2022 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals invest in protection for Joe Burrow, Falcons trade Calvin Ridley and go WR

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd I have a feeling Neal is going to test outstandingly at a massive size at the combine, which will be the catalyst for him going No. 1 overall.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

2nd Hutchinson represents high floor and high upside. He’s going to be the No. 1 rusher in Detroit immediately.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Hamilton is the prototype for the modern day safety because of his size, athleticism, and versatility. The Texans secondary needs an overhaul in the worst way.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st The Jets pounce on the opportunity to pick Stingley, who showcased top-10 talent as an 18-year-old corner in 2019 at LSU.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th Ekwonu is a masher with elite balance. If they’re sticking with Daniel Jones, the Giants have to be nastier up front.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Pickett lands with Matt Rhule in the former college coach’s latest attempt to get the quarterback spot right in Carolina.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st During his time in Buffalo, Joe Schoen was integral in the Bills drafting somewhat raw but freaky athletes. That’s the philosophy he’d follow here with Thibodeaux.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st The Falcons could literally draft any position and it’d be sensible; that’s how barren the roster is right now. But with a bunch of receivers set to hit free agency and Calvin Ridley on the move in this mock, Atlanta grabs another first-round pass catcher for Matt Ryan.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

5th On film, Ojabo looks like he could be a huge combine winner. If that’s the case, he could go inside the top 10.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd The Jets get their offensive tackle to protect Zach Wilson. Cross is a smooth operator on the outside.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Willis can battle with Taylor Heinicke in camp and take over at some point in 2022 if the veteran doesn’t build on a solid 2021. The Liberty product has All-Pro upside.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

5th Gardner’s film is squeaky clean, and he’s a high-caliber athlete over six feet tall. That typically gets a cornerback drafted early.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd The Browns have to get Baker Mayfield another top-tier talent at receiver for the final year of his rookie deal. Burks has some A.J. Brown to him.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd If any team is going to be enamored with Walker, it’s the Ravens. They love their defensive linemen almost “oversized” for their position, and Walker will tip the scales close to 275 or 280 pounds at the combine. He demonstrated impressive change-of-direction skill at that size in college.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Easiest prospect-team pairing in the entire draft. Linderbaum steps in for Jason Kelce. Perfect.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

6th Johnson’s going in Round 1. He’s a long-limbed, high-motor rusher with big-time production in 2021.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs The Chargers could lose Mike Williams in free agency. If that happens, receiver becomes a major need for Year 3 of Justin Herbert. Enter London, a tall, athletic, ball-skills specialist.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

1st The Saints are in rebuild mode. Or at least they should be. With this selection, Corral could be the Week 1 starter, or New Orleans could take the long-term approach with him as the roster is reconstructed.

Washington • Soph • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

7th Gordon is a springy cornerback who’d thrive in Philadelphia’s zone-based scheme.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

8th Johnson is a rock-solid prospect who can be an instant starter at center or guard in Pittsburgh.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Karlaftis is NFL strong with a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves. The Patriots got great returns on the Matthew Judon signing but need more juice around the corner.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

2nd Booth is a big, bouncy cornerback with insane ball skills. Las Vegas has to prioritize its secondary in this draft.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

4th Olave is a high floor receiver who can be a 60-plus catch guy instantly in the Cardinals offense.

Houston • Jr • 6’6″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

2nd Hall is a long, athletic hand-work master who’d give the Cowboys more push on the interior of their defensive line.

Auburn • Sr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

6th McCreary feels a lot like Tre’Davious White when he entered the league in 2017 — long, illustrious SEC career without the freaky measurables or workout.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

76th POSITION RNK

14th Penning’s a Round 1 tackle. He’s already the size of a larger NFL edge protector and comes with high-caliber athletic traits.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

2nd The Buccaneers go best player available and side with Lloyd over Nakobe Dean because of the Utah linebacker’s length.

Western Michigan • Soph • 5’10” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

192nd POSITION RNK

26th The Packers aren’t afraid to make a surprise selection in the draft, and Moore would count as one. His film is awesome though. Sudden and noticeably fast.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st How about something other than an offensive lineman for the Dolphins in the first round? They can address the trenches on Day 2. Dean is too talented of a prospect to pass on here.

Baylor • Sr • 6’0″ / 197 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

34th POSITION RNK

3rd Pitre is everywhere on film thanks to quality quicks and instincts. The Chiefs have to get better at safety, especially if Tyrann Mathieu leaves in free agency.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

5th Green is a road-grading guard who’ll help the Bengals in the trenches, which is clearly a huge need.