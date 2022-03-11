2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks move up to select Malik Willis; Jordan Davis a risk or reward?

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Workforce

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th I’ve had Evan Neal right here in my first two mock drafts, however I am going with my coronary heart this time. I’ve had Ekwonu as my No. 1 OT on this class all alongside, and he confirmed folks why on the mix. Jacksonville is both buying and selling down or taking an OT right here, so I am merely selecting my favourite OT for them to take. It may nonetheless be Neal or one other deal with.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Workforce

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

2nd Nothing adjustments right here for me. Whereas Kayvon Thibodeaux is my high edge rusher within the draft, I am excessive on Hutchinson as effectively, and he looks like an apparent match for Detroit. He is a necessity, he performed at Michigan, and he has the form of motor that Dan Campbell will recognize.

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Workforce

Houston PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The Texans would be the domino that actually begins this draft. There is not an space of the staff it might’t afford to enhance, making it troublesome to know what the Texans are going to do. I’ve had Kayvon Thibodeaux right here in earlier mocks, however with Neal nonetheless on the board, I would not be shocked if that is the place Houston goes. Neal is a improbable prospect who may clear up one in every of Houston’s many issues for the following decade.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Given what I’ve seen of Robert Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco, Thibodeaux strikes me because the form of participant he’d like to have. I do not get the questions on Thibodeaux’s motor. Possibly you’ll be able to query his endurance at occasions, however I do not keep in mind seeing him not giving every little thing he had. He is immensely proficient, versatile, and an clever defender. He may turn into a perennial All-Professional at a price place.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

third I’ve favored Cross for some time, and I’ve heard from just a few folks because the mix that his inventory has risen of their minds as effectively. Whereas he hasn’t proven the flexibility to be an excellent run-blocker in his profession, it is extra a mirrored image of the offense he was in than in his means. He is robust and athletic sufficient to imagine that he should not have a lot hassle figuring it out.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Workforce

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st I had Kenny Pickett right here in my first two mocks, and whereas that is nonetheless very a lot in play, Hamilton makes loads of sense for Carolina too. He simply hasn’t been right here in my earlier mocks. Now, if the draft arrives and Carolina hasn’t added a viable QB to its roster but, then Pickett or another QB may be very a lot in play at this spot.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 219 lbs Russell Wilson is gone, and I do not assume anyone expects Drew Lock to be the long-term reply. So Seattle makes one other transfer, getting forward of an Atlanta staff that might be out there for a QB to get the man they need to substitute Wilson. Willis is lots like an unpolished model of the younger Wilson that had a lot success in Seattle. Given time to develop and spherical out his sport, he might be Seattle’s subsequent franchise QB.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Workforce

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

fifth I ponder if Calvin Ridley will wager on the Falcons to take a WR with this choose now that he is been suspended. I believe it is price a shot as a result of whereas Atlanta has different wants, a participant like Olave may slot proper into Ridley’s position. Olave is a clean athlete who appears to be like easy in every little thing he does and has an amazing sense of discover open house and glorious footwork to assist create separation.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Walker is one other excellent participant from the Georgia protection who turned heads in Indianapolis and has improved his inventory significantly. I swear it was solely 10 days in the past when most thought he’d be an early second-rounder, and now we may see him going within the high 10. The Giants including Cross and Walker whereas buying and selling right down to get further picks can be an unbelievable begin to the Joe Schoen period.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

2nd With their two first-round picks on this mock, the Jets are strolling away with the participant I imagine to be the most effective edge rusher within the class and the man I imagine to be the most effective nook within the class. I do not do draft grades, however I would be giving the Jets an “A+” if I did.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Workforce

Washington PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

1st Whereas opinions on Stingley range wildly, the general consensus is that he is a exceptional expertise. Nevertheless, there are questions on his “want.” Some groups really feel he is not bodily sufficient, whereas others query his determination to close it down in 2021 following an harm. A number of the considerations are warranted, however there have been related considerations about different LSU gamers like Leonard Fournette and Ja’Marr Chase, and people picks labored out all proper. It isn’t Washington’s greatest want, however it may show a superb alternative.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Workforce

