2022 NFL Mock Draft: What Seahawks, Commanders do in wake of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz trades

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Crew

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Regardless of Jacksonville’s choice to franchise tag Cam Robinson, I don’t essentially assume it means it isn’t taking an offensive lineman. The franchise tag offers the Jaguars flexibility to make different strikes with out exposing Trevor Lawrence. I can be monitoring their actions in free company very intently.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Crew

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

2nd Till I transfer off an offensive deal with with the No. 1 general choice, Hutchinson goes to be the selection at No. 2 general. He’s a robust participant who suits into the tradition Dan Campbell is making an attempt to domesticate within the Motor Metropolis. Hutchinson jerseys are going to be flying off the cabinets in Detroit.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Crew

Houston PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th If Houston is dedicated to buying and selling Laremy Tunsil, then it wants to exchange that lack of expertise whether it is to provide Davis Mills a good analysis. Ekwonu helps bridge the hole from the lack of Tunsil. If the Texans hold Tunsil, then it opens the door for different positions like edge rusher and cornerback.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Crew

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st The discuss of Thibodeaux falling has gotten overblown. He’s too gifted to fall outdoors of the highest 10 for the explanations being thrown round. New York can be clever to take him figuring out it has veterans like Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams in that locker room.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Crew

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

2nd When Gardner ran the 40-yard sprint on the NFL Scouting Mix, his time got here in unofficially and it was a very good time. When it was corrected to 4.41 seconds, it caught your consideration. Here’s a man protection cornerback who has size and performs with physicality that now has licensed velocity vertically. At that velocity, he’s in the identical testing bucket as gamers like Desean Jackson, Emmanuel Sanders and Tyler Lockett.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Crew

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

third What’s Carolina going to do at quarterback? If it desires a quarterback who can are available in and contribute instantly, then it’s in all probability perusing the veteran market. If the Panthers are searching for extra long-term stability on the place, then the draft might be the way in which to go. On this state of affairs, they land a veteran quarterback who doesn’t value greater than a Day 2 choose and draft one of the best among the many perceived high group of offensive linemen.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Crew

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Definitely one of many largest risers in Indianapolis, Walker leaps off the board to the Giants. When speaking about his athletic testing efficiency, he’s up there with the Myles Garretts of the world. Nonetheless, he’s far much less polished as a move rusher than Garrett was popping out. Georgia merely didn’t ask him to work vertically usually. Walker’s trajectory might be extra much like Rashan Gary, who was drafted No. 12 general in 2019 however has emerged as a key contributor for that Inexperienced Bay protection.

Liberty • Jr • 6’1″ / 219 lbs Projected Crew

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

2nd There may be some dialogue that Matt Ryan might not be again within the fold, which is troublesome to imagine contemplating the financials. We have now seen some exorbitant cap expenses traded, however Ryan is a completely totally different ball sport. Whether or not Ryan is on the roster or not, it is smart for Atlanta to draft a quarterback. Within the occasion that the veteran is on the roster, there isn’t any higher mentor for a younger quarterback.

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 212 lbs Projected Crew

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

1st Seattle walked into the Tuesday assembly for Quarterbacks Nameless and launched themselves as the brand new group available in the market. With Russell Wilson now not within the image, there are two choices: 1) begin Drew Lock/Geno Smith in 2022 and try to get a quarterback subsequent yr, or 2) take a quarterback this yr and journey out the storm. On this state of affairs, the Seahawks journey out the storm with Corral.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Crew

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Normal supervisor Joe Douglas is a decision-maker who has made nice selections since arriving within the Large Apple. I perceive the franchise traded Jamal Adams, however Hamilton is arguably one of the best prospect within the class and continues to be accessible for the Jets’ second first-round choose. Derek Stingley Jr. could be very engaging, however Hamilton looks as if a safer wager.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Crew

