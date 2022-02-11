2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up, select QB to learn behind Kirk Cousins; two other QBs also go in top 11

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd I don’t think any of the offensive tackles are the best player available in this draft, but it makes more sense for Jacksonville to go after somebody to protect Trevor Lawrence. Personally, I like N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu the best among the tackles, but I understand why any team would fall in love with Neal. He’s already far along in his development and should continue to improve.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

2nd There’s plenty of debate between Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux as the top edge-rusher in this class. I lean toward Thibodeaux, but Hutchinson offers plenty to like. He’s productive and improved throughout his career. Also, the fact he played nearby at Michigan could make him slightly more appealing to the Lions.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Thibodeaux is my top player in this draft. It’s not just his athleticism and production, but his versatility. He can get after the QB, but he can also kick inside to the interior, disrupt from there, and drop back into coverage. If he hadn’t been dealing with injuries this season, I don’t think there’d be any question about who the top player in this class is.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st It’s a pick that makes too much sense for it not to happen. I know teams are hesitant to take safeties early in the draft — and the Jets might have PTSD from Jamal Adams — but the Jets need a safety, and Hamilton fits so much of what they need. Also, to be clear, Hamilton isn’t Jamal Adams. Adams was a thumper. Hamilton is a Swiss Army knife who can ballhawk while back in coverage just as effectively as he can play closer to the line of scrimmage.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th I love Ikem Ekwonu more than any other tackle in this class because he’s not just talented with room to grow, but he plays with a mean demeanor. There’s an edge to his game that is essential when you’re asking a player to go against an elite edge rusher every week. Daniel Jones might not be the long-term answer in New York, but whomever it is, they’ll be better off having Ekwonu protecting them for the next decade.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd Matt Rhule is on the hot seat and needs to upgrade his QB situation. I have Pickett as my No. 1 QB in this class, and he’s the most pro-ready, which makes him a logical fit with the Panthers, who need somebody to step in right away. Pickett isn’t spectacular at anything, but he’s got a good arm, plenty of athleticism, good pocket awareness, and he’s accurate. Honestly, he’s like a generic brand Joe Burrow.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st The depth in the Ohio State receiving corps the last few years is incredible because Wilson could be the first WR taken in this draft, and I’m not sure he was the best receiver on his team last season. He would be the best receiver on the Giants, though. Adding Ekwonu and Wilson to the offense would be an excellent start for Brian Daboll’s tenure in New York and help Daniel Jones tremendously.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd The Vikings trade up with the Falcons to snag a QB. Malik Willis is the lottery ticket of this class. There’s franchise QB upside to him, but there’s also a high bust factor. Ideally, Willis could use some time to learn before being thrown into the fire, which is what makes Minnesota a good landing spot. Willis sits while Cousins finishes out his deal.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

5th In this dimension, the Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to Denver and received the Broncos’ first-round pick as part of the compensation. If the Packers trade Rodgers, you’d imagine Davante Adams won’t stick around, so Green Bay looks to speed along Jordan Love’s development with a new top target in USC’s Drake London.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

5th Within a span of 10 picks, the Jets have seriously upgraded their secondary by adding Kyle Hamilton and Ahmad Gardner. Gardner isn’t their biggest need in this spot, but this is tremendous value for a player who fits the profile of what Robert Saleh likes in his corners. He’s excellent in coverage and is not afraid to stick his face in the fan, either.

Cincinnati • Sr • 6’4″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

51st POSITION RNK

5th I’d bet there were some swear words said in the Commanders War Room when the Vikings moved up to get Malik Willis, but it doesn’t change the fact Washington needs a QB. If not addressed through trade or free agency, Ridder makes sense. He has the arm strength and mobility you want but needs to work on his decision-making and make quicker progressions.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st Stingley can be a confusing player. He’s got everything you want from a prospect as far as his size, skill and athleticism, but he can be inconsistent. Considering the mess that the 2021 season was at LSU, I’m not sure it’s his fault. He could prove to be the best corner in this draft, and this is excellent value for the Falcons after trading down.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd The Browns had hoped Jadeveon Clowney would prove to be the edge-rushing partner Myles Garrett needed, and they could afford to upgrade. Karlaftis is quick and powerful, which helps him overcome shorter arms than you’d like. Also, like Clowney, he’s stout against the run.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

3rd This is a deep class at tackle, leading to a few too many people sleeping on Charles Cross. He’s got the size, athleticism and demeanor that makes me believe he can be an above-average starting LT at the NFL level for a while. To get a player like that at 14 would be a steal for the Ravens or anybody.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st It’d be against type for the Eagles to draft a linebacker in the first round, but they have three picks, so maybe they’ll break from the script. Plus, you know, they could use an upgrade at linebacker! Nakobe Dean is almost a carbon copy of former Georgia linebacker and current Chicago Bear Roquan Smith. He’s a terrific combination of athleticism and intelligence. When you combine his instincts and speed, he gets to where the ball is going before the ball knows where it’s going.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Jameson Williams is a home run hitter the Eagles can use on offense. Pairing him with DeVonta Smith gives Jalen Hurts a couple of very dangerous weapons to take advantage of, as both know how to take advantage of space, and Williams has the speed to run away from most defenders.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs I’ve seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I’m constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He’s not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