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

third What it’s a must to love about Karlaftis is the motor by no means stops. He is going all-out on each snap, and he is robust sufficient and fast sufficient to make lots of blockers look silly. That mentioned, he isn’t as fluid as you need when altering course, and he does wrestle when he is not in a position to overpower his blocker together with his energy or velocity off the snap. There’s loads of potential for an above-average move rusher right here, and people are all the time useful.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Workforce

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

4th Johnson’s profession started at Georgia, however he transferred to Florida State. If you happen to watched the mix and noticed how Georgia’s defenders carried out, it is simple to grasp why. That is not a knock on Johnson, although, as he is simply as proficient as they’re. Transferring was merely a manner to make sure extra enjoying time, and it paid off. He was a dominant drive within the ACC and has the potential to be the most effective defensive participant on this draft class.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Workforce

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

4th Don’t enable your self to be fooled by McDuffie’s measurement. He isn’t afraid of anyone and is all the time prepared to stay his face within the fan, however whereas he performs with the mentality of a grinder who wants to beat athletic deficiencies, he is an incredible athlete too. His 4.44 40 on the mix turned heads, however his means to vary course is as spectacular as his straight-line velocity.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Workforce

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd As I’ve written earlier than, the Eagles do not often draft off-ball linebackers this early within the draft, but when Dean remains to be on the board for this choose, they need to rethink the coverage. Drafting Dean means you will not have to fret concerning the place for a minimum of the following 5 seasons, as you may have a heat-seeking missile flying from sideline to sideline in your protection, destroying every little thing in its path.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Workforce

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th Some is perhaps postpone by Burks working a 4.55 40 on the mix, however I could not care much less. Watch the tape and attempt to discover any defender within the nation who gained floor on him as soon as he hit the open subject. He is a participant that may run a 4.55 in shorts, however once you put the ball in his palms, it is a 4.4. Pairing Burks with DeVonta Smith would give the Eagles two improbable playmakers to assist out Jalen Hurts.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs As I mentioned up high, in a vacuum, I am not taking a run-stuffing defensive deal with within the first spherical of this draft, however it is sensible for the Chargers to take action. They simply traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa, and that duo ought to present all of the pass-rush juice the staff wants.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Workforce

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

1st I do not know who the Saints could have at QB subsequent season, and so they might deal with the place right here. In the event that they go a unique route, whoever they find yourself with might be joyful to have Wilson to throw to. Wilson accelerates at a ridiculous price, and he’s glorious at making contested catches in site visitors. He has some work to do on his footwork and route-running, however he has No. 1 WR potential.

Florida • Jr • 6’2″ / 196 lbs Projected Workforce

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

sixth There is a good probability I am greater on Elam than all people else, however I will pound the desk for him. He has a knack for the soccer and the form of playmaking means that may change a sport. There aren’t lots of these guys obtainable on the defensive aspect of the ball.

Cincinnati • Sr • 6’3″ / 211 lbs Projected Workforce

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

76th POSITION RNK

fifth I am satisfied the Steelers will take a QB at this spot if they do not commerce as much as seize one even earlier, and Ridder improved his inventory in Indianapolis. He does not have the best arm energy for pushing the ball down the sector, and that might set off unhealthy recollections for Steelers followers who needed to spend final season watching Huge Ben dink and dunk, however there’s lots to love. I really like his consistency in protecting his eyes down the sector and on the lookout for the move as a substitute of taking off on the first signal of hassle.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Workforce

New England PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

1st Lloyd has struck me because the form of linebacker Invoice Belichick loves for the previous few seasons. He is bodily, productive and versatile. He is a superb tackler however generally is a little too aggressive at occasions and overpursue ball-carriers and lose his hole, however there are much more positives than negatives right here. With the precise coach and in the precise scheme, he might be a star.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Workforce

