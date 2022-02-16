NFL Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals invest in protection for Joe Burrow, Falcons trade Calvin Ridley and go WR

February 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

I have a feeling Neal is going to test outstandingly at a massive size at the combine, which will be the catalyst for him going No. 1 overall.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

Hutchinson represents high floor and high upside. He’s going to be the No. 1 rusher in Detroit immediately.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Hamilton is the prototype for the modern day safety because of his size, athleticism, and versatility. The Texans secondary needs an overhaul in the worst way.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Jets pounce on the opportunity to pick Stingley, who showcased top-10 talent as an 18-year-old corner in 2019 at LSU.

NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

4th

Ekwonu is a masher with elite balance. If they’re sticking with Daniel Jones, the Giants have to be nastier up front.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

Pickett lands with Matt Rhule in the former college coach’s latest attempt to get the quarterback spot right in Carolina.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

During his time in Buffalo, Joe Schoen was integral in the Bills drafting somewhat raw but freaky athletes. That’s the philosophy he’d follow here with Thibodeaux.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Falcons could literally draft any position and it’d be sensible; that’s how barren the roster is right now. But with a bunch of receivers set to hit free agency and Calvin Ridley on the move in this mock, Atlanta grabs another first-round pass catcher for Matt Ryan.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 250 lbs

Projected Team

Denver

PROSPECT RNK

39th

POSITION RNK

5th

On film, Ojabo looks like he could be a huge combine winner. If that’s the case, he could go inside the top 10.

Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Jets get their offensive tackle to protect Zach Wilson. Cross is a smooth operator on the outside.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Willis can battle with Taylor Heinicke in camp and take over at some point in 2022 if the veteran doesn’t build on a solid 2021. The Liberty product has All-Pro upside.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

22nd

POSITION RNK

5th

Gardner’s film is squeaky clean, and he’s a high-caliber athlete over six feet tall. That typically gets a cornerback drafted early.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Browns have to get Baker Mayfield another top-tier talent at receiver for the final year of his rookie deal. Burks has some A.J. Brown to him.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

30th

POSITION RNK

3rd

If any team is going to be enamored with Walker, it’s the Ravens. They love their defensive linemen almost “oversized” for their position, and Walker will tip the scales close to 275 or 280 pounds at the combine. He demonstrated impressive change-of-direction skill at that size in college.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

Easiest prospect-team pairing in the entire draft. Linderbaum steps in for Jason Kelce. Perfect.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

41st

POSITION RNK

6th

Johnson’s going in Round 1. He’s a long-limbed, high-motor rusher with big-time production in 2021.

USC

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 210 lbs

The Chargers could lose Mike Williams in free agency. If that happens, receiver becomes a major need for Year 3 of Justin Herbert. Enter London, a tall, athletic, ball-skills specialist.

Ole Miss

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Saints are in rebuild mode. Or at least they should be. With this selection, Corral could be the Week 1 starter, or New Orleans could take the long-term approach with him as the roster is reconstructed.

Washington

• Soph

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

31st

POSITION RNK

7th

Gordon is a springy cornerback who’d thrive in Philadelphia’s zone-based scheme.

Boston College

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 316 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

42nd

POSITION RNK

8th

Johnson is a rock-solid prospect who can be an instant starter at center or guard in Pittsburgh.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Karlaftis is NFL strong with a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves. The Patriots got great returns on the Matthew Judon signing but need more juice around the corner.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Booth is a big, bouncy cornerback with insane ball skills. Las Vegas has to prioritize its secondary in this draft.

Ohio State

• Sr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

4th

Olave is a high floor receiver who can be a 60-plus catch guy instantly in the Cardinals offense.

Houston

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

28th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Hall is a long, athletic hand-work master who’d give the Cowboys more push on the interior of their defensive line.

Auburn

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

6th

McCreary feels a lot like Tre’Davious White when he entered the league in 2017 — long, illustrious SEC career without the freaky measurables or workout.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

76th

POSITION RNK

14th

Penning’s a Round 1 tackle. He’s already the size of a larger NFL edge protector and comes with high-caliber athletic traits.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Buccaneers go best player available and side with Lloyd over Nakobe Dean because of the Utah linebacker’s length.

Western Michigan

• Soph

• 5’10”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

192nd

POSITION RNK

26th

The Packers aren’t afraid to make a surprise selection in the draft, and Moore would count as one. His film is awesome though. Sudden and noticeably fast.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

How about something other than an offensive lineman for the Dolphins in the first round? They can address the trenches on Day 2. Dean is too talented of a prospect to pass on here.

Baylor

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 197 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

34th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Pitre is everywhere on film thanks to quality quicks and instincts. The Chiefs have to get better at safety, especially if Tyrann Mathieu leaves in free agency.

Texas A&M

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 325 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

5th

Green is a road-grading guard who’ll help the Bengals in the trenches, which is clearly a huge need.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

59th

POSITION RNK

9th

Bell has experience and a long history of productivity on the outside. The Lions have to add a ton of talent at receiver this offseason.





