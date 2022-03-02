2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers gift Justin Herbert a new receiver, Jets get haul with Evan Neal, Derek Stingley

NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ekwonu should be a rather large riser after the combine given Evan Neal’s absence and the simple fact that Ekwonu looks like a tremendous athlete on film, and he has the opportunity to surprise people with his stature and length.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If Hutchinson’s tests match the hype, he very well could all but officially lock himself into the No. 2 overall spot here to the Detroit Fighting Dan Campbells.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Hamilton is going to test like a Derwin James type athlete, and he’s a James-type prospect at the safety spot. He should be a top 5 pick.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets should jump on the opportunity to pick Neal. His ascension in stock will come after his March 30 pro day.
Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cross is a special athlete with a nice blend of balance and power on the outside.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Matt Rhule loves adding players with whom he already has a relationship. The former Temple recruit lands in Carolina and will be primed to start Week 1. Giddy up.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants jump at the opportunity to add Thibodeaux to their defensive front.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons are looking long-term with their rebuild, and Willis provides the brightest future on that front.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Gardner glides around the field and plays the ball outstandingly in the air. Lockdown tandem in Denver.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Stingley falls slightly, but the Jets are happy to select such a long, smooth ball-hawking outside cornerback here.
Ohio State
• Sr
• 6’1″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Olave as the first receiver off the board? Yep. If he runs as many believe he will — high 4.3s — that will be in play.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wilson has a lot of Stefon Diggs to his game, and the Vikings wouldn’t mind having that type of player back in the offense for Kirk Cousins.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
Johnson and Myles Garrett would formulate one lengthy and explosive edge-rusher duo in Cleveland.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Walker feels like a Ravens selection. Big, long, athletic. Wins with his movement skills at close to 280 pounds.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Let’s get Linderbaum on the Eagles to replace Jason Kelce. How it was meant to be.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 250 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Ojabo should crush his workout, which would solidify him as a top 20 selection, and the Eagles have to address their edge-rusher spot.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Burks is an oversized version of the Deebo Samuel / A.J. Brown type at receiver who thrives after the catch because of how strong is he when contact arrives.
USC
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
London may not be the fastest wideout in this class — which would sink him on draft night — but the rest of his game is that of a No. 1 wideout in the NFL.
Washington
• Soph
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Gordon is a freaky specimen. Long, fluid player who attacks against the run and has high-level ball skills.
Ole Miss
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
Corral is a little raw but has the arm talent and improvisation aspects to his game that we’ve seen in most of the game’s young quarterback stars.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Lloyd is a rocket to the football who projects wonderfully to the SAM position in Bill Belichick’s defense.
Washington
• Soph
• 5’11”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
McDuffie is a high-floor cornerback on a team that desperately needs stability at that position.
Boston College
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 316 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Cardinals could use a stronger front to keep Kyler Murray more clean in 2022. Johnson is one of the safer blockers in this class.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kalfatis would help alleviate the negative impact if Randy Gregory signs elsewhere in free agency.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Booth bounces around like his feet have springs attached to them and has big-time ball skills, perfect in Buffalo’s zone-based scheme.
Central Michigan
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Titans have to improve their blocking unit, and although he’s an older prospect, he has the athletic gifts to become a star in Tennessee.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers will look for a Ali Marpet replacement on Day 2 but can’t pass on the uber-talented Dean here.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 189 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A receiver for the Packers! I don’t expect Williams to boost his stock, obviously, due to his knee injury, but at this point the Packers may realize it’s too good of a scenario to pass on.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
11th
Penning has NFL offensive tackle size and power at the point of attack. The Dolphins have to get sturdier up front.
Minnesota
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mafe looks like a first-round athlete, and he understands how to use his hands to beat blockers.
Georgia
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Wyatt is the best three-technique in this class, and quietly, the Bengals have to add quality interior rushers to their defense.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hill can play anywhere in the secondary and find the football thanks to his lightning quickness.
