2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders rebrand under center by selecting QB; Steelers opt for defense over passer

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd New head coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars’ job moving forward is to “find more good pieces” to put around former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. How about protecting his blindside with a 6-foot-7, 350-pound wall who should test very well at the NFL Scouting Combine? That would be a very good start.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd Detroit doesn’t overthink this and drafts the homegrown Hutchison, who has double-digit sack potential in Year 1 playing opposite of Romeo Okwara.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st The Texans select perhaps the most-talented player in this class. Thibodeaux’s combination of speed and power should give NFL tackles fits from Day 1.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th The top two selections of the 2021 draft get potential cornerstone left tackles. Ekwonu has room to grow in pass protection in front of Zach Wilson, but he’s dominant in the run game and plays with an aggressiveness that will endear him to his teammates.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd The Giants need to add multiple offensive linemen as the new regime evaluates if Daniel Jones is truly the answer at quarterback. Cross won’t wow you with his power or agility, but he is at his best in pass protection and can step in right away.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd There are no top-10 worthy quarterbacks in this class, but the Panthers seem like by far the best bet to draft one in that range if they miss out on a proven veteran in free agency or via trade. Willis has the highest ceiling of the bunch, and Carolina could fall in love with his potential as it desperately tries to find an answer post-Cam Newton.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st After addressing a glaring need (offensive line), the Giants select one of, if not the best player available in Hamilton. New York certainly has weaker positions, but the Notre Dame product is a Swiss Army knife who can impact all three levels of the defense.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st Based on everything coming out of Atlanta, it seems like the best option for both the Falcons and Calvin Ridley is to move on. With Ridley’s future uncertain, combined with Russell Gage set to become a free agent, Atlanta selects the polished and explosive Wilson to give Matt Ryan another dynamic target.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

6th Ojabo may not be as productive early on as Purdue’s George Karlaftis, but he has the immense talent to become a game-changer coming off the edge. The Broncos bank on that potential by making him the second Michigan pass rusher to go inside the top 10.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st The Jets have not had a lockdown corner since Darrelle Revis patrolled the secondary from 2007-12. Stingley is not Revis, but his monster freshman season in 2019 and his elite traits suggest he could turn into one of the league’s top young cover guys.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd Pickett’s immense experience and well-rounded skillset give him the best shot among the quarterback prospects to start in Year 1. And even if he does not win the starting job during the preseason, there’s a good chance he’ll take over as the starter at some point in 2022 and produce with a solid cast of playmakers around him.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd With Kirk Cousins likely staying in Minnesota for at least one more season, the Vikings upgrade their uncertain and underwhelming secondary with Gardner. Based on what Minnesota has now, Gardner would likely step in as its No. 1 cornerback right away.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

3rd Unless the Browns spend big on one of the premier free agent wide receivers, this pick should be a dynamic pass-catcher for Baker Mayfield. Get the ball in Burks’ hands and he’ll do the rest, which will force defenses to focus less on Cleveland’s highly efficient rushing offense.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st The Ravens have a history of letting homegrown centers sign big contracts in free agency, and that could happen again with three-year starter Bradley Bozeman. In that case, Linderbaum could come in and immediately offer Pro Bowl potential blocking for Baltimore’s potent rushing attack.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd The Eagles pride themselves on having a stout defensive front, and adding Karlaftis will surely help a defense that inexplicably finished second worst in the NFL with 29.0 sacks in 2021. Karlaftis won’t beat offensive tackles with his athleticism, but his high motor and power will allow him to consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd The drought is over. For the first time since 1979, the franchise selects a linebacker in the first round. In addition to his ideal size (6-3, 235) and versatility, Lloyd stuffed the stat sheet this past season with 111 tackles (22.0 for a loss), 7.0 sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions and two touchdowns. It’ll feel like Lloyd is everywhere for a defense that should take another step forward after a solid 2021 campaign.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs The Chargers badly need help along the defensive line, and Walker can essentially line up anywhere and be disruptive. Defensive guru Brandon Staley would love having Walker to help improve the league’s worst run defense while also being a capable pass rusher.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st The Saints could theoretically re-sign Jameis Winston, but in this scenario they go with Corral as they navigate life without Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th Do Jalen Hurts a favor and get him another No. 1-caliber wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith. With two capable wideouts, a top-notch tight end and a successful running game, Philadelphia would then be able to better evaluate if Hurts is the long-term answer at quarterback.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th With proven veteran Joe Haden likely gone from what was a meh cornerback group, the Steelers select McDuffie to fill the void. What he lacks in size and length, he makes up for with his explosiveness, technical ability and field awareness. He’ll excel in both man and zone coverage at the NFL level.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Dean has all of the physical attributes, leadership traits and intangibles to thrive in the middle of Bill Belichick’s defense.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd You know new head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr would love to add another explosive weapon to what was already the sixth-ranked passing offense in 2021. And if not for Williams’ torn ACL in the national championship game, he probably would have been gone by this point in the draft.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th This is a draft class full of high-end edge rushers, so the Cardinals decide to move on from four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones, who turns 32 at the end of the month, and replace him with Johnson. A dominant Senior Bowl week, combined with a uber-productive 2021 campaign at Florida State, cemented Johnson as a first-round talent.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

5th The Cowboys sure up what was a disappointing offensive line in 2021 with the selection of Green. He’s best suited at guard but can fill in as needed. He played four out of the five positions this past season at Texas A&M.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd Swap in Booth for impending free agent Levi Wallace, and the Bills secondary will be even better in 2022.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th Penning will need some time to acclimate to NFL edge rushers coming from an FCS school, but his ideal combination of size, length and athleticism will go a long way towards protecting Ryan Tannehill (47 sacks taken in 2021) and clearing running lanes for Derrick Henry.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

5th The Buccaneers can’t keep all 22 starters like a year ago, so they’ll have to decide which veterans to move forward with. In this edition, Tampa Bay prioritizes keeping its defense together and therefore lets Chris Godwin walk. The NFL-ready Olave is a viable replacement.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

2nd Kenny Clark earned his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2021, but his counterparts were underwhelming. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis will help Clark and company clog running lanes against the likes of Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

6th The Dolphins go back to the offensive lineman well in the first round. The Austria native has only played tackle for two seasons after transitioning from tight end, but he’s already capable of stepping into an NFL offense and contributing from the jump.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

2nd Hill can help basically anywhere in the secondary, which is significant considering the Chiefs defense could lose Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward in free agency.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

7th The Bengals get lucky with Johnson here, as the Boston College product has top-20 upside thanks to his positional versatility and encouraging Senior Bowl week. More importantly, Cincinnati adds a quality player to protect Joe Burrow.