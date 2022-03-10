2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks go offensive line after Russell Wilson trade, Packers pass on receiver again

Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The buzz for Neal will take off after his workout at the Alabama Pro Day.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions don’t overthink it and pick Hutchinson to be their alpha rusher instantly.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Walker parlays an otherworldly combine to being a top 3 pick. The Texans bet on his upside.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Hamilton is a home-run selection here for the Jets, a club in dire need of playmakers in its secondary.
Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cross is a smooth operator on the outside and has immense upside given his age.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 217 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Pickett is the first quarterback off the board given his recruiting ties to Matt Rhule.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Thibodeaux falls into the Giants’ lap and they can’t pass on him a second time.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 219 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Willis lands in Atlanta to be the heir apparent to Matt Ryan.
NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
Regardless of who the quarterback is long-term in Seattle, he will need to be protected better than Wilson was.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
9th
This may feel early for Penning, but he’s checked all the boxes emphatically during the pre-draft process. The Jets have to get better up front.
Ohio State
• Sr
• 6’1″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Olave has the speed, route-running chops, and ball-tracking skills to be a tremendous complement to Terry McLaurin.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Gardner would be an ideal replacement for Patrick Peterson in Minnesota. He has All-Pro upside on the perimeter.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wilson went to the same high school as Baker Mayfield, and the two Texas natives will be reunited in Cleveland.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Johnson is a sturdy run defender with the length and speed-to-power conversion to go this early.
Minnesota
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
5th
Mafe is an ascending player because of his calculated pass-rush plans and big-time athleticism.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Booth is a sudden ball hawk who’d be an instant impact opposite Darius Slay in Philadelphia.
Georgia
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 340 lbs
Davis is the exact type of monstrous, run-halting presence the Chargers need on their defense.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
Burks is the big-bodied type who’d formulate an intimidating duo with Michael Thomas in New Orleans.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Linderbaum is one of the best center prospects we’ve seen, and the Eagles are likely going to need to replace Jason Kelce this offseason.
Cincinnati
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 211 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
5th
Ridder is the experienced, decently improvisational quarterback the Steelers will likely gravitate toward if they stay put at No. 20 overall.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hill feels like a do-everything secondary member Bill Belichick would love in his defense.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders get an instinctive playmaker at the second level of their defense in Dean.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 250 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
Ojabo won’t be able to fully replace Chandler Jones himself, but he’ll be part of the edge-rusher-by-committee approach in Arizona.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Lloyd didn’t run quite as fast as people expected at the combine, but he would be a force behind Dallas’ defensive front thanks to his range.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Booth would give the Bills a springy complement to Tre’Davious White on the outside. That cornerback spot needs an upgrade.
Central Michigan
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Raimann is an older prospect but would be an instant starter on the right side of Tennessee’s offensive front. The Titans need to be in win-now mode.
Boston College
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 316 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
8th
Johnson is a high floor, Week 1 starter at guard to fill the void created by Ali Marpet’s retirement.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Karlaftis would infuse some youth into the Packers front and give Rashan Gary a running mate on the outside.
Texas A&M
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
7th
Green can play every position up front and has NFL-caliber size and power — exactly what the Dolphins need.
Baylor
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 197 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
Pitre can be a Tyrann Mathieu replacement in Kansas City. He’s that type of safety-slot defender prospect.
Minnesota
• Sr
• 6’9″
/ 380 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
6th
Faalele might not be a stud in his first month at tackle in the NFL, but the upside is tremendous because of his size and movement abilities.
Western Michigan
• Soph
• 5’10”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
10th
The Lions stay local with Moore, an explosive and polished wideout ready to rock in the NFL as a rookie.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL