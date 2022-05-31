2022 NFL Rookie Awards from Bleacher Report Staff | Bleacher Report

zero of 11
Now that the 2022 NFL draft is within the books, the most recent class of rookies will quickly get to work.
Over the previous few days, our NFL consultants—Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski—have sized up every workforce’s incoming group of rookies. Right here, they’re going to make their early picks for awards favorites and statistical leaders.
With just one quarterback chosen inside the first two rounds, you may see a wide range of nominees for Offensive Rookie of the 12 months. Who’s in one of the best scenario to guide the rookies in dashing? Which prime prospect will appear like a flop in 2022?
Let’s go to the choices and commentary from our voters.
Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons (2 votes)
In a little bit of a shock, Ridder edged Kenny Pickett for essentially the most passing yards among the many rookies. Moton and Davenport voted for the previous, whereas Sobleski picked the latter.
Davenport defined why he selected Ridder over Pickett.
“At first look, Pickett seems like a simple choose right here,” he stated. “In spite of everything, he is the one quarterback that was drafted within the first spherical. However Pickett wasn’t my No. 1 QB or the No. 1 QB, per Bleacher Report’s scouting division. Ridder was.
“The Falcons bought ridiculous worth in Spherical Three with Ridder. Identical to Russell Wilson, who beat out Matt ‘Clipboard King’ Flynn in 2012, Ridder is a third-round QB who’s going to beat out Marcus Mariota in Atlanta. In three years, the largest takeaway at quarterback from this class might be ‘why wasn’t Ridder the primary quarterback drafted?'”
Whereas Falcons head coach Arthur Smith plans at hand the offense over to Mariota, he did not definitively name him the opening-week starter.
“As with all place, one of the best man goes to play,” Smith stated by way of The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “With Marcus being the veteran, that is the best way it’s going to go for now.”
When Smith took over because the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2019, the workforce benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill. If Mariota struggles once more, Smith may demote the veteran signal-caller for Ridder, who’s additionally cell (he had 2,180 dashing yards and 28 touchdowns in school) and simply led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the School Soccer Playoff.
During the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota threw solely 30 passes within the common season and handled accidents. Given the veteran quarterback’s rust and sturdiness points, we may see Ridder prior to later.
Others Receiving Votes: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote)
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (2 votes)
This yr’s rookie operating again class would not characteristic a real star, which makes it troublesome to foretell the dashing chief for the time being. Davenport and Moton selected Pierce, whereas Sobleski forged his poll for Kenneth Walker III.
Walker may tackle a heavy workload given Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll’s tendency to lean on the bottom assault. Carroll stays unsure concerning the standing of veteran operating again Chris Carson, who’s recovering from a December neck surgical procedure, per Gregg Bell of The Information Tribune.
“We can’t know for a while right here (with Carson), and we will not predict it but,” Carroll stated. “So there’s a little little bit of uncertainty that we’re ready on.”
Seattle re-signed fellow tailback Rashaad Penny this offseason, however he additionally has a prolonged damage historical past, having performed in solely 37 out of 65 video games by means of his 4 NFL seasons. Walker would be the Seahawks’ most dependable operating again when it comes to full-season availability.
With that stated, Pierce faces little competitors for the lead position in Houston. He’ll battle Rex Burkhead, who led the Texans in dashing with 427 yards final yr and turns 32 years outdated in July, together with Marlon Mack.
Mack led the Indianapolis Colts backfield in 2018 and 2019, however he tore his Achilles early within the 2020 season after which backed up final season’s dashing champion, Jonathan Taylor. The 26-year-old ball-carrier has logged solely 32 carries for 127 yards over the previous two seasons.
Pierce by no means had greater than 106 carries in any of his 4 seasons at Florida, however he may see an expanded position with the Texans.
Others Receiving Votes: Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (1 vote)
Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts (1 vote every)
Our consultants could not come to a consensus right here, though all of them made cheap picks.
Sobleski went with Pierce, a 6’3″, 211-pounder who’s able to beating defensive backs downfield along with his 4.41-second 40-yard sprint velocity. If new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan develops a stronger rapport with him than Michael Pittman Jr. early in coaching camp, the rookie may put up large receiving numbers.
