2022 NFL Mock Draft: What Seahawks, Commanders do in wake of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz trades

There was some motion within the 2022 NFL Draft this week, and that results in some contemporary situations in first-round projections. Whereas two groups seemingly took themselves out of the quarterback market, two new groups probably entered the dialog. We discover what Washington might do at No. 11 general in wake of trading for Carson Wentz and what Seattle may attempt to accomplish with the No. 9 general choice after sending Russell Wilson to Denver. Jacksonville makes No. 1 general choice for first time since franchise tagging Cam Robinson.

With out additional ado, let’s kick this factor off!

