2022 NFL Mock Draft: Lions pass on Aidan Hutchinson for Kyle Hamilton; Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Giants

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd Neal is going to feel more and more like the easy choice for the Jaguars after the combine.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd Hutchinson and Jonathan Greenard formulate a dangerous young edge-rushing duo in Houston.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th The Jets don’t hesitate here. Ekwonu would add much-needed talent and nastiness to their offensive line.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Cross is so smooth athletically and is a young prospect, so the upside is through the roof.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th The Panthers are probably going to sign someone at quarterback this offseason, right? If they do, and don’t have to trade this selection, they should take a receiver to help said quarterback in 2022. London’s a beast.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st The Giants go with another upside-based prospect in Thibodeaux.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Stingley and A.J. Terrell would create a dynamic outside duo at cornerback for the Falcons.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st Walker is bound to be picked early because of his athleticism at around 275 pounds. The Broncos have to maintain the strength of their defensive front.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st The Jets get Zach Wilson a springy wideout in Wilson to pair with Elijah Moore.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Willis won’t have to start in Week 1, but the potential is too good to pass on him here.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd Gardner was lock-down at Cincinnati and has the length and smoothness to be a Pro Bowl caliber type in Minnesota.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

3rd Burks is a thick, YAC, contested-catch wideout who’d boost Baker Mayfield’s productivity in 2022.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th McDuffie can do many things in a defense, and the Ravens will deploy him all over the secondary.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Linderbaum needs to be the replacement to Jason Kelce in Philadelphia.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th Johnson is long, powerful and loaded the stat sheet at Florida State last season. The Eagles have a need on the edge.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Penning is a mauler who’d have a direct impact on how good the Chargers’ offense can be in 2022.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd Pickett lands with the Saints and would be in line to start in Week 1.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Lloyd is a missile at linebacker, and the Eagles finally address the position early in the draft here.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st The Steelers go with Corral because of his athleticism and arm talent.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’4″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Mafe is going to fly up boards after he rocks his combine workout. He’s a big body, too, with a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd Booth is an ultra-twitchy cornerback with insane ball skills who’d be a welcomed addition to the Raiders secondary.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

5th Olave is a high-floor wideout prospect who’d pair nicely with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

5th Green’s 2021 film wasn’t sensational, but he has the girth and power to be a mauling guard in Dallas.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd The Bills jump on the opportunity to add the speedy Williams to their high-powered offense.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Dean is a new-age linebacker with awesome coverage skills and high-level instincts.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

44th POSITION RNK

5th Wyatt can be a menace on the interior next to Vita Vea in Tampa.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

6th The Packers go with an unexpected pick here, stopping Ojabo’s skid and pairing him with Rashan Gary on the outside of their defensive front.

Tulsa • Soph • 6’6″ / 332 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

120th POSITION RNK

26th Smith is a bit raw, but his size, length, and tenacity are absolutely of first-round caliber.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd The Chiefs are happy to end Karlaftis’ fall to give their pass rush a major infusion of natural talent.

Auburn • Sr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

4th Without a blocker worth selecting here, the Bengals go with a super-disruptive cornerback in McCreary.