Davenport made a wise name with Burks. The Titans acquired Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, however they launched Julio Jones and dealt A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster draft-day deal.
With out Brown, who led the Titans in targets for every of the previous three seasons, and Woods on the mend from a torn ACL, Burks ought to see loads of appears to be like within the passing recreation.
Moton leaned on pertinent evaluation from The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell for his choose, Olave.
“The Saints are going to anticipate Olave to play early and sometimes,” Terrell wrote. “They really feel like they’re a workforce that may contend for the playoffs once more this yr if they will keep wholesome, and the extensive receiver cabinet was naked sufficient that he can get his share of catches straight away.”
Although Michael Thomas (ankle surgical procedure) may rejoin the workforce after he missed all the 2021 season, the two-time All-Professional would not have a powerful rapport with quarterback Jameis Winston, who claimed the beginning job final yr.
Even when Winston and Thomas click on, the big-armed signal-caller proved he can air it out when he threw for a league-high 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions throughout his remaining season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. Though the Saints have been starved for pass-catchers final season, they could have two 1,100-plus-yard receivers this yr, very similar to the 2019 Buccaneers.
Troy Andersen, LB, Atlanta Falcons, Nakobe Dean, LB, Philadelphia Eagles, Christian Harris, LB, Houston Texans (1 vote every)
This class comes all the way down to defenders who can keep wholesome and play on all three downs.
Most mock drafters anticipated Dean to be a first-round choose, however that did not occur partially due to damage considerations, per NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport. As an alternative, he fell to the Eagles within the third spherical.
Nevertheless, Eagles government vice chairman and common supervisor Howie Roseman is not involved about Dean’s availability transferring ahead (h/t NBC Sports activities Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank):
“We all know that folks had some considerations, however Nakobe Dean goes to be on the sector this week when we’ve got rookie mini-camp. He has a pec damage that doesn’t require surgical procedure. He will be on the sector this weekend. We do not anticipate missed time now. He’ll are available in right here and take a bodily, and we’ll double-check all these issues.”
Apparently, Davenport sides with Roseman over the draft-day chatter.
In Andersen, Sobleski stated the Falcons bought a “extra athletic Foyesade Oluokun.” Although he questioned how a lot of an influence the Montana State product may have on the Falcons protection, he expects Andersen to “rack up numbers and loads of tackles” due to his athleticism.
In the meantime, Moton took a take a look at the Texans’ depth chart and projected Harris as a Day 1 starter.
“Going into the draft, the Texans had a mediocre linebacker corps with Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Jalen Reeves-Maybin atop the depth chart,” he stated. “Harris can win a beginning job and develop into an every-down outdoors linebacker this yr. He’ll see extra snaps due to his pass-rushing potential.”
Whoever performs essentially the most snaps will doubtless win this class.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants (2 votes)
Not like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Davenport could not move up on Aidan Hutchinson, who went to the Detroit Lions at No. 2.
Main as much as the draft, we tended to listen to extra about Hutchinson’s excessive flooring than his upside. Nevertheless, he is technically expert and is aware of easy methods to arrange his pass-rushing strikes to beat offensive linemen for 4 quarters. Each participant wants an excellent teaching workers, however the Michigan product is aware of what he is doing along with his hand utilization and counter ways.
In the meantime, Sobleski gave the Giants an A-plus for choosing Thibodeaux with the fifth total choose in his Spherical 1 grades.
“Thibodeaux will now be positioned in Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s aggressive scheme,” Sobleski wrote. “He can play from a two- or three-point stance. His versatility is good for the system.”
Moton commented on Thibodeaux’s supporting forged.
“Opposing offensive linemen must regulate Azeez Ojulari, who recorded eight sacks as a rookie final yr,” he stated. “Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence will occupy blockers on the inside, and Leonard Williams will command consideration as properly. Thibodeaux ought to feast with these playmakers and massive our bodies round him.”
