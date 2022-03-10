NFL Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks go offensive line after Russell Wilson trade, Packers pass on receiver again

March 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

The buzz for Neal will take off after his workout at the Alabama Pro Day.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Lions don’t overthink it and pick Hutchinson to be their alpha rusher instantly.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

1st

Walker parlays an otherworldly combine to being a top 3 pick. The Texans bet on his upside.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

Hamilton is a home-run selection here for the Jets, a club in dire need of playmakers in its secondary.

Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Cross is a smooth operator on the outside and has immense upside given his age.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 217 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Pickett is the first quarterback off the board given his recruiting ties to Matt Rhule.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Thibodeaux falls into the Giants’ lap and they can’t pass on him a second time.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 219 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

Willis lands in Atlanta to be the heir apparent to Matt Ryan.

NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

Seattle

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

4th

Regardless of who the quarterback is long-term in Seattle, he will need to be protected better than Wilson was.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

42nd

POSITION RNK

9th

This may feel early for Penning, but he’s checked all the boxes emphatically during the pre-draft process. The Jets have to get better up front.

Ohio State

• Sr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

27th

POSITION RNK

5th

Olave has the speed, route-running chops, and ball-tracking skills to be a tremendous complement to Terry McLaurin.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

Gardner would be an ideal replacement for Patrick Peterson in Minnesota. He has All-Pro upside on the perimeter.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

Wilson went to the same high school as Baker Mayfield, and the two Texas natives will be reunited in Cleveland.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

29th

POSITION RNK

4th

Johnson is a sturdy run defender with the length and speed-to-power conversion to go this early.

Minnesota

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

37th

POSITION RNK

5th

Mafe is an ascending player because of his calculated pass-rush plans and big-time athleticism.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Booth is a sudden ball hawk who’d be an instant impact opposite Darius Slay in Philadelphia.

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 340 lbs

Davis is the exact type of monstrous, run-halting presence the Chargers need on their defense.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

4th

Burks is the big-bodied type who’d formulate an intimidating duo with Michael Thomas in New Orleans.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Linderbaum is one of the best center prospects we’ve seen, and the Eagles are likely going to need to replace Jason Kelce this offseason.

Cincinnati

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 211 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

76th

POSITION RNK

5th

Ridder is the experienced, decently improvisational quarterback the Steelers will likely gravitate toward if they stay put at No. 20 overall.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Hill feels like a do-everything secondary member Bill Belichick would love in his defense.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Raiders get an instinctive playmaker at the second level of their defense in Dean.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 250 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

40th

POSITION RNK

6th

Ojabo won’t be able to fully replace Chandler Jones himself, but he’ll be part of the edge-rusher-by-committee approach in Arizona.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

1st

Lloyd didn’t run quite as fast as people expected at the combine, but he would be a force behind Dallas’ defensive front thanks to his range.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Booth would give the Bills a springy complement to Tre’Davious White on the outside. That cornerback spot needs an upgrade.

Central Michigan

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

5th

Raimann is an older prospect but would be an instant starter on the right side of Tennessee’s offensive front. The Titans need to be in win-now mode.

Boston College

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 316 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

31st

POSITION RNK

8th

Johnson is a high floor, Week 1 starter at guard to fill the void created by Ali Marpet’s retirement.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Karlaftis would infuse some youth into the Packers front and give Rashan Gary a running mate on the outside.

Texas A&M

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 325 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

30th

POSITION RNK

7th

Green can play every position up front and has NFL-caliber size and power — exactly what the Dolphins need.

Baylor

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 197 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

36th

POSITION RNK

4th

Pitre can be a Tyrann Mathieu replacement in Kansas City. He’s that type of safety-slot defender prospect.

Minnesota

• Sr

• 6’9″

/ 380 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

28th

POSITION RNK

6th

Faalele might not be a stud in his first month at tackle in the NFL, but the upside is tremendous because of his size and movement abilities.

Western Michigan

• Soph

• 5’10”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

72nd

POSITION RNK

10th

The Lions stay local with Moore, an explosive and polished wideout ready to rock in the NFL as a rookie.





