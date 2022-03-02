2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers gift Justin Herbert a new receiver, Jets get haul with Evan Neal, Derek Stingley

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th Ekwonu should be a rather large riser after the combine given Evan Neal’s absence and the simple fact that Ekwonu looks like a tremendous athlete on film, and he has the opportunity to surprise people with his stature and length.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd If Hutchinson’s tests match the hype, he very well could all but officially lock himself into the No. 2 overall spot here to the Detroit Fighting Dan Campbells.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Hamilton is going to test like a Derwin James type athlete, and he’s a James-type prospect at the safety spot. He should be a top 5 pick.

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd The Jets should jump on the opportunity to pick Neal. His ascension in stock will come after his March 30 pro day.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Cross is a special athlete with a nice blend of balance and power on the outside.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd Matt Rhule loves adding players with whom he already has a relationship. The former Temple recruit lands in Carolina and will be primed to start Week 1. Giddy up.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st The Giants jump at the opportunity to add Thibodeaux to their defensive front.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd The Falcons are looking long-term with their rebuild, and Willis provides the brightest future on that front.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd Gardner glides around the field and plays the ball outstandingly in the air. Lockdown tandem in Denver.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Stingley falls slightly, but the Jets are happy to select such a long, smooth ball-hawking outside cornerback here.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

5th Olave as the first receiver off the board? Yep. If he runs as many believe he will — high 4.3s — that will be in play.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st Wilson has a lot of Stefon Diggs to his game, and the Vikings wouldn’t mind having that type of player back in the offense for Kirk Cousins.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th Johnson and Myles Garrett would formulate one lengthy and explosive edge-rusher duo in Cleveland.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st Walker feels like a Ravens selection. Big, long, athletic. Wins with his movement skills at close to 280 pounds.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Let’s get Linderbaum on the Eagles to replace Jason Kelce. How it was meant to be.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

6th Ojabo should crush his workout, which would solidify him as a top 20 selection, and the Eagles have to address their edge-rusher spot.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Burks is an oversized version of the Deebo Samuel / A.J. Brown type at receiver who thrives after the catch because of how strong is he when contact arrives.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th London may not be the fastest wideout in this class — which would sink him on draft night — but the rest of his game is that of a No. 1 wideout in the NFL.

Washington • Soph • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

51st POSITION RNK

8th Gordon is a freaky specimen. Long, fluid player who attacks against the run and has high-level ball skills.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st Corral is a little raw but has the arm talent and improvisation aspects to his game that we’ve seen in most of the game’s young quarterback stars.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Lloyd is a rocket to the football who projects wonderfully to the SAM position in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th McDuffie is a high-floor cornerback on a team that desperately needs stability at that position.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

7th The Cardinals could use a stronger front to keep Kyler Murray more clean in 2022. Johnson is one of the safer blockers in this class.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd Kalfatis would help alleviate the negative impact if Randy Gregory signs elsewhere in free agency.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd Booth bounces around like his feet have springs attached to them and has big-time ball skills, perfect in Buffalo’s zone-based scheme.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

6th The Titans have to improve their blocking unit, and although he’s an older prospect, he has the athletic gifts to become a star in Tennessee.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st The Buccaneers will look for a Ali Marpet replacement on Day 2 but can’t pass on the uber-talented Dean here.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd A receiver for the Packers! I don’t expect Williams to boost his stock, obviously, due to his knee injury, but at this point the Packers may realize it’s too good of a scenario to pass on.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th Penning has NFL offensive tackle size and power at the point of attack. The Dolphins have to get sturdier up front.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’4″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Mafe looks like a first-round athlete, and he understands how to use his hands to beat blockers.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

44th POSITION RNK

5th Wyatt is the best three-technique in this class, and quietly, the Bengals have to add quality interior rushers to their defense.