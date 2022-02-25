2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade up with Jets to take Malik Willis, Carson Strong sneaks into first round

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd Last year the Bengals showed us that, sometimes, the best way to help your quarterback is to draft a great receiver instead of an offensive lineman. There are no Ja’Marr Chases in this draft, though, so a tackle makes the most sense here.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd I don’t think it’s guaranteed that the Lions take Hutchinson at this spot because they have plenty of needs. That said, Hutchinson makes a lot of sense from both the need and fit perspective, so there’s a reason you see him here in so many mocks.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Lovie Smith’s defense is predicated on generating pressure on opposing QBs with a four-man rush. Thibodeaux can provide that from multiple spots on the line, and he’s effective against the run as well. He’s my top player in this class.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th It’s not the most significant position of need for the Jets, but Ekwonu is my favorite offensive lineman in this class and could prove to be a foundational piece for the next decade. To have both your QB and your LT on rookie deals would be quite a luxury.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st This is a best player available projection. Safety isn’t the Giants’ most significant concern, but there aren’t many teams in the NFL who couldn’t use a player of Hamilton’s caliber.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd The Panthers need a QB desperately, and Pickett is the most NFL-ready of this class. Until the Panthers do something that indicates otherwise, I’m convinced this is their direction with No. 6, though it might not be Pickett.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd It might defy expectations for the Giants to go defense with both their first-round picks, but they’ve greatly improved both their pass rush and secondary with this pick and Kyle Hamilton.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd I love everything about Ahmad Gardner’s game, and if I were a Falcons fan, I’d be thrilled with this outcome. That said, they might opt to go with the top receiver on their board, too.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th Johnson has been flying up draft boards over the last month, and it’s not hard to see why. He left Georgia because it was hard to crack the rotation, but that’s more about the ridiculous depth the Bulldogs had at the position than Johnson’s ability. He’s a disruptive force.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd There’s been a lot of smoke about Pittsburgh’s affinity for Malik Willis, and in this mock, it moves up to make sure any of the other teams in the market for a QB can’t get him. Willis is the kind of QB lottery ticket who can pay huge dividends, as he’s got a ceiling the others in this class don’t.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st The Commanders could go for a QB here, but with Pickett and Willis off the board, is the best available QB now that much better than the best available with their next pick? I say no, so you might as well take a player who could prove to be the best player on your defense for the next 10 years.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st The Vikings are another team that could go after a QB here, and we don’t know what they’ll do with Kirk Cousins. Regardless, Stingley would be a terrific pickup here. After all, the last time the Vikings took an LSU product who slid further than he should’ve in the draft, it worked out pretty well.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st However you feel about Baker Mayfield, the Browns could stand to give him some help. Wilson might be the ideal replacement with Odell Beckham Jr. gone and Jarvis Landry possibly following.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th Washington has produced a lot of solid NFL defensive backs over the last few years, and McDuffie is the latest. The Ravens could certainly use an infusion of young talent in their secondary, and while it may not be McDuffie, I expect this to be the position the Ravens target.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st Walker isn’t a player who’s going to wow you with overwhelming athleticism, but there’s such power and violence to his game that it’s hard to be anything but impressed. He could come in handy for an Eagles team in need of some more physicality up front.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

3rd Treylon Burks is not the best player in this class, nor is he the best receiver, but he’s my favorite to watch. He’s big, strong, faster than you expect, and is a monster after the catch. He and Devonta Smith would be an incredibly potent duo.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Mike Williams might be the most attractive receiver on the free-agent market, so if the Chargers can’t afford to retain him, Olave makes a lot of sense as a replacement. He doesn’t have the size of Williams, but he’s a polished route runner who can stretch a defense vertically. Just imagine him smoothly running under a 60-yard heave from Justin Herbert.

Cincinnati • Sr • 6’4″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

55th POSITION RNK

5th I had Matt Corral going to the Saints in my first mock, and I’m switching the pick to Desmond Ridder here. Both have their strengths, but Ridder might be the safer pick, and he offers plenty of upside himself, too.

Baylor • Sr • 6’0″ / 197 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

34th POSITION RNK

3rd I’ve heard so many differing opinions from people on Pitre, but I’m a big fan of what he can do. There’s some question about where he’s best suited to play, but the fact he can play different roles well is what makes him attractive to me.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd If not for a torn ACL suffered in the national title game, I’d expect Williams to go earlier. There aren’t many players in this class with the kind of game-breaking speed he has. The idea of Williams being able to freelance as Zach Wilson roams around the pocket and buys time will give defensive coordinators migraines.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

6th Given New England’s track record drafting receivers, it’d probably be better served to sign one in free agency and add an edge rusher to the fold with this pick. Ojabo is not a finished product, but there’s a lot to dream on here, and he could flourish in the New England defense.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Lloyd isn’t a perfect linebacker prospect, but it’s hard to argue with his production or demeanor. When you watch him play, he’s aggressive and fearless. The effort and desire to impose his will overcomes most of his potential shortcomings.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st I don’t know if drafting a center will cause Kyler Murray to put the Cardinals back in his Instagram bio right away, but I bet Linderbaum will quickly become one of Murray’s best friends. If drafting strictly on the ability to play his position, Linderbaum would be a top-10 pick, but centers don’t typically go that high.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Cross is the most underrated offensive lineman in this class and has a chance to be the best when the dust settles. For a Dallas team that could use some improvements up front, getting Cross at No. 24 is a steal.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th I don’t know that there’s a receiver in this class who knows how to use his body better than London. There’s a grace and purpose to all of his movements, and it allows him to overcome his lack of top-end speed. The way he’s able to keep defenders away from the ball with his body while simultaneously positioning himself in a way that allows him to catch the ball and avoid a big hit at the same time is awe-inspiring sometimes.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

5th Tennessee could use some improvements on the interior of its offensive line, and Green makes a lot of sense. He’s an excellent run-blocker who fits the Titans from a scheme and demeanor perspective. Some teams might want to try him at tackle, and while he could be an average tackle, he might be an All-Pro guard.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

A cult hero among college football fans, Jordan Davis is fun to watch. Some of the film reminds me of when I was an eight-year-old doing Oklahoma drills against my 16-year old cousin in his basement. So many interior linemen flail helplessly as they try to move him out of the way or stop him from getting where he’s trying to go.

Penn State • Sr • 5’11” / 184 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

56th POSITION RNK

7th Assuming the Packers keep Aaron Rodgers and go all-in to win a Super Bowl, adding another receiver to the mix on offense would make sense. Dotson would give Green Bay something it hasn’t had to pair with Davante Adams: a deep-threat who can reliably run other routes, too.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th The group of Trevor Penning fanatics continues to grow. He’s not the most graceful player, but he’s athletic enough. He’s also meaner than hell, which is always an endearing quality for an offensive lineman.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

2nd I’ll probably have Daxton Hill to the Chiefs in every mock I do until I know what the future of Tyrann Mathieu holds. If Mathieu leaves Kansas City, Hill makes all the sense in the world as his logical replacement.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

6th This might be an odd fit for Cincinnati. The Bengals would prefer somebody to step in and improve their line right away, and I’m not sure Raimann fits that bill entirely. Still, while he might need some seasoning, there’s a lot to like about his potential, and he’s shown a lot of flashes for a player still getting familiar with the position.