Washington PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

third Carson Wentz has arrived within the nation’s capital, and which means Washington must have a robust run sport. Sadly, I like Antonio Gibson, so the one method to try this can be to improve the inside offensive line (who is aware of if Brandon Scherff is returning), and it’s too early for that dialogue. As a substitute, the Commanders add an enormous physique at extensive receiver who can go up and win a few of these “better of luck in your future endeavors” passes.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Crew

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

1st It’s the query as previous as time with Minnesota, which comes first: the cornerback or the sting rusher? Followers may make a case for Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II right here, however Stingley is a greater general expertise when acting at his peak. The Vikings have had higher luck with edge rushers than cornerbacks, so possibly they’re gun shy to return to the latter nicely.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs Projected Crew

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

1st Cleveland is on the border of getting nice worth and discovering zero choices on the desk. The Browns are one of many groups who may gain advantage essentially the most from some quarterback motion within the high 10. The Browns have accomplished an awesome job of benefiting from the board in recent times. If a type of blue-chip skills at extensive receiver or edge rusher falls to them, that’s the superb state of affairs.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Crew

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd Davis delivered one of many mix performances to recollect in Indianapolis final week. Groups who don’t envision him being a three-down participant will nonetheless have a troublesome time justifying the usage of a high 15 choose, however Baltimore is among the groups that also values a heavier inside defensive lineman. The Ravens get youthful and cheaper with the addition of the Bulldog.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Crew

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

4th I’m doubting that Johnson continues to be on the board at this level within the precise draft, nevertheless it labored out at present for the Eagles. Philadelphia will get a core piece to its defensive entrance for the following decade and nonetheless has two picks within the first-round to make an enormous splash. Johnson, a Georgia switch, is the third former Bulldog defensive lineman taken within the first spherical. Spoiler: he won’t be the final.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Crew

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

1st Lloyd didn’t check as nicely within the 40-yard sprint as one would really like, however the tape doesn’t present a participant with restricted vary. He could fall just a little additional than anticipated, however this can be a participant who groups are going to be snug taking within the first spherical. The Eagles have a necessity on the place as they proceed renovating that entrance seven.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Wyatt is a bit older than the common prospect anticipated to be taken within the first spherical, and that would lead some groups to shrink back. Los Angeles understands the kind of expertise that he’s and is keen to take an opportunity on his shorter-term potential due to the group’s want for inside move rush and run protection.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 217 lbs Projected Crew

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

third To me, Pickett seems just like the quarterback prospect most able to compete proper now. There are going to be groups that take situation together with his below-average hand dimension, however the Saints play in a dome in opposition to predominantly southern groups. If there was a great state of affairs for him, New Orleans could also be that group.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Crew

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

4th Philadelphia caps its defensive overhaul with the addition of McDuffie. The Eagles full the night time with Jermaine Johnson II, Devin Lloyd and now McDuffie. These decisions usually are not going to reply the questions in regards to the offense as a complete, however it can go a great distance in direction of making certain stability on the defensive aspect of the ball.

Cincinnati • Sr • 6’3″ / 211 lbs Projected Crew

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

76th POSITION RNK

fifth If Pittsburgh was drawn to Malik Willis, who was taken a lot earlier, then it stands to motive that it might be searching for a quarterback with a extra correct profile. Ridder had some accuracy points that I used to be down on, however some imagine that’s a straightforward repair by drilling in footwork mechanics. If that’s the case, then I can perceive why a group can be drawn to the Bearcat.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Crew

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

2nd Cincinnati as soon as took Billy Value within the first spherical, and that exact gamble didn’t repay. Nonetheless, Linderbaum is the next high quality expertise than Value was popping out. He’s a monster in house. The Bengals get a bit aggressive to make sure they get one of many high offensive linemen accessible within the class. I may additionally perceive concentrating on Trevor Penning on this occasion, however the chatter popping out of Cincinnati is a bigger deal with the inside offensive line. New England receives No. 31 general, No. 63 general and No. 95 general. Cincinnati will get this selection in addition to No. 85 general.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Crew

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Williams would have been in rivalry to be the primary extensive receiver taken had it not been for his ACL harm. With velocity to burn, the Alabama product provides an explosive component to Las Vegas’ offense, permitting Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to work the brief to intermediate.

