2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks go offensive line after Russell Wilson trade, Packers pass on receiver again

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The buzz for Neal will take off after his workout at the Alabama Pro Day.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

2nd The Lions don’t overthink it and pick Hutchinson to be their alpha rusher instantly.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Walker parlays an otherworldly combine to being a top 3 pick. The Texans bet on his upside.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Hamilton is a home-run selection here for the Jets, a club in dire need of playmakers in its secondary.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

3rd Cross is a smooth operator on the outside and has immense upside given his age.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 217 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

3rd Pickett is the first quarterback off the board given his recruiting ties to Matt Rhule.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Thibodeaux falls into the Giants’ lap and they can’t pass on him a second time.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 219 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

2nd Willis lands in Atlanta to be the heir apparent to Matt Ryan.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th Regardless of who the quarterback is long-term in Seattle, he will need to be protected better than Wilson was.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

9th This may feel early for Penning, but he’s checked all the boxes emphatically during the pre-draft process. The Jets have to get better up front.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

5th Olave has the speed, route-running chops, and ball-tracking skills to be a tremendous complement to Terry McLaurin.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Gardner would be an ideal replacement for Patrick Peterson in Minnesota. He has All-Pro upside on the perimeter.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Wilson went to the same high school as Baker Mayfield, and the two Texas natives will be reunited in Cleveland.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

4th Johnson is a sturdy run defender with the length and speed-to-power conversion to go this early.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’4″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

5th Mafe is an ascending player because of his calculated pass-rush plans and big-time athleticism.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

3rd Booth is a sudden ball hawk who’d be an instant impact opposite Darius Slay in Philadelphia.

Georgia • Sr • 6’6″ / 340 lbs Davis is the exact type of monstrous, run-halting presence the Chargers need on their defense.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th Burks is the big-bodied type who’d formulate an intimidating duo with Michael Thomas in New Orleans.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd Linderbaum is one of the best center prospects we’ve seen, and the Eagles are likely going to need to replace Jason Kelce this offseason.

Cincinnati • Sr • 6’3″ / 211 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

76th POSITION RNK

5th Ridder is the experienced, decently improvisational quarterback the Steelers will likely gravitate toward if they stay put at No. 20 overall.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Hill feels like a do-everything secondary member Bill Belichick would love in his defense.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd The Raiders get an instinctive playmaker at the second level of their defense in Dean.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

6th Ojabo won’t be able to fully replace Chandler Jones himself, but he’ll be part of the edge-rusher-by-committee approach in Arizona.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

1st Lloyd didn’t run quite as fast as people expected at the combine, but he would be a force behind Dallas’ defensive front thanks to his range.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

3rd Booth would give the Bills a springy complement to Tre’Davious White on the outside. That cornerback spot needs an upgrade.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

5th Raimann is an older prospect but would be an instant starter on the right side of Tennessee’s offensive front. The Titans need to be in win-now mode.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

8th Johnson is a high floor, Week 1 starter at guard to fill the void created by Ali Marpet’s retirement.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

3rd Karlaftis would infuse some youth into the Packers front and give Rashan Gary a running mate on the outside.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

7th Green can play every position up front and has NFL-caliber size and power — exactly what the Dolphins need.

Baylor • Sr • 6’0″ / 197 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

4th Pitre can be a Tyrann Mathieu replacement in Kansas City. He’s that type of safety-slot defender prospect.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’9″ / 380 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

6th Faalele might not be a stud in his first month at tackle in the NFL, but the upside is tremendous because of his size and movement abilities.