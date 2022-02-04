2022 NFL Mock Draft: Malik Willis rides impressive Senior Bowl week into top 10; Saints, Steelers also add QBs

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd The Jaguars have plenty of needs, but priority No. 1 must be protecting hopeful franchise savior Trevor Lawrence. Neal has the immense size, run-blocking chops and pass-blocking prowess to do so at a high level from Day 1.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

2nd Hutchinson isn’t as highly touted as Chase Young or the Bosa brothers, but the Lions can select the homegrown product, sit back, and watch him consistently produce off the edge opposite Romeo Okwara.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Hamilton is a weapon who will elevate the entire defense with his unique skill set, and that’s exactly the type of player a depleted Houston roster can use as it continues its overhaul. There might not be a more talented player in the class.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Thibodeaux was mostly seen as a lock to go in the top three before the season, but now there’s a chance he falls with the emergence of Hutchinson and the trio of offensive tackles (Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross). The Jets should be ecstatic if Thibodeaux is available here, as the raw but explosive prospect would pair nicely with Carl Lawson. Plus, that duo getting after the quarterback would surely make life easier for a secondary that was one of the worst against the pass in 2021.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th New GM Joe Schoen said in his introductory press conference that the Giants will focus on building around quarterback Daniel Jones, so I’ll take his word for it — for now. The best way to accomplish that, given New York’s current situation, is to add one of, if not the best tackle prospect in the class in Ekwonu.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Matt Rhule is entering a make-it-or-break-it Year 3 with the Panthers, so you have to think the franchise is going to swing big and attempt to bring an accomplished veteran quarterback to Carolina. Regardless of who winds up under center, he needs to be kept upright, which the team struggled to do last season by allowing 52 sacks, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. Cross isn’t elite across the board, but he would provide the team with a quality left tackle for as long as it keeps him.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd New York is building up the trenches with its top-10 picks. Karlaftis doesn’t have the explosive traits of Thibodeaux or technical skills of Hutchinson, but he’s a high-floor, high-ceiling edge rusher who will command attention and give the Giants a solid one-two punch with 2021 second-round pick Azeez Ojulari.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st A.J. Terrell and Stingley in the same defensive backfield? With the top edge rushers and offensive tackles off the board, the Falcons end up with the best cornerback prospect in the draft in Stingley.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Let’s ride the hype train Willis has created for himself during Senior Bowl week and anoint him as the first quarterback off the board. The home run move seems to be luring Aaron Rodgers to the Mile High City to reunite with Packers offensive coordinator-turned-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but if that doesn’t happen, adding the dynamic Willis to an offense full of untapped potential could spell trouble for the rest of the AFC West.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st Cross would have made a lot of sense if Carolina had not snagged him at No. 6, but the Jets instead take the first wide receiver off the board. Wilson is arguably the most complete wideout in this class, and he’ll fit in very nicely with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and others as quarterback Zach Wilson attempts to take a big step forward in Year 2.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st It seems like everyone just assumes that the newly named Washington Commanders will select someone to command their offense in April’s draft. But what if Ron Rivera and Co. take another big swing in free agency (like they did for Matthew Stafford last year) or try to work out a blockbuster trade? In that case, the Commanders’ attention shifts to the second level of their defense. Despite being undersized, Dean has the leadership, instincts and playmaking ability to be the missing piece for a talented unit that unperformed in 2021.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

5th The Vikings opt to keep Kirk Cousins, who will be reunited with former Washington offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. Instead, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his staff addresses the defensive side of the ball with the ever-confident and aggressive Ahmad Gardner to sure up the Vikings’ secondary.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

5th Ahead of his make-it-or-break-it fifth year in Cleveland, Baker Mayfield could really use a receiver who can haul in contested deep balls when there’s no where else to go with the football. Cue London, a 6-foot-5 jump-ball aficionado who would immediately add another dimension to the Browns’ run-heavy offense.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd The Ravens’ defense could lose its two starting interior linemen to free agency (or retirement), and the unit also finished in the bottom third of the league with just 34 sacks. Walker could help in both areas, as he can line up inside and outside and tallied six sacks for the national champion Bulldogs this past season.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd Someone needs to help the city of Philadelphia forget about drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in 2020, and Burks can be that receiver. He’s a yards-after-catch machine who would give Jalen Hurts, or whoever else starts under center in 2022, another explosive option alongside DeVonta Smith.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

