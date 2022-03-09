NFL Sports

2022 NFL mock draft: Titans trade up for QB, four different passers go in the first round

March 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Protecting Trevor Lawrence is paramount, but the Jaguars have oodles of cap space to invest in a proven tackle. Hutchinson gives them a bona fide star on the other side of the trenches.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

Dan Campbell needs as many playmakers as he can get, and Hamilton gives him a do-it-all future captain for a needy defense.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

With or without Laremy Tunsil, you can’t go wrong investing at tackle. Nick Caserio banks on the Alabama reputation and sits tight at QB for now.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

A corner would be nice, as would an offensive lineman. But they still need more juice off the edge, and Thibodeaux brings requisite size and skill (and then some).

NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

4th

The new regime needs to shore up the trenches before reevaluating QB, and Ekwonu might be the nastiest OL prospect in the class. He gives the G-Men an instant starter either inside or outside.

Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Surprise! They need a QB in the worst way, but only Malik Willis’ upside seems to justify a pick here. Instead, GM Scott Fitterer addresses a porous line, with the hope of pulling off a blockbuster veteran trade or Day Two gamble to help under center.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Denver

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

With the Falcons lurking as a potential dark-horse QB contender, the Broncos make up for missing on Aaron Rodgers by moving up to get the most gifted arm in the class.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

2nd

Atlanta could go any number of directions here, but it still needs answers at corner, and Gardner offers both lock-down skills and confidence.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Collecting extra ammunition on the move down from No. 7, the Giants add a defensive centerpiece with their second pick of the first round, giving new coordinator Wink Martindale a prime candidate to wear the headset.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

1st

With pass rusher addressed earlier in the round, GM Joe Douglas gets Zach Wilson much-needed pass-catching help — a ready-made WR1 who can work opposite Corey Davis.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

22nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Even after dipping into the veteran market in free agency, Ron Rivera stops Pickett’s “slide” to secure a long-term prospect under center, with the hope the rookie proves ready enough to start in Week 1.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

A perfect match for Minnesota’s mostly barren cornerback room, Stingley Jr. gives new coordinator Ed Donatell a confident No. 1 on the outside.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

3rd

A defensive lineman almost makes more sense here, but Burks is such an attractive big-bodied option out wide, and the Browns really need weapons to make a definitive decision on QB Baker Mayfield’s future.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

1st

With or without Calais Campbell, they need more help in the front seven, and Walker has the flexibility to move around their defense.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

36th

POSITION RNK

5th

GM Howie Roseman loves him some edge rushers, and Johnson is the complete package. He gives the Eagles an immediate Derek Barnett replacement.

Washington

• Soph

• 5’11”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

6th

The Eagles have been burned by early-round Washington corners before, but McDuffie’s toughness is worth the bet, especially with only Darius Slay proven in their secondary.

Georgia

• Soph

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

With Mike Williams likely back out wide, the Chargers acknowledge their biggest issue — run defense — and insert the massive Davis into the heart of their D-line.

USC

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

4th

QB is a huge issue, but they are in dire need of wideouts, too. London should make for an easy target no matter who’s under center, offering top-notch jump-ball ability.

Ole Miss

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

20th

POSITION RNK

1st

Ryan Tannehill is in Tennessee, but the Titans may very well have hit their ceiling with him under center. They take a page out of the Chiefs’ playbook, moving up ahead of the Steelers for a potential long-term starter with a veteran already in place. Corral’s mobility adds upside to their run-heavy attack.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

Leap-frogged by the Titans, the Steelers postpone their QB addition until Day Two, instead making a wise investment up front, where Linderbaum can step in and start at multiple spots.

Washington

• Soph

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

51st

POSITION RNK

8th

New England bucks against some experts’ draft boards to add ball skills and natural physicality to its cornerback room.

Ohio State

• Sr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

5th

The Raiders love speed, and they lacked it after losing Henry Ruggs. Olave brings instant explosiveness to Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 250 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

39th

POSITION RNK

6th

Can you really trust J.J. Watt to fill the pass-rushing void with Chandler Jones no sure bet to stick? Ojabo’s upside is the real draw here.

Texas A&M

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 325 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

5th

Pass rusher would be a wise investment here, especially considering their tight financial situation, but maintaining a playoff-caliber O-line for Dak Prescott is just as key. Green gives them a short- and long-term option on the interior.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Talk about a dream come true for Buffalo, which could use a well-rounded edge presence for Sean McDermott’s title-contending defense.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Three straight defensive picks for the Eagles? Sure, considering WR can also be addressed in free agency. Hill’s versatility is key for a secondary that doesn’t have any obvious answers on the back end.

Tulsa

• Soph

• 6’6″

/ 332 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

120th

POSITION RNK

26th

With Ali Marpet retiring and other tough free agency decisions up front, Smith gives Tampa Bay a much-needed big man for the trenches. Guard feels like a natural starting point for his massive size.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 189 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

With Aaron Rodgers likely back, the Packers go all in on supporting No. 12, betting that Williams will get healthy enough to suit up early in 2022, giving the offense another big-play threat on the outside.

Boston College

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 316 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

37th

POSITION RNK

7th

Miami needs O-line help more than anything, especially with new coach Mike McDaniel all about the run game. Johnson is a plug-and-play guard.

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 315 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

44th

POSITION RNK

5th

The secondary needs work, and Patrick Mahomes could use another weapon (why not?), but Wyatt is exactly the kind of pass-rushing interior man they’re looking to add alongside Chris Jones.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

50th

POSITION RNK

11th

Guard is a more pressing need than tackle, but that’s beside the point: the trenches are the top priority, for Joe Burrow’s sake. Penning has adequate size and strength to work his way into the lineup.

Cincinnati

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

55th

POSITION RNK

5th

The Lions could address plenty of other spots, but getting a fifth-year option for a QB is important. Ridder may not be an eye-popping prospect, but he has a nice total package of athleticism, leadership and improving passing vision. Detroit gives Jared Goff some real competition.





