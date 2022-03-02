NFL Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers gift Justin Herbert a new receiver, Jets get haul with Evan Neal, Derek Stingley

March 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

4th

Ekwonu should be a rather large riser after the combine given Evan Neal’s absence and the simple fact that Ekwonu looks like a tremendous athlete on film, and he has the opportunity to surprise people with his stature and length.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

2nd

If Hutchinson’s tests match the hype, he very well could all but officially lock himself into the No. 2 overall spot here to the Detroit Fighting Dan Campbells.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

Hamilton is going to test like a Derwin James type athlete, and he’s a James-type prospect at the safety spot. He should be a top 5 pick.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Jets should jump on the opportunity to pick Neal. His ascension in stock will come after his March 30 pro day.

Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Cross is a special athlete with a nice blend of balance and power on the outside.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

22nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Matt Rhule loves adding players with whom he already has a relationship. The former Temple recruit lands in Carolina and will be primed to start Week 1. Giddy up.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

The Giants jump at the opportunity to add Thibodeaux to their defensive front.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Falcons are looking long-term with their rebuild, and Willis provides the brightest future on that front.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Denver

PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Gardner glides around the field and plays the ball outstandingly in the air. Lockdown tandem in Denver.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Stingley falls slightly, but the Jets are happy to select such a long, smooth ball-hawking outside cornerback here.

Ohio State

• Sr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

5th

Olave as the first receiver off the board? Yep. If he runs as many believe he will — high 4.3s — that will be in play.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

1st

Wilson has a lot of Stefon Diggs to his game, and the Vikings wouldn’t mind having that type of player back in the offense for Kirk Cousins.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

36th

POSITION RNK

5th

Johnson and Myles Garrett would formulate one lengthy and explosive edge-rusher duo in Cleveland.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

1st

Walker feels like a Ravens selection. Big, long, athletic. Wins with his movement skills at close to 280 pounds.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

Let’s get Linderbaum on the Eagles to replace Jason Kelce. How it was meant to be.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 250 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

39th

POSITION RNK

6th

Ojabo should crush his workout, which would solidify him as a top 20 selection, and the Eagles have to address their edge-rusher spot.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Burks is an oversized version of the Deebo Samuel / A.J. Brown type at receiver who thrives after the catch because of how strong is he when contact arrives.

USC

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

4th

London may not be the fastest wideout in this class — which would sink him on draft night — but the rest of his game is that of a No. 1 wideout in the NFL.

Washington

• Soph

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

51st

POSITION RNK

8th

Gordon is a freaky specimen. Long, fluid player who attacks against the run and has high-level ball skills.

Ole Miss

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

20th

POSITION RNK

1st

Corral is a little raw but has the arm talent and improvisation aspects to his game that we’ve seen in most of the game’s young quarterback stars.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Lloyd is a rocket to the football who projects wonderfully to the SAM position in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Washington

• Soph

• 5’11”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

6th

McDuffie is a high-floor cornerback on a team that desperately needs stability at that position.

Boston College

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 316 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

37th

POSITION RNK

7th

The Cardinals could use a stronger front to keep Kyler Murray more clean in 2022. Johnson is one of the safer blockers in this class.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Kalfatis would help alleviate the negative impact if Randy Gregory signs elsewhere in free agency.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Booth bounces around like his feet have springs attached to them and has big-time ball skills, perfect in Buffalo’s zone-based scheme.

Central Michigan

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

29th

POSITION RNK

6th

The Titans have to improve their blocking unit, and although he’s an older prospect, he has the athletic gifts to become a star in Tennessee.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Buccaneers will look for a Ali Marpet replacement on Day 2 but can’t pass on the uber-talented Dean here.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 189 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

A receiver for the Packers! I don’t expect Williams to boost his stock, obviously, due to his knee injury, but at this point the Packers may realize it’s too good of a scenario to pass on.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

50th

POSITION RNK

11th

Penning has NFL offensive tackle size and power at the point of attack. The Dolphins have to get sturdier up front.

Minnesota

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

35th

POSITION RNK

4th

Mafe looks like a first-round athlete, and he understands how to use his hands to beat blockers.

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 315 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

44th

POSITION RNK

5th

Wyatt is the best three-technique in this class, and quietly, the Bengals have to add quality interior rushers to their defense.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Hill can play anywhere in the secondary and find the football thanks to his lightning quickness.