Florida • Jr • 6’2″ / 196 lbs Projected Crew

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

sixth Arizona addresses a necessity at cornerback with the number of Elam. Typically neglected when discussing the highest choices on the place, Elam is a much bigger cornerback with good manufacturing during the last three years. He has averaged two interceptions per season, with half of these coming in opposition to SEC competitors.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Crew

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

third I like Karlaftis’ sport lots, however his journey to Indianapolis was a blended bag. He had shorter arms than you want and declined to run a 3-cone drill, which measures the agility and alter of path that so many desperately needed to see from him. There may be discuss that Randy Gregory or Demarcus Lawrence might be out in Dallas, so Karlaftis is a straightforward addition.

Penn State • Sr • 5’11” / 184 lbs Projected Crew

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

sixth With Emmanuel Sanders gone and Cole Beasley being granted permission to hunt a commerce, Buffalo has a necessity for that velocity component within the move sport. Penn State’s Dotson has good dimension for the position and has proven versatility to work all three ranges of the sphere. Preserve the cabinet stocked for Josh Allen.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Crew

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

fifth Whether or not this yr or subsequent, Tennessee goes to maneuver on from Julio Jones sooner reasonably than later. If that occurs this offseason, then the Titans would have already got his substitute. If he returns, then the group has insurance coverage on the place and a prospect who can take over as soon as Jones is gone. Increasingly groups are subscribing to the concept that you want three extensive receivers or extra in at present’s NFL.

Boston Faculty • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Crew

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

eighth Tampa Bay is able the place they might lose Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet in the identical offseason. Zero groups are capable of maintain that quantity of loss to the inside offensive line, particularly contemplating the lack of Tom Brady. Brady makes the lifetime of an offensive lineman a lot simpler as a result of they know the place he’s going to be within the pocket always. Kyle Trask goes to want that safety bolstered in the event that they anticipate him to carry out nicely and play with confidence.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Crew

Inexperienced Bay PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

sixth There has already been dialogue that Inexperienced Bay is transferring on from Za’Darius Smith. It may additionally transfer on from Preston Smith figuring out that it’s a deep yr for the sting rusher place. The cumulative wage cap financial savings of each Smiths is near $28 million whereas embracing a brand new period with Rashan Gary and Ojabo.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Crew

Miami PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

ninth I don’t anticipate Penning to be accessible at this stage of the primary spherical within the precise draft. Nonetheless, when working by means of picks, you notice some outcomes are just a little extra reasonable than it appears. It’s much like NFL energy rankings: you may argue 15 totally different groups as being worthy of the highest 10, nevertheless it doesn’t change the truth that there are solely 10 picks.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Crew

Kansas Metropolis PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th Burks is an attention-grabbing case. He didn’t check nicely in vertical velocity, explosion or change of path. We will speak about operating the gauntlet and different on-field drills, however these uncooked athletic testing outcomes are going to be a bit regarding for groups. Do I believe his expertise is any totally different at present than it was two weeks in the past? No, however when everyone seems to be speaking in regards to the extensive receiver group being clustered, groups will depend on testing outcomes to interrupt ties. It may end in Burks going later than what many initially anticipated, and Kansas Metropolis is just not asking too many questions.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Crew

New England PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

2nd After buying and selling again with Cincinnati, New England picks up a hard-nose linebacker who performs the sport quick, however good. His dimension could also be under common, however he scored very excessive on the “intangibles that Invoice Belichick likes in a linebacker” check. At 31 years previous, Dont’a Hightower is getting into free company coming off a yr by which he didn’t carry out the way in which Foxboro is accustomed to him performing.