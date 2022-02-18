2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade into top 10 to select a quarterback, Jets make a splash on defense

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd Mekhi Becton’s impact on the Jets was immeasurable when he was healthy because he is an impossible wall to get around or over. Neal has a similar body structure and presents similar challenges. As Jacksonville looks to build on its offensive core around Trevor Lawrence, the Alabama product should be a foundational piece.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd Detroit has a relatively good offensive line, and edge rusher is really the only other position that would make sense here. The Lions have their choice between Kayvon Thibodeaux and Hutchinson but opt for a local product who is a better fit for that organization and its goals.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th Houston could go offensive line, cornerback or edge rusher. The Texans have more needs than probably any other team and yet are picking third overall. It is almost like they shouldn’t have fired David Culley, but I digress. Ekwonu has the versatility to play offensive tackle or guard and will be one of the five best linemen the moment he steps in the building.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st If Jets fans were told that they would land Thibodeaux even three months ago, they probably would have assumed they were picking No. 1 overall. The shine has worn off the Oregon product a bit, but New York is essentially adding two first-round edge rushers to the roster with the addition of Thibodeaux and the return of Carl Lawson.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Andrew Thomas has locked down the left side of that offensive line, so the hope is that Cross walks in and commands a similar claim over the right tackle role. He is great in pass protection and that should support the idea of aiding Daniel Jones.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd Patient is not a word I would use to describe the Carolina organization as it pertains to the quarterback position. I assumed the Panthers would be the strongest contender for Deshaun Watson should he become available, but there is a lot of buzz that Pickett might be intriguing enough to them.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st New York just needs to add good football players and Hamilton falls under that umbrella. The combination of Xavier McKinney and Hamilton would give the Giants one of my favorite safety tandems in the league.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th When Atlanta needed a wide receiver several years ago, it looked to a larger-framed pass catcher in Julio Jones. As the Calvin Ridley situation continues to unfold, the Falcons need a contingency plan and perhaps even a compliment to Ridley should he return. London could be that player. In all likelihood, the franchise runs it back with Matt Ryan in 2022 and then is aggressive in pursuit of a quarterback the following offseason.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st If Pittsburgh is committed to offensive coordinator Matt Canada, then it does not necessarily need a quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers come across as a team that is seriously considering its options at quarterback in the draft, and it’s been aggressive targeting players it wants from moving up to take Devin Bush to trading a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. There is no reason to believe that same level of aggression does not carry over to the most important position on the field.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st If you listen closely, you can hear champagne bottles being popped in the Big Apple. The idea of landing Kayvon Thibodeaux and Stingley seemed like a pipedream for a single team, but the Jets have made it happen in this scenario. If you walk away with two cornerstone defensive pieces, then it takes a lot of pressure off the rest of the unit. They could lean all in to the defensive makeover and take a linebacker on Day 2.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Willis makes a lot of sense for Washington. He is a mobile quarterback with a big arm. The same model worked for Ron Rivera years earlier when Carolina selected Cam Newton. The hope is that the offensive line stays intact with Brandon Scherff returning and that Curtis Samuel gets healthy. If both of those happen, suddenly the Commanders have some options.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd Minnesota is faced with a decision to take the edge rusher, Purdue’s George Karlaftis, or the cornerback, Gardner. Either scenario makes a lot of sense. I am excited to see what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah does in his first season in the captain’s seat because of his diverse background in business and scouting.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

3rd The Browns need wide receiver help if Baker Mayfield is going to have a fighting chance. He has to be healthy, of course, but he is going to be amped up this coming season after how things played out in 2021. Burks is a good fit schematically because he can line up on the boundary or in the slot. In the Browns’ wide zone scheme, Burks can be an asset as a blocker as well because of his size.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

