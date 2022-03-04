2022 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks go in the first round, Eagles move up for sliding top prospect

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd Jacksonville’s top priority is protecting Trevor Lawrence so I could see the Jaguars going offensive line with the No. 1 overall selection even if they sign a Terron Armstead or Brandon Scherff in free agency. Neal is my top offensive tackle prospect.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd The NFL is very difficult to predict and yet some fits end up being so obvious. Najee Harris was an obvious choice for Pittsburgh last season. Hutchinson feels like the obvious choice for Detroit.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th Houston would be wise to give Davis Mills a chance to earn that starting role and, to get any clarity on whether or not he can be that player for them long-term, they need to surround him with capable talent. The offense and the skill positions need to be upgraded. The defense is an issue as well but it is more important to build up the offense than the defense given the current state of the league.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st It sounds as though some teams are going to overthink Thibodeaux and his talent. New York can not be disappointed that the presumptive No. 1 overall selection for so long falls into its lap three spots later. Carl Lawson and Thibodeaux become a strength for that Jets defense.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd New York has two picks in the span of three. The thought process is that Carolina is more likely to take Cross than it would be to take the player I have given the Giants at No. 7 overall. New York continues to build out that offensive line in support of Daniel Jones.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd Owner David Tepper is a Pittsburgh grad. Head coach Matt Rhule earned a commitment from Pickett while he was at Temple. In most cases, I would not buy into those ties as a reason a team might pick a player but both men seem to be loyal to a fault and the team needs a quarterback.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st The thought is that Hamilton essentially replaces Jabrill Peppers, who is scheduled to hit free agency. The Notre Dame product is arguably the most talented player in the draft and the Giants land him at No. 7 overall.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st Atlanta plucks the first wide receiver off the draft board. The future with Calvin Ridley in Atlanta is unknown so Wilson is at the very least insurance and ideally a big addition to a built-out skill-position group with Kyle Pitts and Ridley.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st It sounds as though most of the veteran quarterbacks are staying in place this offseason. It is hard to envision Denver moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback for another season so I still feel as though the Broncos are likely to kick the can on a Jimmy Garoppolo trade or draft a quarterback like Corral.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th I think back to all the plays that Dax Milne and Gunner Romney made for Zach Wilson at BYU. It is time for New York to give Wilson a player like London that can win those contested balls down the field. A former basketball player, London does a fantastic job of using his body to create separation.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd The theory of supply and demand is quite simple: when the demand for a talent exceeds the supply, prices are driven up. As a result of fewer quarterbacks being available via trade, that is going to lead more teams, including Washington, to use an early draft selection on the position.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd I think Minnesota is likely faced with a decision to take either a cornerback or an edge rusher. As a general belief, I think the edge rusher is more important but the talent available at cornerback in this spot is better than edge rusher.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Baltimore is a team that has been linked to cornerbacks in this draft class and Cleveland likely knows it has a few players it would not mind taking so it is willing to move back a few spots for Philadelphia to move up and take the falling Stingley. The Eagles are able to retain their other two first-round choices while also getting a blue chip talent when healthy.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st Baltimore is not going to be too distraught about losing Stingley when it reevaluates its options and find that Walker is available. The Ravens have a front office known for making smart decisions in the draft and not overthinking an obvious talent. Walker feels like another player that Baltimore is able to turn into an All-Pro talent.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd Cleveland was able to slide back a few picks, gain some additional draft capital and still get arguably the best wide receiver available in the class. When considering size and speed, there is no other receiver prospect in this class that will be able to stack up to Burks.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd The fortune continues for Philadelphia as it lands a top 10-caliber talent in my eyes. Karlaftis is a physically mature pass rusher and should soak in all that the veterans on that roster have to share with him.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Stopping the run is obviously a priority for Los Angeles but, what if the Chargers were able to do that without sacrificing pass-rush potential? Wyatt is a quick-twitch interior defensive lineman that is going to push the pocket and make a lot of plays in the backfield.

North Carolina • Jr • 6’1″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

48th POSITION RNK

4th A run on quarterbacks continues with Howell being the latest selected by the Saints. It’s going to be weird for New Orleans to open the 2022 season with head coach Dennis Allen and starting quarterback Howell.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Philadelphia caps its first round haul with the addition of Lloyd. The Eagles address all three levels with Karlaftis, Stingley Jr. and Lloyd. All three are potential impact players for the coming season but also important pieces to the NFC East franchise’s defensive future.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th Pittsburgh adds a physical offensive lineman to block for Najee Harris and presumably a veteran quarterback signed or acquired via trade in this scenario. Penning needs to harness his aggression a little better at times but the Steelers have always had a physical style of play.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

5th New England gets a polished wide receiver that understands his role and execute to the highest degree. Bill Belichick likes “company men” and he has that in Mac Jones and Olave.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Hunter Renfrow elevated his game when Las Vegas needed him most last season but the team would do well to take some of the pressure off of him. Williams is a player with speed who can take the top off defenses and allow Renfrow to work unencumbered underneath.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Arizona and Kyler Murray are in a standoff in contract negotiations so the Cardinals bring a peace offering to the table. Linderbaum is an athletic, but physical center prospect.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

7th Dallas needs to start considering the future of its offensive line and the selection of Johnson goes a long way toward stability. Johnson offers guard-center versatility at the next level and has even shown capable of playing tackle in a pinch.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

Buffalo heavily addressed its edge rusher group last offseason so it complements those additions with the selection of Davis, who is a run-stuffer from the national champions who freed up his teammates to make a lot of plays for the Bulldogs last season.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st If Tennessee is able to retain Harold Landry and Bud Dupree, it is really cooking in that front seven with the addition of Dean. Dean is spark plug willing to do the defense’s dirty work sideline to sideline.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

5th Ali Marpet suddenly announced that he was retiring. Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are both slated to hit free agency. If they lose even two of those players, it is a lot for the NFC South franchise to overcome in one offseason. Tampa Bay quickly went from a team with few needs to a team that might have a handful.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

6th Green Bay may move on from Preston and/or Za’Darius Smith this offseason to meet the salary cap threshold. If changes are made, then it makes some sense to consider bringing in another pass rusher even with the emergence of Rashan Gary.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th Emmanuel Ogbah is a free agent. In the event that he leaves, the Dolphins replace him with Johnson. Miami has two young pass rushers, including Jaelan Phillips, to build around.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’4″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th The run on edge rushers continues with Mafe, who is explosive around the corner. Kansas City has a sunk cost in Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram is near the end of his career. Mafe allows the Chiefs to take some of the pressure off of Chris Jones.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th Cincinnati addresses the cornerback room with the addition of McDuffie. When discussing best value picks in the first round, the Bengals would have one with the Washington cornerback.