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd The Raiders might be on the lookout for a Henry Ruggs substitute to stretch the sector vertically, and Williams would clear up that downside rapidly. If he hadn’t torn his ACL within the nationwide title sport, there is a good probability he’d be the primary receiver off the board. He may nonetheless be, so the Raiders ought to run to the rostrum if he falls this far.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Workforce

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

third Opinions range about Sales space. From a measurable standpoint, he is a no-doubter. He is bought nice measurement, velocity and athleticism. He is aggressive as hell and might play with a fiery demeanor you like to see in a defensive again. The issue is that typically that aggressive nature causes him to be just a little too fast and get himself into a foul place due to it. Whereas I do not know that I would use a high 15 choose on him, I would be very happy to snap him up right here.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Workforce

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

2nd It is a choose that makes lots of sense for a Dallas staff that might use an improve to the inside of its offensive line. From a perspective of a participant’s means to play their place, there may not be a greater participant on this draft than Linderbaum. Sadly for him, you not often see facilities going early in drafts.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Workforce

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

sixth Ojabo remains to be studying the place, however he is proving to be a superb pupil. He was improbable for Michigan this season and will proceed to enhance ought to he add just a few extra strikes to his repertoire. When he will get residence, he additionally shows a knack for separating the ball from the QB.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Workforce

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

seventh I used to be pleasantly shocked by what I noticed from Inexperienced in the course of the on-field drills on the mix. He confirmed the flexibility to vary course with out dropping his steadiness that you aren’t getting an opportunity to see typically on his tape as he is an inside lineman. So whereas he is proven to be a significantly better run-blocker on the inside than pass-protector, there’s motive to imagine he can turn into an all-around stud on the within.

Nevada • Jr • 6’3″ / 226 lbs Projected Workforce

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

98th POSITION RNK

sixth If you happen to take a look at Bruce Arians’ historical past as a coach earlier than Tom Brady entered his life, he definitely had a kind of QB. Whether or not we’re speaking Ben Roethlisberger or Carson Palmer, Arians has had success with QBs who may not be cellular however aren’t afraid to face within the pocket and use a strong arm to push the ball vertically down the sector. That is exactly who Robust is. Whether or not or not Tampa desires to make use of this choose on a QB is definitely up for debate, however it’s a match.

Penn State • Sr • 6’3″ / 256 lbs Projected Workforce

Inexperienced Bay PROSPECT RNK

45th POSITION RNK

seventh With Aaron Rodgers getting a fats new bag and Davante Adams getting the franchise tag, the Packers do not have some huge cash to spend on the defensive aspect of the ball. Whereas they may nonetheless go for a receiver right here, a younger move rusher with the potential Ebiketie has may show to be the wiser determination.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Workforce

Miami PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

fifth Raimann is my favourite “under-the-radar” deal with prospect on this draft. I will let all people else fawn over Trevor Penning. He is an incredible athlete nonetheless studying the place as he moved to deal with from tight finish at Central Michigan, and he has All-Professional potential. Nonetheless, it would take a 12 months or three for him to get there, so he is not prone to go any sooner than this.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Workforce

Kansas Metropolis PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd This makes me three for 3 in mocking Hill to the Chiefs. It makes an excessive amount of sense to me, as Hill is an ideal long-term substitute for Tyrann Mathieu. That mentioned, these are nonetheless the Chiefs we’re speaking about. They might decide to draft one other receiver for Patrick Mahomes to launch bombs to as effectively.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Workforce

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

ninth The mix was my first probability to see Penning in motion, and whereas I really like his demeanor, I’ve doubts about whether or not he can play left deal with within the NFL. I do not assume he is athletic sufficient to stay there and routinely win towards NFL edge rushers. That mentioned, whereas proper deal with is the place I believe he finally ends up, the Bengals need assistance throughout their line, and Penning offers that.