2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles move up for sliding top prospect, four QBs go in the first round

Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jacksonville’s top priority is protecting Trevor Lawrence so I could see the Jaguars going offensive line with the No. 1 overall selection even if they sign a Terron Armstead or Brandon Scherff in free agency. Neal is my top offensive tackle prospect.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The NFL is very difficult to predict and yet some fits end up being so obvious. Najee Harris was an obvious choice for Pittsburgh last season. Hutchinson feels like the obvious choice for Detroit.
NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Houston would be wise to give Davis Mills a chance to earn that starting role and, to get any clarity on whether or not he can be that player for them long-term, they need to surround him with capable talent. The offense and the skill positions need to be upgraded. The defense is an issue as well but it is more important to build up the offense than the defense given the current state of the league.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
It sounds as though some teams are going to overthink Thibodeaux and his talent. New York can not be disappointed that the presumptive No. 1 overall selection for so long falls into its lap three spots later. Carl Lawson and Thibodeaux become a strength for that Jets defense.
Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New York has two picks in the span of three. The thought process is that Carolina is more likely to take Cross than it would be to take the player I have given the Giants at No. 7 overall. New York continues to build out that offensive line in support of Daniel Jones.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Owner David Tepper is a Pittsburgh grad. Head coach Matt Rhule earned a commitment from Pickett while he was at Temple. In most cases, I would not buy into those ties as a reason a team might pick a player but both men seem to be loyal to a fault and the team needs a quarterback.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The thought is that Hamilton essentially replaces Jabrill Peppers, who is scheduled to hit free agency. The Notre Dame product is arguably the most talented player in the draft and the Giants land him at No. 7 overall.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta plucks the first wide receiver off the draft board. The future with Calvin Ridley in Atlanta is unknown so Wilson is at the very least insurance and ideally a big addition to a built-out skill-position group with Kyle Pitts and Ridley.
Ole Miss
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
It sounds as though most of the veteran quarterbacks are staying in place this offseason. It is hard to envision Denver moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback for another season so I still feel as though the Broncos are likely to kick the can on a Jimmy Garoppolo trade or draft a quarterback like Corral.
USC
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
I think back to all the plays that Dax Milne and Gunner Romney made for Zach Wilson at BYU. It is time for New York to give Wilson a player like London that can win those contested balls down the field. A former basketball player, London does a fantastic job of using his body to create separation.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
The theory of supply and demand is quite simple: when the demand for a talent exceeds the supply, prices are driven up. As a result of fewer quarterbacks being available via trade, that is going to lead more teams, including Washington, to use an early draft selection on the position.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I think Minnesota is likely faced with a decision to take either a cornerback or an edge rusher. As a general belief, I think the edge rusher is more important but the talent available at cornerback in this spot is better than edge rusher.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Baltimore is a team that has been linked to cornerbacks in this draft class and Cleveland likely knows it has a few players it would not mind taking so it is willing to move back a few spots for Philadelphia to move up and take the falling Stingley. The Eagles are able to retain their other two first-round choices while also getting a blue chip talent when healthy.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Baltimore is not going to be too distraught about losing Stingley when it reevaluates its options and find that Walker is available. The Ravens have a front office known for making smart decisions in the draft and not overthinking an obvious talent. Walker feels like another player that Baltimore is able to turn into an All-Pro talent.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cleveland was able to slide back a few picks, gain some additional draft capital and still get arguably the best wide receiver available in the class. When considering size and speed, there is no other receiver prospect in this class that will be able to stack up to Burks.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The fortune continues for Philadelphia as it lands a top 10-caliber talent in my eyes. Karlaftis is a physically mature pass rusher and should soak in all that the veterans on that roster have to share with him.
Georgia
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 315 lbs
Stopping the run is obviously a priority for Los Angeles but, what if the Chargers were able to do that without sacrificing pass-rush potential? Wyatt is a quick-twitch interior defensive lineman that is going to push the pocket and make a lot of plays in the backfield.
North Carolina
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
4th
A run on quarterbacks continues with Howell being the latest selected by the Saints. It’s going to be weird for New Orleans to open the 2022 season with head coach Dennis Allen and starting quarterback Howell.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Philadelphia caps its first round haul with the addition of Lloyd. The Eagles address all three levels with Karlaftis, Stingley Jr. and Lloyd. All three are potential impact players for the coming season but also important pieces to the NFC East franchise’s defensive future.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
11th
Pittsburgh adds a physical offensive lineman to block for Najee Harris and presumably a veteran quarterback signed or acquired via trade in this scenario. Penning needs to harness his aggression a little better at times but the Steelers have always had a physical style of play.
Ohio State
• Sr
• 6’1″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
New England gets a polished wide receiver that understands his role and execute to the highest degree. Bill Belichick likes “company men” and he has that in Mac Jones and Olave.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 189 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hunter Renfrow elevated his game when Las Vegas needed him most last season but the team would do well to take some of the pressure off of him. Williams is a player with speed who can take the top off defenses and allow Renfrow to work unencumbered underneath.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona and Kyler Murray are in a standoff in contract negotiations so the Cardinals bring a peace offering to the table. Linderbaum is an athletic, but physical center prospect.
Boston College
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 316 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Dallas needs to start considering the future of its offensive line and the selection of Johnson goes a long way toward stability. Johnson offers guard-center versatility at the next level and has even shown capable of playing tackle in a pinch.
Georgia
• Soph
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Buffalo heavily addressed its edge rusher group last offseason so it complements those additions with the selection of Davis, who is a run-stuffer from the national champions who freed up his teammates to make a lot of plays for the Bulldogs last season.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
If Tennessee is able to retain Harold Landry and Bud Dupree, it is really cooking in that front seven with the addition of Dean. Dean is spark plug willing to do the defense’s dirty work sideline to sideline.
Texas A&M
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 325 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
5th
Ali Marpet suddenly announced that he was retiring. Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are both slated to hit free agency. If they lose even two of those players, it is a lot for the NFC South franchise to overcome in one offseason. Tampa Bay quickly went from a team with few needs to a team that might have a handful.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 250 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Green Bay may move on from Preston and/or Za’Darius Smith this offseason to meet the salary cap threshold. If changes are made, then it makes some sense to consider bringing in another pass rusher even with the emergence of Rashan Gary.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
Emmanuel Ogbah is a free agent. In the event that he leaves, the Dolphins replace him with Johnson. Miami has two young pass rushers, including Jaelan Phillips, to build around.
Minnesota
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The run on edge rushers continues with Mafe, who is explosive around the corner. Kansas City has a sunk cost in Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram is near the end of his career. Mafe allows the Chiefs to take some of the pressure off of Chris Jones.
Washington
• Soph
• 5’11”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Cincinnati addresses the cornerback room with the addition of McDuffie. When discussing best value picks in the first round, the Bengals would have one with the Washington cornerback.
Washington
• Soph
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Gordon is expected to blow up in Indianapolis at the NFL combine. I would anticipate him being a regular in first-round projections moving forward. Jeff Okudah has not exactly panned out. While there is still hope, the addition of Gordon takes some of the pressure off him. Detroit added Gordon’s teammate, Levi Onwuzurike, in last year’s draft.
