2022 NFL mock draft: Titans trade up for QB, four different passers go in the first round

Michigan
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Protecting Trevor Lawrence is paramount, but the Jaguars have oodles of cap space to invest in a proven tackle. Hutchinson gives them a bona fide star on the other side of the trenches.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Dan Campbell needs as many playmakers as he can get, and Hamilton gives him a do-it-all future captain for a needy defense.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 350 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With or without Laremy Tunsil, you can’t go wrong investing at tackle. Nick Caserio banks on the Alabama reputation and sits tight at QB for now.
Oregon
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 258 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
A corner would be nice, as would an offensive lineman. But they still need more juice off the edge, and Thibodeaux brings requisite size and skill (and then some).
NC State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
The new regime needs to shore up the trenches before reevaluating QB, and Ekwonu might be the nastiest OL prospect in the class. He gives the G-Men an instant starter either inside or outside.
Mississippi State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Surprise! They need a QB in the worst way, but only Malik Willis’ upside seems to justify a pick here. Instead, GM Scott Fitterer addresses a porous line, with the hope of pulling off a blockbuster veteran trade or Day Two gamble to help under center.
Liberty
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
With the Falcons lurking as a potential dark-horse QB contender, the Broncos make up for missing on Aaron Rodgers by moving up to get the most gifted arm in the class.
Cincinnati
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Atlanta could go any number of directions here, but it still needs answers at corner, and Gardner offers both lock-down skills and confidence.
Utah
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Collecting extra ammunition on the move down from No. 7, the Giants add a defensive centerpiece with their second pick of the first round, giving new coordinator Wink Martindale a prime candidate to wear the headset.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
With pass rusher addressed earlier in the round, GM Joe Douglas gets Zach Wilson much-needed pass-catching help — a ready-made WR1 who can work opposite Corey Davis.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 220 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Even after dipping into the veteran market in free agency, Ron Rivera stops Pickett’s “slide” to secure a long-term prospect under center, with the hope the rookie proves ready enough to start in Week 1.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
A perfect match for Minnesota’s mostly barren cornerback room, Stingley Jr. gives new coordinator Ed Donatell a confident No. 1 on the outside.
Arkansas
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
A defensive lineman almost makes more sense here, but Burks is such an attractive big-bodied option out wide, and the Browns really need weapons to make a definitive decision on QB Baker Mayfield’s future.
Georgia
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
With or without Calais Campbell, they need more help in the front seven, and Walker has the flexibility to move around their defense.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
GM Howie Roseman loves him some edge rushers, and Johnson is the complete package. He gives the Eagles an immediate Derek Barnett replacement.
Washington
• Soph
• 5’11”
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Eagles have been burned by early-round Washington corners before, but McDuffie’s toughness is worth the bet, especially with only Darius Slay proven in their secondary.
Georgia
• Soph
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
With Mike Williams likely back out wide, the Chargers acknowledge their biggest issue — run defense — and insert the massive Davis into the heart of their D-line.
USC
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
QB is a huge issue, but they are in dire need of wideouts, too. London should make for an easy target no matter who’s under center, offering top-notch jump-ball ability.
Ole Miss
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Tannehill is in Tennessee, but the Titans may very well have hit their ceiling with him under center. They take a page out of the Chiefs’ playbook, moving up ahead of the Steelers for a potential long-term starter with a veteran already in place. Corral’s mobility adds upside to their run-heavy attack.
Iowa
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 290 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Leap-frogged by the Titans, the Steelers postpone their QB addition until Day Two, instead making a wise investment up front, where Linderbaum can step in and start at multiple spots.
Washington
• Soph
• 6’0″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
New England bucks against some experts’ draft boards to add ball skills and natural physicality to its cornerback room.
Ohio State
• Sr
• 6’1″
/ 188 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Raiders love speed, and they lacked it after losing Henry Ruggs. Olave brings instant explosiveness to Josh McDaniels’ offense.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 250 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Can you really trust J.J. Watt to fill the pass-rushing void with Chandler Jones no sure bet to stick? Ojabo’s upside is the real draw here.
Texas A&M
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 325 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
5th
Pass rusher would be a wise investment here, especially considering their tight financial situation, but maintaining a playoff-caliber O-line for Dak Prescott is just as key. Green gives them a short- and long-term option on the interior.
Purdue
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 275 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Talk about a dream come true for Buffalo, which could use a well-rounded edge presence for Sean McDermott’s title-contending defense.
Michigan
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 192 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Three straight defensive picks for the Eagles? Sure, considering WR can also be addressed in free agency. Hill’s versatility is key for a secondary that doesn’t have any obvious answers on the back end.
Tulsa
• Soph
• 6’6″
/ 332 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
26th
With Ali Marpet retiring and other tough free agency decisions up front, Smith gives Tampa Bay a much-needed big man for the trenches. Guard feels like a natural starting point for his massive size.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 189 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Aaron Rodgers likely back, the Packers go all in on supporting No. 12, betting that Williams will get healthy enough to suit up early in 2022, giving the offense another big-play threat on the outside.
Boston College
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 316 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Miami needs O-line help more than anything, especially with new coach Mike McDaniel all about the run game. Johnson is a plug-and-play guard.
Georgia
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 315 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
The secondary needs work, and Patrick Mahomes could use another weapon (why not?), but Wyatt is exactly the kind of pass-rushing interior man they’re looking to add alongside Chris Jones.
Northern Iowa
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 321 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
11th
Guard is a more pressing need than tackle, but that’s beside the point: the trenches are the top priority, for Joe Burrow’s sake. Penning has adequate size and strength to work his way into the lineup.
Cincinnati
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions could address plenty of other spots, but getting a fifth-year option for a QB is important. Ridder may not be an eye-popping prospect, but he has a nice total package of athleticism, leadership and improving passing vision. Detroit gives Jared Goff some real competition.
