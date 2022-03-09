2022 NFL mock draft: Titans trade up for QB, four different passers go in the first round

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner. Before then, we’ve got big names that still need to confirm their homes for the upcoming season. But make no mistake: April’s big event is chock-full of drama, with several quarterback prospects potentially poised to come off the board on the first night and a handful of teams — including the Eagles and Giants, two NFC East foes — owning multiple first-round selections.

With that in mind, let’s get to projecting the first 32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft:

For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!