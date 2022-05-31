2022 NFL Rookie Awards from Bleacher Report Staff | Bleacher Report

1 of 11

Jeffrey McWhorter/Related Press

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons (2 votes)

In a little bit of a shock, Ridder edged Kenny Pickett for essentially the most passing yards among the many rookies. Moton and Davenport voted for the previous, whereas Sobleski picked the latter.

Davenport defined why he selected Ridder over Pickett.

“At first look, Pickett seems like a simple choose right here,” he stated. “In spite of everything, he is the one quarterback that was drafted within the first spherical. However Pickett wasn’t my No. 1 QB or the No. 1 QB, per Bleacher Report’s scouting division. Ridder was.

“The Falcons bought ridiculous worth in Spherical Three with Ridder. Identical to Russell Wilson, who beat out Matt ‘Clipboard King’ Flynn in 2012, Ridder is a third-round QB who’s going to beat out Marcus Mariota in Atlanta. In three years, the largest takeaway at quarterback from this class might be ‘why wasn’t Ridder the primary quarterback drafted?'”

Whereas Falcons head coach Arthur Smith plans at hand the offense over to Mariota, he did not definitively name him the opening-week starter.

“As with all place, one of the best man goes to play,” Smith stated by way of The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “With Marcus being the veteran, that is the best way it’s going to go for now.”

When Smith took over because the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2019, the workforce benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill. If Mariota struggles once more, Smith may demote the veteran signal-caller for Ridder, who’s additionally cell (he had 2,180 dashing yards and 28 touchdowns in school) and simply led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the School Soccer Playoff.

During the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota threw solely 30 passes within the common season and handled accidents. Given the veteran quarterback’s rust and sturdiness points, we may see Ridder prior to later.

Others Receiving Votes: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote)