2022 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals invest in protection for Joe Burrow, Falcons trade Calvin Ridley and go WR

Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I have a feeling Neal is going to test outstandingly at a massive size at the combine, which will be the catalyst for him going No. 1 overall.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hutchinson represents high floor and high upside. He’s going to be the No. 1 rusher in Detroit immediately.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Hamilton is the prototype for the modern day safety because of his size, athleticism, and versatility. The Texans secondary needs an overhaul in the worst way.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets pounce on the opportunity to pick Stingley, who showcased top-10 talent as an 18-year-old corner in 2019 at LSU.
NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ekwonu is a masher with elite balance. If they’re sticking with Daniel Jones, the Giants have to be nastier up front.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pickett lands with Matt Rhule in the former college coach’s latest attempt to get the quarterback spot right in Carolina.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
During his time in Buffalo, Joe Schoen was integral in the Bills drafting somewhat raw but freaky athletes. That’s the philosophy he’d follow here with Thibodeaux.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons could literally draft any position and it’d be sensible; that’s how barren the roster is right now. But with a bunch of receivers set to hit free agency and Calvin Ridley on the move in this mock, Atlanta grabs another first-round pass catcher for Matt Ryan.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 250 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
On film, Ojabo looks like he could be a huge combine winner. If that’s the case, he could go inside the top 10.
Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets get their offensive tackle to protect Zach Wilson. Cross is a smooth operator on the outside.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Willis can battle with Taylor Heinicke in camp and take over at some point in 2022 if the veteran doesn’t build on a solid 2021. The Liberty product has All-Pro upside.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Gardner’s film is squeaky clean, and he’s a high-caliber athlete over six feet tall. That typically gets a cornerback drafted early.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Browns have to get Baker Mayfield another top-tier talent at receiver for the final year of his rookie deal. Burks has some A.J. Brown to him.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If any team is going to be enamored with Walker, it’s the Ravens. They love their defensive linemen almost “oversized” for their position, and Walker will tip the scales close to 275 or 280 pounds at the combine. He demonstrated impressive change-of-direction skill at that size in college.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Easiest prospect-team pairing in the entire draft. Linderbaum steps in for Jason Kelce. Perfect.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
Johnson’s going in Round 1. He’s a long-limbed, high-motor rusher with big-time production in 2021.
USC
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 210 lbs
The Chargers could lose Mike Williams in free agency. If that happens, receiver becomes a major need for Year 3 of Justin Herbert. Enter London, a tall, athletic, ball-skills specialist.
Ole Miss
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints are in rebuild mode. Or at least they should be. With this selection, Corral could be the Week 1 starter, or New Orleans could take the long-term approach with him as the roster is reconstructed.
Washington
• Soph
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
7th
Gordon is a springy cornerback who’d thrive in Philadelphia’s zone-based scheme.
Boston College
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 316 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Johnson is a rock-solid prospect who can be an instant starter at center or guard in Pittsburgh.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Karlaftis is NFL strong with a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves. The Patriots got great returns on the Matthew Judon signing but need more juice around the corner.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Booth is a big, bouncy cornerback with insane ball skills. Las Vegas has to prioritize its secondary in this draft.
Ohio State
• Sr
• 6’1″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Olave is a high floor receiver who can be a 60-plus catch guy instantly in the Cardinals offense.
Houston
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hall is a long, athletic hand-work master who’d give the Cowboys more push on the interior of their defensive line.
Auburn
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
McCreary feels a lot like Tre’Davious White when he entered the league in 2017 — long, illustrious SEC career without the freaky measurables or workout.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
14th
Penning’s a Round 1 tackle. He’s already the size of a larger NFL edge protector and comes with high-caliber athletic traits.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Buccaneers go best player available and side with Lloyd over Nakobe Dean because of the Utah linebacker’s length.
Western Michigan
• Soph
• 5’10”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
192nd
POSITION RNK
26th
The Packers aren’t afraid to make a surprise selection in the draft, and Moore would count as one. His film is awesome though. Sudden and noticeably fast.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about something other than an offensive lineman for the Dolphins in the first round? They can address the trenches on Day 2. Dean is too talented of a prospect to pass on here.
Baylor
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 197 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Pitre is everywhere on film thanks to quality quicks and instincts. The Chiefs have to get better at safety, especially if Tyrann Mathieu leaves in free agency.
Texas A&M
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 325 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
Green is a road-grading guard who’ll help the Bengals in the trenches, which is clearly a huge need.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
9th
Bell has experience and a long history of productivity on the outside. The Lions have to add a ton of talent at receiver this offseason.