Thibodeaux could have landed within the perfect scenario, which may enable him to develop into an instantaneous star.
Others Receiving Votes: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Detroit Lions (1 vote)
Andrew Sales space Jr., CB, Minnesota Vikings, Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, New York Jets (1 vote every)
In a three-way cut up, our voters nominated two of the highest three cornerbacks chosen and a second-rounder.
Despite the fact that McDuffie had solely two interceptions throughout his three seasons at Washington, he is an aggressive cowl man, which can enable him to get his palms on a number of passes thrown in his route. Because the Chiefs’ potential lead cornerback instead of Charvarius Ward, the Washington product ought to see a whole lot of targets within the upcoming marketing campaign.
Sobleski believes Sales space may take cues from cornerback Patrick Peterson whereas beginning reverse of him over Cameron Dantzler. Even when he would not win a beginning job straight away after present process core muscle surgical procedure and battling a quad damage, The Athletic’s Chad Graff thinks the Clemson product should play a major variety of snaps.
“If Sales space is prepared and wholesome, he may very well be a day-one starter for the Vikings,” Graff wrote. “… However Dantzler has been injury-prone, so Sales space will in all probability get loads of taking part in time in some unspecified time in the future, even when he doesn’t win a coaching camp competitors for a beginning job.”
Sales space had 5 interceptions throughout his remaining two seasons at Clemson, so he has the ball abilities to routinely make influence performs.
In the meantime, Moton positioned an emphasis on Gardner’s regular ball manufacturing.
“Gardner picked off three passes in all three of his seasons at Cincinnati,” he stated. “He is a assured cornerback who can bounce again from permitting a giant catch after which power a turnover along with his potential to trace the ball.”
Gardner has the aggressive make-up to deal with expectations because the No. Four total choose and ship with influence performs.
Travon Walker, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars (Three votes)
The Jaguars began the draft with a giant swing on potential by selecting Walker over Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Sobleski hasn’t purchased into the hype but.
“On this explicit case, a ‘flop’ ought to be considered by means of the lens of expectations, not the caliber of play,” he stated. “The Jaguars selected Walker with the No. 1 total choose figuring out he is a dangerous funding primarily based on his lack of manufacturing throughout his time at Georgia. Even the lack-of-production argument ought to embrace a qualifier as a result of Walker was by no means used as a conventional edge-rusher on the collegiate stage.
“If the Jaguars devoted and people who cowl the league anticipate Walker to be an elite edge-defender from the onset of his profession, he’ll disappoint. Nevertheless, he generally is a bodily tone-setter who performs everywhere in the line of scrimmage in Mike Caldwell’s defensive scheme. Given time, Walker has the traits to turn into an elite edge. He simply is not that kind of participant proper now.”
Almost three weeks in the past, Moton made the case that Walker can be a “large mistake” if a workforce chosen him with a top-three choose. Suffice it to say, he would not approve of the Jaguars taking him within the No. 1 spot.
The panel would not low cost Walker’s traits and potential upside, however they do not consider he’ll play up the expectations of a No. 1 total choose as a one-year starter (and rotational defensive lineman) out of school.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (1 vote every)
Davenport went deep into the fifth spherical to choose his shock star in Allgeier, who’s in a good scenario with Damien Williams and part-time operating again/extensive receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. The latter led the Falcons in dashing with 618 yards final season.
Allgeier has a good likelihood to usurp a 30-year-old ball-carrier who’s but to complete a season with greater than 498 dashing yards and a hybrid playmaker on the depth chart.
Moton’s choose for main rusher foreshadowed his vote right here. The Texans chosen Pierce within the fourth spherical. If he leads the 2022 class in yards on the bottom, the Florida product could declare the title of largest Day Three steal.
Sobleski has an fascinating take that appears on the vivid aspect of an underwhelming quarterback group.
“The incoming quarterback class skilled a impolite awakening as this yr’s draft unfolded. Exterior of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, not one of the prospects heard their identify known as earlier than the third spherical. That is OK. NFL groups knew it was a weak total group and did not purchase into the predraft hype. Nevertheless, lowered expectations can deliver higher returns.