44th POSITION RNK

5th Wyatt is rising in the eyes of many, and his body of work this past season justifies the hype. He has great size and pass rushing potential. In an effort to get younger while also conserving salary cap space, Baltimore hones in on the Georgia defensive lineman to upgrade its run defense.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd In my opinion, this is great value for Karlaftis. He is a mature edge defender who is going to fight through double teams and is willing to do the dirty work on a defense. The Purdue product may not have the same juice around the edge as Boye Mafe or David Ojabo, but I feel confident he is going to provide a quality level of production.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd With back-to-back selections, Philadelphia upgrades the front seven. It began with George Karlaftis and extends to Lloyd, who is a linebacker with great range and who can get off blocks using his hands.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Ojabo has more waist bend around the corner than any other prospect in this draft class. After watching the Rams win with two dominant edge rushers, I could see Brandon Staley wanting that for himself and having the ability to show some different looks pre-snap. The thing is that Ojabo has room for growth outside of his pass rushing prowess.

North Carolina • Jr • 6’1″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

48th POSITION RNK

4th New Orleans won with a smart quarterback who displayed strong leadership skills, so it makes sense for the franchise to fish in a similar pond. Drew Brees’ pre and post-snap acumen is what allowed him to reach peaks of success. Only time will tell if Howell is prepared to put in the same work.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

7th After going defense with its first two selections, Philadelphia adds an interior offensive lineman who can fill Brandon Brooks’ role. It would not be a surprise if the Eagles took two guards knowing that Landon Dickerson was eventually going to replace Jason Kelce at center. Few teams value offensive line competency like the Eagles.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st After moving back and acquiring a future first-round pick, Denver adds Dean to its defense. I could see the Broncos exploring Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz or another quarterback in that stratosphere. They have a roster ready to compete.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st New England is patient and savvy. It pounced on a tumbling Christian Barmore last year and land arguably the draft’s top wide receiver at No. 21 overall. Wilson has great body control and is capable of making plays after the catch.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd When Darren Waller was injured, the Raiders placed a Cooper Kupp-like emphasis on Hunter Renfrow. While he rose to the occasion, I do not think the franchise wants to find itself back in that situation. Williams, when healthy, can be an alpha option for Derek Carr.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st It is not an ideal fit for Linderbaum, but Arizona is hoping that he has a long-term partnership with Kyler Murray, much like a pitcher and catcher on the baseball diamond. The Iowa product should bring an edge to that unit.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th Dallas has to start preparing for the future at the offensive tackle position, so whether or not Penning is called into action immediately — and recent history of injuries suggest that he will be — is irrelevant. The plan is for him to take over in 2023 at the latest.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

2nd Hill is a prospect who can play the nickel for Buffalo today and potentially take over one of those starting safety roles down the road. The talent justifies the investment. The Bills need depth and talent in the secondary, and Hill checks both boxes.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th It would not come as a surprise if neither Harold Landry nor Bud Dupree were on the roster in two years. Best case scenario, Tennessee has developed a rotation of successful edge rushers. Worst case scenario, it has a foundational edge rusher long-term.

Houston • Jr • 6’6″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

3rd I get caught overthinking Hall and his potential at times. He is a hybrid player, but he is better, at this stage, than his former teammate, Payton Turner, who was taken No. 28 overall last year. Based on that alone, it would not be a surprise if Hall were taken earlier.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’4″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th I was impressed with Mafe’s ability in coverage and in the run game. Both take a backseat to his potential as a pass rusher. He is one of the more well-rounded edge rush prospects in this class.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

6th Miami snipes an offensive tackle from Central Michigan. Raimann is still improving in his technique, but he is uber-athletic. The motivation is there for him to be successful, and the Dolphins need to be proactive in fixing the issues we saw along that offensive line last year.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st Walker has high pass rush potential. He can play on the edge or slide inside depending upon the setting. When teams took away Chris Jones during the first half of the season, the Chiefs had zero counter. Melvin Ingram’s presence softened the blow a bit, but Walker gives them a more consistent presence.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th Without a justifiable offensive line option, Cincinnati addresses another area that lacks a long-term solution. McDuffie has a case to go much earlier, but the board simply did not fall into his favor. The Bengals are getting great value out of a program that has shown an ability to produce NFL talent in the secondary.