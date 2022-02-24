2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Giants, Lions pass on Aidan Hutchinson for Kyle Hamilton

Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Neal is going to feel more and more like the easy choice for the Jaguars after the combine.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hutchinson and Jonathan Greenard formulate a dangerous young edge-rushing duo in Houston.
NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jets don’t hesitate here. Ekwonu would add much-needed talent and nastiness to their offensive line.
Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cross is so smooth athletically and is a young prospect, so the upside is through the roof.
USC
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Panthers are probably going to sign someone at quarterback this offseason, right? If they do, and don’t have to trade this selection, they should take a receiver to help said quarterback in 2022. London’s a beast.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants go with another upside-based prospect in Thibodeaux.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Stingley and A.J. Terrell would create a dynamic outside duo at cornerback for the Falcons.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Walker is bound to be picked early because of his athleticism at around 275 pounds. The Broncos have to maintain the strength of their defensive front.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets get Zach Wilson a springy wideout in Wilson to pair with Elijah Moore.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Willis won’t have to start in Week 1, but the potential is too good to pass on him here.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Gardner was lock-down at Cincinnati and has the length and smoothness to be a Pro Bowl caliber type in Minnesota.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Burks is a thick, YAC, contested-catch wideout who’d boost Baker Mayfield’s productivity in 2022.
Washington
• Soph
• 5’11”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
McDuffie can do many things in a defense, and the Ravens will deploy him all over the secondary.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Linderbaum needs to be the replacement to Jason Kelce in Philadelphia.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
Johnson is long, powerful and loaded the stat sheet at Florida State last season. The Eagles have a need on the edge.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Penning is a mauler who’d have a direct impact on how good the Chargers’ offense can be in 2022.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Pickett lands with the Saints and would be in line to start in Week 1.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Lloyd is a missile at linebacker, and the Eagles finally address the position early in the draft here.
Ole Miss
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Steelers go with Corral because of his athleticism and arm talent.
Minnesota
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mafe is going to fly up boards after he rocks his combine workout. He’s a big body, too, with a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Booth is an ultra-twitchy cornerback with insane ball skills who’d be a welcomed addition to the Raiders secondary.
Ohio State
• Sr
• 6’1″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Olave is a high-floor wideout prospect who’d pair nicely with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.
Texas A&M
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 325 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
5th
Green’s 2021 film wasn’t sensational, but he has the girth and power to be a mauling guard in Dallas.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 189 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills jump on the opportunity to add the speedy Williams to their high-powered offense.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Dean is a new-age linebacker with awesome coverage skills and high-level instincts.
Georgia
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Wyatt can be a menace on the interior next to Vita Vea in Tampa.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 250 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Packers go with an unexpected pick here, stopping Ojabo’s skid and pairing him with Rashan Gary on the outside of their defensive front.
Tulsa
• Soph
• 6’6″
/ 332 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
26th
Smith is a bit raw, but his size, length, and tenacity are absolutely of first-round caliber.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chiefs are happy to end Karlaftis’ fall to give their pass rush a major infusion of natural talent.
Auburn
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
Expect the Bengals to target offensive line in free agency, therefore they go with a super-disruptive cornerback in McCreary.
Penn State
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 256 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions get their edge rusher with the explosive and refined Ebiketie to end Round 1.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL