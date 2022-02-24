NFL Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Giants, Lions pass on Aidan Hutchinson for Kyle Hamilton

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Neal is going to feel more and more like the easy choice for the Jaguars after the combine.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Hutchinson and Jonathan Greenard formulate a dangerous young edge-rushing duo in Houston.

NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

4th

The Jets don’t hesitate here. Ekwonu would add much-needed talent and nastiness to their offensive line.

Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Cross is so smooth athletically and is a young prospect, so the upside is through the roof.

USC

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

4th

The Panthers are probably going to sign someone at quarterback this offseason, right? If they do, and don’t have to trade this selection, they should take a receiver to help said quarterback in 2022. London’s a beast.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

The Giants go with another upside-based prospect in Thibodeaux.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Stingley and A.J. Terrell would create a dynamic outside duo at cornerback for the Falcons.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Denver

PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

1st

Walker is bound to be picked early because of his athleticism at around 275 pounds. The Broncos have to maintain the strength of their defensive front.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Jets get Zach Wilson a springy wideout in Wilson to pair with Elijah Moore.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

Willis won’t have to start in Week 1, but the potential is too good to pass on him here.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Gardner was lock-down at Cincinnati and has the length and smoothness to be a Pro Bowl caliber type in Minnesota.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Burks is a thick, YAC, contested-catch wideout who’d boost Baker Mayfield’s productivity in 2022.

Washington

• Soph

• 5’11”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

6th

McDuffie can do many things in a defense, and the Ravens will deploy him all over the secondary.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

Linderbaum needs to be the replacement to Jason Kelce in Philadelphia.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

36th

POSITION RNK

5th

Johnson is long, powerful and loaded the stat sheet at Florida State last season. The Eagles have a need on the edge.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Penning is a mauler who’d have a direct impact on how good the Chargers’ offense can be in 2022.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

22nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Pickett lands with the Saints and would be in line to start in Week 1.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Lloyd is a missile at linebacker, and the Eagles finally address the position early in the draft here.

Ole Miss

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

20th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Steelers go with Corral because of his athleticism and arm talent.

Minnesota

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

35th

POSITION RNK

4th

Mafe is going to fly up boards after he rocks his combine workout. He’s a big body, too, with a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Booth is an ultra-twitchy cornerback with insane ball skills who’d be a welcomed addition to the Raiders secondary.

Ohio State

• Sr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

5th

Olave is a high-floor wideout prospect who’d pair nicely with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.

Texas A&M

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 325 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

5th

Green’s 2021 film wasn’t sensational, but he has the girth and power to be a mauling guard in Dallas.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 189 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Bills jump on the opportunity to add the speedy Williams to their high-powered offense.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

Dean is a new-age linebacker with awesome coverage skills and high-level instincts.

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 315 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

44th

POSITION RNK

5th

Wyatt can be a menace on the interior next to Vita Vea in Tampa.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 250 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

39th

POSITION RNK

6th

The Packers go with an unexpected pick here, stopping Ojabo’s skid and pairing him with Rashan Gary on the outside of their defensive front.

Tulsa

• Soph

• 6’6″

/ 332 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

120th

POSITION RNK

26th

Smith is a bit raw, but his size, length, and tenacity are absolutely of first-round caliber.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Chiefs are happy to end Karlaftis’ fall to give their pass rush a major infusion of natural talent.

Auburn

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

4th

Expect the Bengals to target offensive line in free agency, therefore they go with a super-disruptive cornerback in McCreary.

Penn State

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 256 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

42nd

POSITION RNK

7th

The Lions get their edge rusher with the explosive and refined Ebiketie to end Round 1.