5th Derek Barnett is set to become a free agent, meaning the Eagles need another edge rusher. Ojabo would be an exciting replacement, especially if he continues his rapid ascension that included a breakout season playing opposite Hutchinson at Michigan. He and Josh Sweat would cause problems for NFC East quarterbacks.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Opponents created massive holes against the Chargers’ defense, so the team adds a massive human in Davis to clog those running lanes. He can also help collapse the pocket against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd The Saints are a complete wild card now that Sean Payton has stepped away, but the team needs to figure out its quarterback situation regardless. It looks to Pickett to hopefully be the answer for the foreseeable future.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

2nd The Eagles’ linebacker corps need to be better, so they opt for the rangy, versatile Lloyd to bolster the front seven. The Utah product excels in coverage, is a reliable tackler and can even rush the passer off the edge.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

1st Steelers president Art Rooney II recently spoke about the Steelers wanting a mobile quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and Corral can get it done with his legs. He also greatly improved his decision-making and pocket presence at Ole Miss this past season.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

3rd Regardless of what the Patriots decide to do with 2021 Pro Bowler J. C. Jackson, McDuffie would be a welcome addition to the defensive backfield. Some people will knock him because of his size, but he more than makes up for it with his technical ability in coverage and aggressive mentality against the run and as a blitzer.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

4th If the Raiders want to keep up with the offenses of the Chiefs, Chargers and perhaps Broncos (if they land an established quarterback), then they’re going to need another weapon for Derek Carr. How about Olave, who can make plays down the field and shake defenders on intermediate routes?

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st In this mock draft, Linderbaum is the top-10 talent who falls further than he should. And if this is the case on draft night, the Cardinals, with an aging Rodney Hudson set to count $12.6 million against the cap in 2022, should jump at the golden opportunity to select his replacement.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd Hill can help basically anywhere in the secondary, which would be a huge plus for a Dallas defense that could lose Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee in free agency. He’ll also be another ball hawk for the Cowboys’ turnover-hungry unit.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

5th It would be easy to point out that the Bills need to add a defensive back here after they allowed 42 points to the Chiefs in their playoff loss, and they very well might. But in this edition, Buffalo opts for a versatile offensive lineman in Green as it aims to keep Josh Allen clean.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Williams is too good for the Titans to pass up here, even with the Alabama wideout recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the national championship game. Tennessee’s passing offense was lost whenever A.J. Brown was out with an injury, so selecting Williams would go a long way in rectifying that. Plus, the combination of Brown and Williams would be lethal in the play-action passing game.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

2nd The Buccaneers understand the importance of having quality corners, as they were integral to the team’s Super Bowl run a year ago. But this past season was a different story, with the group dealing with a multitude of injuries that forced Tampa Bay to sign veterans off the street. Throw in the fact that three of the Bucs’ top four corners will need new deals either this offseason or next, and it makes sense to bring in an athletic specimen like Booth who can develop into a solid starter.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

49th POSITION RNK

6th Kenny Clark was awesome this year in making his second Pro Bowl, but his counterparts were underwhelming. Wyatt, coming off a dominant showing during Senior Bowl week, is a solid run defender and a quality pass-rusher who can basically line up anywhere across the front.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

76th POSITION RNK

14th Another year, another offensive lineman taken by the Dolphins in the first round. Miami hopes Penning turns out better than the others and can help give Tua Tagovailoa a clean pocket.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

6th Join me in welcoming Johnson to the first round. He had one of the best Senior Bowl weeks of anyone, but let’s not forget that he posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss this past season at Florida State. The productivity matches the skill set for a prospect who should continue to turn heads during the draft process.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

61st POSITION RNK

5th If you’re a Bengals fan reading this, it’s probably because you’re extremely worried about all the hits Joe Burrow has taken during his first two NFL seasons. It’s very understandable, and in this mock draft Cincinnati addresses your concern by selecting Johnson. He played left tackle at Boston College but excelled at guard and even center during Senior Bowl week.