2022 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders get their quarterback of the future, Eagles get a steal at 15

February 2, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Alabama

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 350 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville

PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Jaguars top priority needs to be protecting Trevor Lawrence and Neal has the physical makeup of a top pick.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Lions only had 30 sacks in 2020. They need to get better on the edge. Hutchinson has NFL size, a polished game and got better every season at Michigan.

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 258 lbs

Projected Team

Houston

PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

The Texans could go in any direction. Thibodeaux is a little raw but the tools are All-Pro caliber. Nick Caserio was in New England when they had big-time first-round pass rushers like Richard Seymour and Chandler Jones.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

The Jets secondary was really bad in 2021. And safety is a massive need with franchise-tagged player Marcus Maye coming off an Achilles tear. I wouldn’t call him the next Derwin James, but he’s that type of do-everything safety.

NC State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 320 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Giants have to get better in the trenches for Daniel Jones. Ekwonu can play tackle or guard due to his size, athleticism, and power.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina

PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

1st

Pickett was once committed to Temple when Matt Rhule was there, and the Panthers have been aggressive trying to find a quarterback.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants

PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Stingley can learn from James Bradberry for a season before the veteran is a free agent. He has All-Pro abilities on the outside. GM Joe Schoen was in Buffalo with Tre’Davious White.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 192 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta

PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

1st

Is Calvin Ridley going to get traded this offseason? Russell Gage, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Olamide Zaccheaus are all free agents. If the Falcons are going to run it back with Matt Ryan one more season, get him another weapon.

Purdue

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 275 lbs

Projected Team

Denver

PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

3rd

This is probably a trade for Aaron Rodgers. But I wanted to give Broncos fans a feel for who they could pick if they don’t swing that trade. Karlaftis is an NFL-ready defensive end.

Mississippi State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets

PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

4th

Cross would provide Zach Wilson more protection on the edge of the offensive line. He’s a smooth athlete who was awesome in the SEC in 2021.

Liberty

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Washington

PROSPECT RNK

20th

POSITION RNK

3rd

He’s not as big as Cam Newton, but there are Newton qualities to Willis’ game, which Ron Rivera will gravitate towards.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota

PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Booth is a twitchy former big-time recruit who’s made some ridiculous interceptions at Clemson. The Vikings have to get better their CB room.

Arkansas

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland

PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Cleveland has to get a YAC type at receiver. Burks has some A.J. Brown to his game. He’s big, deceptively fast, and a real challenge to bring to the turf.

Cincinnati

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore

PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Gardner is the perfect press man corner to play in the Ravens defense.

Iowa

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 290 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

1st

Linderbaum being available is ideal for the Eagles given that Jason Kelce’s contract is up and that he’s into his mid 30s now.

Michigan

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 250 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Ojabo might go higher than this because of his athleticism. But the Eagles have to address the edge spot. Derek Barnett is a free agent. Brandon Graham is into his thirties. So is Ryan Kerrigan.

Florida

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 196 lbs

The Chargers didn’t have a terrible pass defense in 2021, but the secondary is a bit bare, especially considering Chris Harris is a free agent. Let’s get the big, overpowering Elam to pair with smaller but super-quick Asante Samuel.

Ole Miss

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans

PROSPECT RNK

20th

POSITION RNK

3rd

This could be a veteran quarterback, but the Saints have to address the quarterback spot regardless of who their new head coach is. Corral has the athleticism, and arm talent to be a franchise passer.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia

PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

1st

Dean was built for the NFL today. Sudden, fluid in coverage and plays bigger than his size against the run. The Eagles have to add to their linebacker room.

Cincinnati

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh

PROSPECT RNK

94th

POSITION RNK

6th

Hear me out on this one. The Steelers just had a mobile quarterback who was a successful, multiple year starter from outside the Power 5 conferences. He doesn’t need to start immediately but there’s upside with him.

Utah

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

New England

PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Lloyd is a missile to the football and excels as a blitzer. The Patriots linebacker group has gotten old. He had 22 tackles for loss and 4 INTs in 2021.

Washington

• Soph

• 5’11”

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas

PROSPECT RNK

29th

POSITION RNK

7th

McDuffie is a smooth outside cornerback with the quicks to play inside if need be. The Raiders have to get stingier in their secondary.

Ohio State

• Sr

• 6’1″

/ 188 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

4th

Olave is a very polished route runner and he tracks the ball outstandingly. The Cardinals have to add more receiving pieces to their offense, especially if Christian Kirk leaves in free agency.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 189 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas

PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Two years ago, the Cowboys jumped at the opportunity to stop CeeDee Lamb’s fall. They roll the dice here on the injured Williams, who looked like a top 20 selection before his ACL tear. He’ll instantly replace Michael Gallup.

USC

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo

PROSPECT RNK

27th

POSITION RNK

6th

The Bills have their top two receivers locked in for 2022. Even if Cole Beasley returns, it’d be smart for Buffalo to add more youth to the receiver room, and London is sneaky athletic at his size.

Central Michigan

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee

PROSPECT RNK

31st

POSITION RNK

6th

Raimann is a former tight end who should rise boards after the Senior Bowl week. He’s long and athletic and his film at Central Michigan was clean in 2021. The Titans have to get sturdier up front for Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

Texas A&M

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 325 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay

PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

5th

Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are free agents. The Bucs should rebuild the interior of their offensive front. Green is probably the best guard in this class.

Penn State

• Sr

• 5’11”

/ 184 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay

PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

6th

Regardless of who’s playing quarterback in Green Bay next year, the Packers have to get a dynamic complement to Davante Adams. That can be Dotson.

Northern Iowa

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 321 lbs

Projected Team

Miami

PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

4th

Penning is tall, well-built blocker with a NFL-ready frame. The Dolphins have invested a lot up front recently, but that has to continue.

Florida State

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City

PROSPECT RNK

64th

POSITION RNK

9th

Kansas City needs more youth and talent at the edge-rusher position. Johnson is a long, powerful rusher who had a huge 2021 with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 315 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati

PROSPECT RNK

61st

POSITION RNK

5th

Wyatt has elite burst off the line and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill are set to hit free agency inside for the Bengals.

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit

PROSPECT RNK

96th

POSITION RNK

5th

This could be a quarterback. Maybe Sam Howell. But for this mock, the Lions address their giant need at safety with Cine, one of the most complete defensive backs in this class. He’s a big hitter who also makes routine plays in coverage.