Bleacher Report’s scouting division graded Ridder as the category’ QB1. His standing developed as a mature prospect and glorious athlete, who was requested to do the issues NFL quarterbacks should do to succeed. Whereas a bit inconsistent along with his mechanics and ball placement, Ridder stood tall within the pocket, stared down strain and layered his throws. Extra importantly, he entered a great scenario to unseat a bridge quarterback in Marcus Mariota.
Ridder can win the beginning job outright in Atlanta. If or when he does, the rookie might be throwing to the likes of wideout Drake London and tight finish Kyle Pitts, which is an thrilling proposition.”
If Ridders wins the beginning job, he may go up and down the sector towards defenses with Pitts and London.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (1 vote every)
Davenport and Sobleski picked their respective passing-yards leaders to win the Offensive Rookie of the 12 months award, however Moton thinks a large receiver will earn the honour for the second straight yr.
“Olave confirmed consistency in a distinguished position at Ohio State, posting large numbers with quarterbacks Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud, so he ought to modify properly to the NFL,” Moton stated. “The Saints traded up for Olave, which suggests they plan for him to contribute instantly.
“The Saints desperately wanted receiving assist final yr. Olave ought to take in a ton of targets and yards if new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. lets quarterback Jameis Winston push the ball downfield. Olave is able to prime 1,200 yards and rating double-digit touchdowns as a rookie.”
New Orleans could must rely closely on the passing recreation to start out the 2022 season. The NFL may droop operating again Alvin Kamara, who’s facing a felony cost of battery leading to substantial bodily hurt.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants (2 votes)
Moton and Sobleski picked Thibodeaux to guide the 2022 rookie class in sacks, they usually additionally anticipate him to win Defensive Rookie of the 12 months.
However like he did the sacks class, Davenport went in one other route with Detroit Lions edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
“This choose feels lazy, however it’s unimaginable for me not to choose Hutchinson right here,” he stated. “He could not have Thibodeaux’s athleticism or Travon Walker’s legendary ceiling, however Hutchinson has proven he can produce, performs like his hair is on fireplace each snap and has an perspective that can make him a favourite of head coach Dan Campbell and a pacesetter in Detroit’s locker room in brief order.
“The Lions even have the expertise to line up reverse Hutchinson in veteran Charles Harris (a extremely underrated participant) and second-round choose Josh Paschal. Hutchinson is pro-ready. He will hit the bottom operating, stuff the run to the tune of 40-plus stops, rack up 10-12 sacks and coast to Defensive Rookie of the 12 months.”
Arguably essentially the most polished edge-rusher among the many rookies, Hutchinson may develop into a high-impact defender within the Lions’ entrance seven. They want him to play as much as expectations after their defensive unit completed with the third-fewest sacks and fourth-lowest strain price in 2021.
Others Receiving Votes: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Detroit Lions (1 vote)
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants (1 vote every)
As anticipated, the B/R consultants selected their Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the 12 months candidates to emerge as the highest participant on this yr’s draft class.
Sobleski, who additionally nominated Pickett to guide the rookies in passing yards, provided extra perception as to why he expects the Steelers quarterback to have a formidable rookie marketing campaign.
“A strategy of elimination can be utilized with this explicit choice,” he stated. “Quarterbacks maintain an edge over each different group in relation to awards due to how the place impacts the sport. The Steelers are all-in with Pickett, too. Mitch Trubisky ought to be a velocity bump alongside the best way because the group transitions away from the Ben Roethlisberger period.
“Pickett was the one quarterback to listen to his identify known as within the first spherical (or second spherical, for that matter), and Pittsburgh has the items in place for the first-year signal-caller to place up numbers and expertise some success. The offensive line remains to be considerably of a priority, however Pickett may have operating again Najee Harris, tight finish Pat Freiermuth and extensive receivers Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and fellow rookie George Pickens to do some injury.”
Whereas on The Wealthy Eisen Present, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated Pickett “certainly has a chance” to start out for Week 1. If the rookie signal-caller leads the huddle within the season opener, he has the supporting forged to run away with this award.