1st Call me crazy, but I don’t think Taysom Hill is the long-term answer at QB for New Orleans. Matt Corral might be. He’s undersized, but that’s nothing new for the Saints, as they just spent a decade watching an undersized Drew Brees tear the league apart. The biggest concern with Corral isn’t his size as much as the fact he’s under the impression he’s 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. I love the tenacity and his fearlessness, but I worry about how he’ll hold up at the NFL level. Still, he’s an exciting prospect if you can teach him how to slide.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

6th Johnson found himself buried on the depth chart at Georgia and transferred to Florida State. If you’ve seen the Georgia defense, that’s not a red flag. Once he arrived in Tallahassee, Johnson showed why he was such a highly rated recruit out of high school. His bull rush is powerful, but he needs work on some additional pass-rush moves. Given the energy he shows on the field, you can safely assume he won’t be afraid to put the work in to add them.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The Steelers top need is QB, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them take one here, but with the QBs that have gone off the board, they opt to address the interior of their offensive line instead. Linderbaum is a top-10 talent, but centers don’t usually go that high in the first round, and that’s good news for the Steelers.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

2nd Utah is always one of my favorite college defenses to watch, and Devin Lloyd has been a big reason why the last few years. He spent time on the edge and inside while with the Utes and has the size and speed to be used in a lot of different ways. I don’t want to hit him with a Micah Parsons comp because people will take it the wrong way, but there are many similarities.

Penn State • Sr • 5’11” / 184 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

34th POSITION RNK

6th The Raiders need a deep threat now that Henry Ruggs is gone, and Dotson can fill that role while also being able to run all the other routes, too! He’s not the biggest receiver, but Dotson was productive at Penn State despite spending his career there with an average QB and while being the team’s clear No. 1 option the entire time.

Florida • Jr • 6’2″ / 196 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

8th The Cardinals can use an infusion of talent in the secondary, and Elam makes sense. He’s capable of playing both man and zone equally well and has a good nose for the ball. He also has the speed to help overcome mistakes, and while he’s not a great tackler, it’s not because he’s afraid to try.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 325 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

5th Green played at four different spots on the Texas A&M offensive line during his career, so you know he’s versatile. He could stick at right tackle in the NFL, but I think he’s better suited on the interior. Dallas could probably use him at both spots, so it might as well draft him and figure it out from there.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

2nd Booth doesn’t have the ceiling that the other corner prospects in this class have, but he’s got a high floor. He makes a lot of sense from a fit and skill standpoint for a Buffalo defense that could use some reinforcements in its secondary.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

3rd Burks is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. You know that teams will all be looking for “the next Deebo Samuel,” and Burks is the guy most likely to get that comp. I’m not sure it’s accurate, but it’s understandable. He’s big, much quicker than you think he’d be when you look at him, and is excellent after the catch. He can run away from people and run over people. In other words, he’s a Titan.

Texas A&M • Jr • 6’4″ / 290 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

4th Light a candle for the interior offensive linemen who will have to face DeMarvin Leal for the next decade. Texas A&M moved him around the line a bit, but he’s best suited for the interior where he can stop the run and also use a quick first step to get after the passer and help collapse the pocket.

Penn State • Sr • 6’3″ / 256 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

43rd POSITION RNK

7th Ebiketie transferred to Penn State from Temple, and upon seeing him for the first time, I wondered how he ended up at Temple in the first place. He’s got good size, the ideal length, and he never takes a snap off. It’s full-send every time. That said, he needs some refining in his repertoire, but he has the potential to be a perennial All-Pro.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

38th POSITION RNK

5th There’s a lot to like about Ojabo from a size and athleticism standpoint, but I have some concerns. Playing on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo saw a lot of one-on-one battles, and he took advantage. Will he have the same production against NFL tackles? Also, like Ebiketie, he has a go-to move with his rip but does not yet have the complete arsenal of pass-rush moves.

Michigan • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs If you’re wondering how Michigan reached the College Football Playoff, three of its defenders going in the first-round is why. And as good as Hutchinson and Ojabo are, Daxton Hill was my favorite player to watch on the Michigan defense. He can do so many different things and line up in different places and perform well in all of them. While they’re not the same player, he shares a lot of the same traits as current Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

75th POSITION RNK

14th OK, it’s time to protect Joe Burrow. You’ve given him all the weapons he needs, now let’s try to keep him upright. I haven’t seen a lot of Penning, but a lot of people I’ve talked to say he’s going to work his way into the first round, which says a lot considering the depth of the position available in this draft.