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Burks has some A.J. Brown to his game and is a little bigger than the Titans star. A weapon for Jordan Love.

NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

4th

Ekwonu is a devastating masher with outstanding balance. The Jets get more protection for Zach Wilson.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Commanders have to get more talent into their quarterback room. Willis has supreme gifts.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

22nd

POSITION RNK

5th

Gardner is a tall, Gumby-like cornerback who enters the NFL after a lockdown career at Cincinnati. The Vikings have to shore up the secondary.

USC

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

31st

POSITION RNK

5th

London separates a lot better than most 6-foot-5 wideouts and plays like Vince Carter on the field.

Auburn

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

6th

McCreary has short arms. That’s the only legitimate knock on his game. He’s disruptive, stays in-phase down the field, and has deceptive quicks.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

Linderbaum is a the rightful heir to the center position in Philadelphia after the dazzling Jason Kelce era.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Booth is a springy cornerback who’ll thrive in the Eagles zone-happy scheme.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Karlaftis and Joey Bosa would wreak havoc together in Los Angeles.

Ole Miss

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

1st

Corral has some rough edges that need to be smoothed out, but the athleticism and arm talent can’t be ignored. The Saints are kinda-sorta in rebuild mode now.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

40th

POSITION RNK

6th

Johnson rides a monstrous Senior Bowl well into the first round, and the Eagles would love to pair him with the also long and explosive Josh Sweat on their defensive line.

Cincinnati

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

51st

POSITION RNK

5th

Ridder doesn’t have to start immediately, but he’ll give the Steelers a young, experienced, and athletic option for the future at quarterback.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Lloyd is a rocket to the football and will be a tremendous blitzer in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Florida

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 196 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

36th

POSITION RNK

8th

Elam wins with length and physicality at the line. The Raiders have to strengthen the outside positions in their defensive backfield.

Oklahoma

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 292 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

78th

POSITION RNK

9th

Winfrey had the best overall week of anyone at the Senior Bowl. The tall, long rusher who wins with impressive first-step quickness is the type of defensive lineman the Cardinals love.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

Dean may fall because, to some teams, he’s a bit undersized. The Cowboys should, and likely would, jump at this opportunity.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 189 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Bills are ecstatic with Williams falling to them at No. 25. When healthy, he proved to be a dangerous wideout at all three levels of the field because of his suddenness, speed, and ball skills.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

75th

POSITION RNK

14th

At 6-6 and 330 pounds with a punishing attitude on the field, Penning fits the exact mold Tennessee wants in its offense.

Boston College

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 316 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

41st

POSITION RNK

8th

Johnson is an experience interior lineman with versatility. The Buccaneers may have to rebuild parts of their blocking unit his offseason.

Washington

• Soph

• 5’11”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Packers add more youth to their secondary, as they could lose some pieces there in free agency. McDuffie is a big-time athlete who enjoyed a steady career at Washington.

Central Michigan

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

39th

POSITION RNK

7th

Raimann has to get stronger, but he already plays with the balance needed to be a quality edge protector.

Baylor

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 197 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

33rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

Pitre is a hyper-twitchy, instinctive safety that would formulate a tremendous pairing with Tyrann Mathieu or replace him in Kansas City.

Texas A&M

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 325 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

5th

Green played multiple positions during his college career but projects best inside to guard where his power is more showcased than on the edge.

Washington

• Soph

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

30th

POSITION RNK

7th

Gordon is a super-smooth cornerback who’d give the Lions a playmaker who can stay with high-end separators.





