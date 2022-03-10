2022 NFL mock draft: Titans trade up for quarterback, four different passers go in the first round

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd Protecting Trevor Lawrence is paramount, but the Jaguars have oodles of cap space to invest in a proven tackle. Hutchinson gives them a bona fide star on the other side of the trenches.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Dan Campbell needs as many playmakers as he can get, and Hamilton gives him a do-it-all future captain for a needy defense.

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd With or without Laremy Tunsil, you can’t go wrong investing at tackle. Nick Caserio banks on the Alabama reputation and sits tight at QB for now.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st A corner would be nice, as would an offensive lineman. But they still need more juice off the edge, and Thibodeaux brings requisite size and skill (and then some).

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

4th The new regime needs to shore up the trenches before reevaluating QB, and Ekwonu might be the nastiest OL prospect in the class. He gives the G-Men an instant starter either inside or outside.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd Surprise! They need a QB in the worst way, but only Malik Willis’ upside seems to justify a pick here. Instead, GM Scott Fitterer addresses a porous line, with the hope of pulling off a blockbuster veteran trade or Day Two gamble to help under center.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 219 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd With the Falcons lurking as a potential dark-horse QB contender, the Broncos make up for missing on Aaron Rodgers by moving up to get the most gifted arm in the class.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Atlanta could go any number of directions here, but it still needs answers at corner, and Gardner offers both lock-down skills and confidence.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Collecting extra ammunition on the move down from No. 7, the Giants add a defensive centerpiece with their second pick of the first round, giving new coordinator Wink Martindale a prime candidate to wear the headset.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st With pass rusher addressed earlier in the round, GM Joe Douglas gets Zach Wilson much-needed pass-catching help — a ready-made WR1 who can work opposite Corey Davis.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 217 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

3rd Even after dipping into the veteran market in free agency, Ron Rivera stops Pickett’s “slide” to secure a long-term prospect under center, with the hope the rookie proves ready enough to start in Week 1.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st A perfect match for Minnesota’s mostly barren cornerback room, Stingley Jr. gives new coordinator Ed Donatell a confident No. 1 on the outside.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

3rd A defensive lineman almost makes more sense here, but Burks is such an attractive big-bodied option out wide, and the Browns really need weapons to make a definitive decision on QB Baker Mayfield’s future.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st With or without Calais Campbell, they need more help in the front seven, and Walker has the flexibility to move around their defense.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

5th GM Howie Roseman loves him some edge rushers, and Johnson is the complete package. He gives the Eagles an immediate Derek Barnett replacement.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th The Eagles have been burned by early-round Washington corners before, but McDuffie’s toughness is worth the bet, especially with only Darius Slay proven in their secondary.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs With Mike Williams likely back out wide, the Chargers acknowledge their biggest issue — run defense — and insert the massive Davis into the heart of their D-line.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th QB is a huge issue, but they are in dire need of wideouts, too. London should make for an easy target no matter who’s under center, offering top-notch jump-ball ability.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 212 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st Ryan Tannehill is in Tennessee, but the Titans may very well have hit their ceiling with him under center. They take a page out of the Chiefs’ playbook, moving up ahead of the Steelers for a potential long-term starter with a veteran already in place. Corral’s mobility adds upside to their run-heavy attack.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Leap-frogged by the Titans, the Steelers postpone their QB addition until Day Two, instead making a wise investment up front, where Linderbaum can step in and start at multiple spots.

Washington • Soph • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

51st POSITION RNK

8th New England bucks against some experts’ draft boards to add ball skills and natural physicality to its cornerback room.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

5th The Raiders love speed, and they lacked it after losing Henry Ruggs. Olave brings instant explosiveness to Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

6th Can you really trust J.J. Watt to fill the pass-rushing void with Chandler Jones no sure bet to stick? Ojabo’s upside is the real draw here.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

5th Pass rusher would be a wise investment here, especially considering their tight financial situation, but maintaining a playoff-caliber O-line for Dak Prescott is just as key. Green gives them a short- and long-term option on the interior.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

3rd Talk about a dream come true for Buffalo, which could use a well-rounded edge presence for Sean McDermott’s title-contending defense.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

2nd Three straight defensive picks for the Eagles? Sure, considering WR can also be addressed in free agency. Hill’s versatility is key for a secondary that doesn’t have any obvious answers on the back end.

Tulsa • Soph • 6’6″ / 332 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

120th POSITION RNK

26th With Ali Marpet retiring and other tough free agency decisions up front, Smith gives Tampa Bay a much-needed big man for the trenches. Guard feels like a natural starting point for his massive size.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd With Aaron Rodgers likely back, the Packers go all in on supporting No. 12, betting that Williams will get healthy enough to suit up early in 2022, giving the offense another big-play threat on the outside.

Boston College • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

7th Miami needs O-line help more than anything, especially with new coach Mike McDaniel all about the run game. Johnson is a plug-and-play guard.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

44th POSITION RNK

5th The secondary needs work, and Patrick Mahomes could use another weapon (why not?), but Wyatt is exactly the kind of pass-rushing interior man they’re looking to add alongside Chris Jones.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th Guard is a more pressing need than tackle, but that’s beside the point: the trenches are the top priority, for Joe Burrow’s sake. Penning has adequate size and strength to work his way into the lineup.